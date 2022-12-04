Read full article on original website
Pella Boys Wrestlers Sweep Pleasantville Invitational
The Pella boys wrestling team flexed their muscle at the Pleasantville invitational Tuesday, sweeping the four-team field. The Dutch defeated the hosting Trojans 57-13, Sigourney-Keota 42-34, and PCM 52-18. Among the Dutch wrestlers who were undefeated on the day include:. Damion Clark (126/132) Peyton Ritzert (145) Noah Parsons (195) Kieran...
Balanced Scoring Attack Helping Pella Christian Boys Basketball Early in the Season
The Pella Christian boys basketball team is coming off an impressive 28-point victory against their Highway 163 rivals PCM, and with that came a balanced scoring attack. The Eagles had all 12 players see action and shoot the ball at least once in the win Tuesday, and 11 of those players found the scoring column to contribute to the team’s 67 points. Stepping up to contribute more than half of those points for Pella Christian was the bench. The Eagles got 37 points from the bench led by Isaac Kacmarynski with 11, which was tied for the team high scored, and 9 from Jack Fancher. Pella Christian head coach J.D. Boer says that the selflessness of the team has helped lead to the balanced offense.
Norwalk bowling teams top Creston; Four Warrior girls wrestlers place 1st in home tourney
The Norwalk bowling teams and the girls wrestling team competed on Tuesday, including a pair of dual wins for the bowlers at Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines. The Warrior girls out-rolled Creston by a final score of 2000-1388 and the boys won 2510-2140, both improving to 2-1 on the season.
Pella Girls Wrestlers Compete at Norwalk
Pella’s girls wrestlers were in action Tuesday at Norwalk. No team scores were kept. “I was very happy with our team’s performance tonight. The effort has always been there and continues to be, but our girls are continuing to build on their technique, and we’re starting to see some really solid wrestling. With their expanded understanding of wrestling, we’re also seeing an increase in the fight on the mat which will only produce better results. It’s an encouraging thing to see.”
Twin Cedars Pulls The Saber Sweep In Moulton
It was a Saber two step in Moulton on Tuesday night as Twin Cedars girls routed the Eagles 47-15 while the boys were just as destructive in a 69-44 drubbing. The girls got double digit scoring from Cheyanne Bruns with 14 points and Rylee Dunkin scoring 13. Kisha Reed also was in double figures as she gobbled up 12 rebounds. The boys enjoyed their best game of the season in a 25 point win. Coach Mateo Varese told KNIA/KRLS they did not shoot the three real well but was able to get inside and control that part of the action. Kasey Clark had a double-double with 23 points and ten rebounds, Freshman Holden Roberts scored 18. Twin Cedars gets back at it Friday against Mormon Trail.
Melcher-Dallas Boys Gain First Win, Girls Fall To Lamoni
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads split with Lamnoni on Tuesday with the girls falling 52-35 while the boys picked up their first win of the season in 57-46 victory. Girls Coach Kelsey Goff told KNIA Sports her team was plagued with turnovers. Kamryn Hendrickson scored ten points and grabbed 13 rebounds. The boys got a 25 point performance from Owen Suntken and 13 from Logan Godfrey. The Saints continue their busy week as they travel to their temporary home to play Southeast Warren on Thursday.
Mustangs Girls Basketball Rolls at Saydel, Boys Fall in Overtime
The PCM basketball teams went on the road for the second night in a row Tuesday, this time to Saydel for a Heart of Iowa Conference doubleheader, and the girls team dominated in a 46-26 victory while the boys fell in overtime 64-59. The Mustangs girls’ defense was the catalyst...
Dutch Basketball Sweeps Washington
For the second basketball doubleheader in a row, the Pella basketball teams nabbed a pair of road victories, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS as the Dutch trekked east to Washington. The opener favored the green and white 51-41, while the nightcap was a runaway 77-50 win for the boys...
Norwalk cagers play at Winterset tonight
The Norwalk basketball teams will be in Winterset tonight for a varsity girl-boy doubleheader starting at 6:00 p.m. Both games can be heard live on 94.3 KNIA with Mike Oeffner and Steve Wermerskirchen on the call. The Norwalk girls are searching for their first win of the season following a...
