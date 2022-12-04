ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Robber attacked driver dropping off pair from mall, fought with trooper, state police say

Pennsylvania State Police at Bethlehem are investigating a robbery they say took place Monday night in East Allen Township. Loren B. Naylor, 32, is charged after allegedly attacking and robbing a man who had pulled over along Beth Bath Pike (Route 512) about 9 p.m. Court documents show the attack was coordinated by Naylor and his girlfriend, who was being driven along with a second woman by the victim at the time after they were at an area mall.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man shows up at hospital after being shot in Reading

READING, Pa. — A man was wounded by gunfire in Reading on Monday, according to the city police. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Locust Street. The 26-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg,...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man sentenced in deadly North Whitehall motorcycle crash

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man has learned his fate in the second fatal crash in which he was charged. Devon Lindeman was sentenced Wednesday to 3-7 years in prison for his role in the 2020 crash in North Whitehall Township that left two motorcyclists dead, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Do you recognize this car? Allentown police investigate hit-and-run

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are asking for the public's help in a hit-and-run crash on Thanksgiving morning. Police say a black Cadillac hit a pedestrian who was crossing 17th Street at Turner Street. The driver didn't stop, and kept going south over Hamilton Street, police say. It happened around...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton official accused of threatening child applies for ARD program in effort to have his charges expunged

EASTON, Pa. - A top Easton official accused of following two kids and threatening one of them has applied for Northampton County's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program. If the program is completed successfully, charges brought against Public Works Director Dave Hopkins would be expunged, according to county Assistant District Attorney Adrianne...
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Death penalty sought in fatal shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against one of the men accused of killing a man and injuring another in a shooting last year outside a Lehigh Valley Target store. Kevin Littles Jr., 22, and Jakiye Taylor, 18, both of Harrisburg, are each facing homicide, robbery, and related charges in connection with the Aug. 8, 2021, shootings that claimed Elijah Johnson, 20, and wounded Jayzell Avery Sanders, 23.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Threats lead to standoff situation in Monroe County

POLK TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges after an hours-long standoff in Monroe County, state police say. The situation started Tuesday night when troopers were called to a home on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township, off of Route 209 near the Gilbert community, police say. A man...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Three people killed in Route 611 head-on crash in the Poconos are ID’d (UPDATE)

A third person has died from injuries received Sunday evening in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Monroe County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The wreck occurred about 6:30 p.m. at Routes 611 and 715 in the Tannersville section of Pocono Township. It involved a black 2020 Subaru WRX driven by a 33-year-old man from Hazleton and a blue 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by a 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn, township police said in a news release.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Monroe County man arrested after alleged attempted homicide

PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Cresco man is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting and State Police arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Stitt. Troopers say Stitt shot at a car several times Friday on Clarks Road in Price Township, two people were in the car, including a 76-year-old woman. As troopers were responding to […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA

