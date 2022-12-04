ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, WI

It's a process: Deer coming in at high volume

By By Dave Zeug For the Spooner Advocate
 3 days ago

CUMBERLAND — Did the current high prices of meat and seemingly strong population of deer in our part of northwest Wisconsin result in an increase in business at a local deer processing facility? Or is the appeal locally raised, organic and healthy and meat has on consumers? It appears it might be both.

“We’ve had a lot of deer come into Louie’s this fall,” said Shell Lake’s Jeff Bontekoe, the butcher who oversees the processing of wild game at Louie’s Finer Meats of Cumberland. “We’re at 700 deer so far this gun season alone, and I expect at least another 200 before the late season’s end. Add the 400 bow deer we processed and we’ve handled about 1,100 deer.”

Bontekoe added that he’s seen a lot of big bucks come in this season, some of which he caped out for those who wanted to mount their deer.

“It appears we have a healthy population of deer in the area,” he said. “I think another reason there seems to be more big bucks is the popularity of food plots hunters are putting in. They work and can attract a lot of deer.”

In addition to the over 1,000 deer processed this fall, the business also handled an additional 75 bears.

“This has been a busy year for us,” said Bontekoe. “We’ve got customers coming from long distances; it’s not just local hunters’ deer we’ve been processing. I’ve got deer coming from the St. Croix Falls area, Eau Claire, Osseo and even the Duluth–Superior area. Some of this attraction might be related to the popularity of the Louie’s Finer Meats products. There seems to be fewer deer processors in business each year, so people have to travel further.”

Another factor in this increase in business is likely due to fewer members of the public butchering their deer at home, preferring to let a professional do it.

Bontekoe has a long history of processing meat.

“I’ve been doing this for 33 years now,” said Bontekoe, who used to process deer at his Shell Lake residence until he began work at Louie’s.

When asked if he had any suggestions for hunters who bring their deer in, Bontekoe suggested taking care of the animal after shooting it.

“Too often we get deer in that haven’t been field dressed properly; it’s not good for the meat,” Bontekoe said. “This also means it takes us more time to prepare the deer for processing. If hunters are unsure of the proper procedure, they’ll find all sorts of videos on YouTube that will help. It’s important to keep the carcass clean, too.”

Another problem Bontekoe has seen this fall is one that’s not unique to Louie’s.

“We can’t find enough help to keep the hours we’d like to. Last Saturday, we were at capacity; we simply couldn’t accept any more deer until we got caught up a little,” he said.

Bontekoe made it clear his wife, Kelly, who seems to always greet successful hunters with a smile, is an indispensable part of the operation, because she runs the front desk.

“Without her, we’d be lost,” said her husband. “She’s the brains of the outfit.”

With the deer season’s popularity and the workload it presents for Bontekoe, who enjoys deer hunting too, does he have an opportunity to hunt?

“I go to Michigan to hunt for a few days,” he said. “Their season opens Nov. 15, so I can always get a couple of days in.”

