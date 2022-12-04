Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Skinner: Are we really in goblin mode?
I've dedicated much of my life to community service. I've mostly put giving back to the community in front of my need for stuff or a nest egg. That has mostly come in the form of working for nonprofits or volunteering for organizations that need boots on the ground. I'm not tooting my own horn or bragging, just saying. And yes, despite my efforts, when I look around I see quite a bit of too much stuff.
Aspen Daily News
Gray wolves provide benefits
Contrary to the myths that continue to be propagated by those opposed to the reintroduction of gray wolves in Colorado in 2023, the evidence from 27 years of experience and science in the Northern Rockies is that wolves will not harm the ranching industry. Where ranchers choose to implement coexistence strategies, livestock losses are minimal or zero — and the range improves where those strategies are properly implemented. In the Northern Rockies, where about 1,900 wolves live alongside about 2,000,000 cattle, ranchers lose an average of 148 cattle per year — and they are compensated for their losses, as they will be in Colorado.
