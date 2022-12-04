Contrary to the myths that continue to be propagated by those opposed to the reintroduction of gray wolves in Colorado in 2023, the evidence from 27 years of experience and science in the Northern Rockies is that wolves will not harm the ranching industry. Where ranchers choose to implement coexistence strategies, livestock losses are minimal or zero — and the range improves where those strategies are properly implemented. In the Northern Rockies, where about 1,900 wolves live alongside about 2,000,000 cattle, ranchers lose an average of 148 cattle per year — and they are compensated for their losses, as they will be in Colorado.

