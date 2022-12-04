Read full article on original website
16-year-old from P’burg likely targeted in shooting outside Palmer Township Wawa, DA says
The victim of Tuesday evening’s shooting in a Palmer Township shopping center was likely targeted, suffered a wound to the midsection and has undergone surgery, the Northampton County district attorney reports. The 16-year-old from Phillipsburg was attacked about 5:45 p.m. in the Wawa parking lot by two men wearing...
Robber attacked driver dropping off pair from mall, fought with trooper, state police say
Pennsylvania State Police at Bethlehem are investigating a robbery they say took place Monday night in East Allen Township. Loren B. Naylor, 32, is charged after allegedly attacking and robbing a man who had pulled over along Beth Bath Pike (Route 512) about 9 p.m. Court documents show the attack was coordinated by Naylor and his girlfriend, who was being driven along with a second woman by the victim at the time after they were at an area mall.
Person shot in Palmer Township walks into hospital in Wilson Borough, police say
UPDATE: 16-year-old from P’burg likely targeted in shooting outside Palmer Township Wawa, DA says. A male shot Tuesday afternoon in Palmer Township walked into St. Luke’s Hospital in Wilson Borough, borough police Chief Chris Meehan said and other officials have confirmed. The wound or wounds did not appear...
Suspect in violent 3-county crime spree taken into custody in South Philly
Police arrested the suspect, Zahkee Austin, in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.
Man who survived Wilson Borough shooting is charged with another drug felony
A 33-year-old Wilson Borough man, who has served time on drug and gun charges and was the victim of a violent attack in 2020 in his home, is facing a new charge after an altercation with his parole officer, court papers say. Shadee Ismael Johnson, of the 1600 block of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man shows up at hospital after being shot in Reading
READING, Pa. — A man was wounded by gunfire in Reading on Monday, according to the city police. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Locust Street. The 26-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police hit-and-run pedestrian
Do you recognize this car? Allentown police investigate hit-and-run A car hit a pedestrian early on Thanksgiving morning and kept going, police say.
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigation continues 5 years after woman's body was found in Williams Twp.
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are reminding the public that the investigation continues into the death of a woman whose body was found five years ago in Northampton County. The badly decomposed body of 31-year-old Jamie Lee Metzger was found inside a plastic storage container in the basement...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced in deadly North Whitehall motorcycle crash
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man has learned his fate in the second fatal crash in which he was charged. Devon Lindeman was sentenced Wednesday to 3-7 years in prison for his role in the 2020 crash in North Whitehall Township that left two motorcyclists dead, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Do you recognize this car? Allentown police investigate hit-and-run
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are asking for the public's help in a hit-and-run crash on Thanksgiving morning. Police say a black Cadillac hit a pedestrian who was crossing 17th Street at Turner Street. The driver didn't stop, and kept going south over Hamilton Street, police say. It happened around...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton official accused of threatening child applies for ARD program in effort to have his charges expunged
EASTON, Pa. - A top Easton official accused of following two kids and threatening one of them has applied for Northampton County's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program. If the program is completed successfully, charges brought against Public Works Director Dave Hopkins would be expunged, according to county Assistant District Attorney Adrianne...
Death penalty sought in fatal shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target
Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against one of the men accused of killing a man and injuring another in a shooting last year outside a Lehigh Valley Target store. Kevin Littles Jr., 22, and Jakiye Taylor, 18, both of Harrisburg, are each facing homicide, robbery, and related charges in connection with the Aug. 8, 2021, shootings that claimed Elijah Johnson, 20, and wounded Jayzell Avery Sanders, 23.
WFMZ-TV Online
Threats lead to standoff situation in Monroe County
POLK TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges after an hours-long standoff in Monroe County, state police say. The situation started Tuesday night when troopers were called to a home on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township, off of Route 209 near the Gilbert community, police say. A man...
5 Nabbed In Brutal Hunterdon County Motorcycle Gang Attack And Robbery, More Still On Loose: PD
Police have identified and arrested five of more than a dozen motorcyclists whom they say brutally yanked a man out of his vehicle, attacked him, robbed him, and sped off after a September crash in Hunterdon County.The initial crash occurred in Clinton Township just after 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Se…
'That's her!': Victim comes forward after seeing Philly serial attacker's photo
Police say all of the incidents were unprovoked, and on Tuesday night one of the victims came forward to speak about her frightening ordeal.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police make arrest in fatal shooting at Kutztown student housing
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in November at a student apartment in Kutztown, Berks County. Video above: Previous report on fatal shooting at Kutztown. State police said Xzavier Wayman, 22, from Philadelphia, was taken into custody...
Stowe fire chief punched firefighter during blaze, police say
A fire chief is facing charges after police say he punched a firefighter at a McKees Rocks blaze the two were battling. Stowe Fire Chief Matthew Chapman was charged Tuesday with simple assault and harassment in connection to the Sunday incident. Chapman was the first to arrive on scene and...
Suspect Charged In Kutztown Teen's Killing, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police have charged a man with the murder of an 18-year-old near Kutztown University campus, officials say. Xzavier Wayman, 22, of Philadelphia, was arrested Monday, Dec. 5, and charged with first- and third-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Diego Velazquez, state poli…
Three people killed in Route 611 head-on crash in the Poconos are ID’d (UPDATE)
A third person has died from injuries received Sunday evening in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Monroe County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The wreck occurred about 6:30 p.m. at Routes 611 and 715 in the Tannersville section of Pocono Township. It involved a black 2020 Subaru WRX driven by a 33-year-old man from Hazleton and a blue 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by a 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn, township police said in a news release.
Monroe County man arrested after alleged attempted homicide
PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Cresco man is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting and State Police arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Stitt. Troopers say Stitt shot at a car several times Friday on Clarks Road in Price Township, two people were in the car, including a 76-year-old woman. As troopers were responding to […]
