Pella Boys Wrestlers Sweep Pleasantville Invitational
The Pella boys wrestling team flexed their muscle at the Pleasantville invitational Tuesday, sweeping the four-team field. The Dutch defeated the hosting Trojans 57-13, Sigourney-Keota 42-34, and PCM 52-18. Among the Dutch wrestlers who were undefeated on the day include:. Damion Clark (126/132) Peyton Ritzert (145) Noah Parsons (195) Kieran...
Norwalk bowling teams top Creston; Four Warrior girls wrestlers place 1st in home tourney
The Norwalk bowling teams and the girls wrestling team competed on Tuesday, including a pair of dual wins for the bowlers at Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines. The Warrior girls out-rolled Creston by a final score of 2000-1388 and the boys won 2510-2140, both improving to 2-1 on the season.
Pella Girls Wrestlers Compete at Norwalk
Pella’s girls wrestlers were in action Tuesday at Norwalk. No team scores were kept. “I was very happy with our team’s performance tonight. The effort has always been there and continues to be, but our girls are continuing to build on their technique, and we’re starting to see some really solid wrestling. With their expanded understanding of wrestling, we’re also seeing an increase in the fight on the mat which will only produce better results. It’s an encouraging thing to see.”
Indianola Winter Color Guard Competes for First Time
The Indianola High School Winter Color Guard competed for the first time in school history at the Iowa State Dance Championships over the weekend, earning high marks. The Indians placed 4th in class III for large schools, while individually Selena Cooper earned a Division I rating and placed 3rd out of 44, while Allysn Jenkins earned a Division I rating and placed 13th out of 44, both in the large school competition.
Indianola Boys Basketball Shooting Well to Start the Season
The Indianola boys basketball team is 2-0 to start the season after defeating Southeast Polk and Newton on their home court, and the winning ways comes from an incredible start shooting the ball. The Indians are shooting 56.8% from the field and a blistering 52.4% from beyond the arc, and...
Simpson Swimmer Named ARC Performer of the Week
Simpson College women’s swimmer Kate Minette was named the American Rivers Conference Performer of the Week after competing at the Pioneer Classic in Grinnell last weekend. Minette is the first Simpson female swimmer to win the Performer of the Week award, and did so after breaking two schools records in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and was also part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Twin Cedars Pulls The Saber Sweep In Moulton
It was a Saber two step in Moulton on Tuesday night as Twin Cedars girls routed the Eagles 47-15 while the boys were just as destructive in a 69-44 drubbing. The girls got double digit scoring from Cheyanne Bruns with 14 points and Rylee Dunkin scoring 13. Kisha Reed also was in double figures as she gobbled up 12 rebounds. The boys enjoyed their best game of the season in a 25 point win. Coach Mateo Varese told KNIA/KRLS they did not shoot the three real well but was able to get inside and control that part of the action. Kasey Clark had a double-double with 23 points and ten rebounds, Freshman Holden Roberts scored 18. Twin Cedars gets back at it Friday against Mormon Trail.
Balanced Scoring Attack Helping Pella Christian Boys Basketball Early in the Season
The Pella Christian boys basketball team is coming off an impressive 28-point victory against their Highway 163 rivals PCM, and with that came a balanced scoring attack. The Eagles had all 12 players see action and shoot the ball at least once in the win Tuesday, and 11 of those players found the scoring column to contribute to the team’s 67 points. Stepping up to contribute more than half of those points for Pella Christian was the bench. The Eagles got 37 points from the bench led by Isaac Kacmarynski with 11, which was tied for the team high scored, and 9 from Jack Fancher. Pella Christian head coach J.D. Boer says that the selflessness of the team has helped lead to the balanced offense.
Melcher-Dallas Boys Gain First Win, Girls Fall To Lamoni
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads split with Lamnoni on Tuesday with the girls falling 52-35 while the boys picked up their first win of the season in 57-46 victory. Girls Coach Kelsey Goff told KNIA Sports her team was plagued with turnovers. Kamryn Hendrickson scored ten points and grabbed 13 rebounds. The boys got a 25 point performance from Owen Suntken and 13 from Logan Godfrey. The Saints continue their busy week as they travel to their temporary home to play Southeast Warren on Thursday.