Simpson Swimmer Named ARC Performer of the Week
Simpson College women’s swimmer Kate Minette was named the American Rivers Conference Performer of the Week after competing at the Pioneer Classic in Grinnell last weekend. Minette is the first Simpson female swimmer to win the Performer of the Week award, and did so after breaking two schools records in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and was also part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Trojans Ride 24 Point Effort by DeMan for Win Over Madrid
The Pleasantville Trojans traveled to Madrid Tuesday evening and when the final horn sounded the PHS squad had themselves a 52-41 win over the Tigers in West Central Activities Conference play. Trojan coach Jeff Cook tells KNIA/KRLS Sports, “We really controlled the game more than the score shows, but they...
Simpson College Saturday Results
Several Simpson College sports teams were in action Saturday, including men’s wrestling, and men’s and women’s swimming. The Storm men’s wrestling squad had wrestler Dylan McChesney claim a first place finish at the Buena Vista Open on Saturday, earning 8 total placewinners. McChesney placed first at 125lbs, while Zach Stewart placed 2nd at 149lbs for the other top Storm finisher. Simpson will next wrestle December 17th at Nebraska Wesleyan.
Melcher-Dallas Heads To Lamoni Tonight
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squad travels to Lamoni tonight. Both teams are smarting from two losses to Ankeny Christian on Friday. The boys were blown out on Friday 70-28. Coach John Suntken told KNIA Sports his team was very short handed with Owen Suntken ill and Chase Ripperger injured. Suntken says the bench players must step up and play in the absence of his starters until they get back. The girls will try to come back from a frustrating loss to ACA. After having the lead by eight the Saints turned the ball over ten times in the 2nd quarter. Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports, teams are starting to take point guard Addi Wadle away and she wants the rest of the team to help out.
Central’s Hawkins Receives NCAA Today’s Top 10 Award
In a capstone to a historic career, one of the NCAA’s loftiest honors is going to former Central College football quarterback Blaine Hawkins as he was named a recipient of the 2023 Today’s Top 10 Award. Hawkins, the 2021 Gagliardi Trophy winner as the outstanding football player in Division III, and nine other exceptional former student-athletes will be recognized at the Honors Celebration Jan. 11 during the NCAA Convention in San Antonio, Texas. Initiated in 1973, the award recognizes 10 former student-athletes from across all NCAA divisions for their successes on the field, in the classroom and in the community. The recipients completed their athletics eligibility during the 2021-22 academic year.
Indianola Students Named to SCIBA Honor Band
Indianola High School band students tried out for the South Central Iowa Band Association Honor Band over the weekend, with nine students selected. The students are:. The nine students selected is the most students selected in the past decade for Indianola High School. The SCIBA Honor Band Concert is Saturday, January 7 at 5:00 PM at Ankeny HS.
Nancy Jane Houtz
A Celebration of Life for Nancy Jane Houtz, age 86, of Pella will be held on Saturday, December 17th, 11:30am at Grace Fellowship Church in Pella. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow. Memorials may be given in Nancy’s memory to Grace Fellowship. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
What’s Bugging Andy? Gaslighting Iowa & ISU football fans
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy reminds fans they didn’t imagine those bad offenses.
Caitlin Clark breaks Big Ten triple-double record as Iowa women’s basketball blows out Wisconsin
Iowa women’s basketball junior guard Caitlin Clark earned her seventh career triple-double to break the Big Ten record on Sunday. The West Des Moines native put up 22 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds in 29 minutes and 45 seconds to help Iowa to a 102-71 win over Wisconsin. Former Hawkeye Sam Logic previously held the conference’s triple-double record with six.
Malcolm “Mal” Thompson
Services for Malcolm “Mal” Thompson, 24, of Des Moines, Iowa will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton, Iowa, with interment following at the Chariton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of Mal’s family to be used for expenses.
Scheelhaase named offensive coordinator at Iowa State
Nate Scheelhaase has been promoted to offensive coordinator on the Iowa State football staff, Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell announced today Monday. “Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward,” Campbell said. “He’s an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day.”