Nancy Jane Houtz
A Celebration of Life for Nancy Jane Houtz, age 86, of Pella will be held on Saturday, December 17th, 11:30am at Grace Fellowship Church in Pella. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow. Memorials may be given in Nancy’s memory to Grace Fellowship. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
Mustangs Girls Basketball Rolls at Saydel, Boys Fall in Overtime
The PCM basketball teams went on the road for the second night in a row Tuesday, this time to Saydel for a Heart of Iowa Conference doubleheader, and the girls team dominated in a 46-26 victory while the boys fell in overtime 64-59. The Mustangs girls’ defense was the catalyst...
Dutch Basketball Sweeps Washington
For the second basketball doubleheader in a row, the Pella basketball teams nabbed a pair of road victories, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS as the Dutch trekked east to Washington. The opener favored the green and white 51-41, while the nightcap was a runaway 77-50 win for the boys...
Malcolm “Mal” Thompson
Services for Malcolm “Mal” Thompson, 24, of Des Moines, Iowa will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton, Iowa, with interment following at the Chariton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of Mal’s family to be used for expenses.
PCM Girls, Pella Christian Boys Cruise to Victories in Renewal of Highway 163 Rivalry
The Pella Christian and PCM basketball teams renewed the Highway 163 rivalry Monday night and the Mustangs’ girls cruised to a 61-40 win while the Eagles’ boys dominated in a 67-38 victory, with both games heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The PCM girls took control early in the...
Trojans Ride 24 Point Effort by DeMan for Win Over Madrid
The Pleasantville Trojans traveled to Madrid Tuesday evening and when the final horn sounded the PHS squad had themselves a 52-41 win over the Tigers in West Central Activities Conference play. Trojan coach Jeff Cook tells KNIA/KRLS Sports, “We really controlled the game more than the score shows, but they...
New Additions to Race Schedule for 2023
Knoxville Raceway General Manager Jason Reed announced there will be a couple of new additions to the 2023 race schedule. The World of Outlaws will be making two trips to Knoxville this year in addition to the Nationals in August. The Outlaws will race at Knoxville in June as they did in 2022. The June shows will be June 9 and 10.
Diane Funk
Funeral Mass for Diane Funk age 76 will be held 10:30am Friday, December 10th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Indianola. Graveside service will take place at 1:30pm Friday in the Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville.
Hall of Fame Friday is Coming Up
Hall of Fame Friday is a new event in Knoxville and it is scheduled for Friday, December 16 at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum starting at 10 a.m. Bill Wright, museum coordinator, tells KNIA/KRLS News what to expect on the big day. It is an event that will be live on Facebook. The day will include announcing the North American Sprint Car Poll Award winners. Next is the raffle car giveaway.
Central’s Hawkins Receives NCAA Today’s Top 10 Award
In a capstone to a historic career, one of the NCAA’s loftiest honors is going to former Central College football quarterback Blaine Hawkins as he was named a recipient of the 2023 Today’s Top 10 Award. Hawkins, the 2021 Gagliardi Trophy winner as the outstanding football player in Division III, and nine other exceptional former student-athletes will be recognized at the Honors Celebration Jan. 11 during the NCAA Convention in San Antonio, Texas. Initiated in 1973, the award recognizes 10 former student-athletes from across all NCAA divisions for their successes on the field, in the classroom and in the community. The recipients completed their athletics eligibility during the 2021-22 academic year.
Indianola Impulse Dance Team Receives Division I Rating in All Competitions
The Indianola Impulse received a Division I rating in all of their team and solo performances on Friday at the Iowa State Dance Championships at Wells Fargo Arena. The Indians competed in the Jazz, Pom, and Lyrical, along with the Winter Color Guard competing for the first time in school history. Individually, Ellie Paskorz, Isabella O’Meara, Emma Buttrey, Annie Dawson, Maggie Nailor, Remy Sivertsen, Allysn Jenkins, and Selena Cooper all received a Division I rating as well.
