erienewsnow.com
HAPPI 927 to Host Children's Miracle Network Radiothon Thursday
HAPPI 927 will host the Children's Miracle Network Radiothon on Thursday. Station DJs will be broadcasting live throughout the day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Sam's Club to raise awareness about CMN's work at AHN Saint Vincent. They will share stories about patients who survived and thrived, thanks...
erienewsnow.com
Actress in Broadway in Erie's Legally Blonde Returns to Mercyhurst Prep
The last night of the stage show Legally Blonde at the Warner Theatre is Tuesday night. However, Tuesday afternoon, some local high school students had the chance to learn from an actress cast in the Broadway in Erie musical. Reagan Kennedy is traveling around the country with the production. But...
erienewsnow.com
Online Scavenger Hunt Sends Locals Searching for Treasure Across Erie
If you had a few hundred dollars burning a hole in your pocket, what would you do? For one r/Erie user, sending people on a city-wide scavenger hunt would be the answer. In a November 30th post, user u/ErieMoneyHunt posted about an unspecified amount of money hidden somewhere within the city limits. The user, who goes by "Mr. Money Hunts," said it was "more than $100, but less than $1000," but worth the effort for someone to find.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County YMCA set to Host Annual Special Operations Auction
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County YMCA Special Ops Auction is something that is very close to Thad Turner’s heart. Turner, the Executive Director of the Y, is spearheading the 4th annual event, which helps to serve numerous YMCA activities. “It’s amazing,” Turner said. “There’s everything from a...
Open skating kicks off winter season at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center
The Erie Zoo closed this past weekend for the 2022 season. However, things are just getting started at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center. Throughout the year, the zoo has utilized the ice center in many ways, but during the winter, it becomes a hotspot for locals. Flo Fabrizio Ice Center serves as a huge source […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Artist Creates Special Guitar for Luke Bryan
A man from Summit Township is living his dream. He was laid off as a welder at Erie's General Electric plant a few years ago. Now, he's in business for himself, creating amazing artwork with some of the skills he learned at GE. One of his latest projects has impressed a big-time celebrity.
Local fitness club starts new beginnings in Harborcreek
It was the start of new beginnings for one Erie business. Snap Fitness relocated to East 38th Street with ambitions of helping people reach their goals. Andrew Hellmann, owner and Erie native, has been working for nine months and for nearly 80 hours per week. Now, his dreams are becoming a reality. Hellmann is a […]
eriereader.com
Surfing the Lake Erie Waves
While most locals stop or scale back their visits to Presque Isle State Park during the winter months, there are some who can't wait for the bitter temperatures and high waves the winter season brings. You've likely heard of the popularity of ice fishing, but there's another winter sport that is bringing in those who dare to brave the icy waters and frigid wind chills.
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Mall is a Place to Make Memories: Giving You the Business
There's a place where you can get your hair done, some shopping tackled, get a tattoo and then have a bite to eat. That's just some of the amenities all in one place at the Millcreek Mall. Karrie George grew up going to the Millcreek Mall as a kid, now...
macaronikid.com
Erie Ice Rink to be Open Daily: Public Skate, Hockey & Private Rentals
Outdoor fun for the whole family…on ice! No skates? Have little (or adult-sized) ones that don’t know how to skate? No problem! This is the place for you! Your admission includes a complimentary skate rental and use of skate trainers. Make a day of it and swing by one of the awesome restaurants and shops nearby!
stepoutbuffalo.com
Meet CHQ Barn: A Rustic Venue with a Breathtaking View of the Chautauqua Lake Region
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. The story of how this barn came to be a wedding venue is a fairytale itself. Once upon a time, it was a dairy farm. Then it was a working...
erienewsnow.com
Shelter Dog Alerts Family to House Fire
A former adoptive family visited the Erie Humane Society to share a remarkable story. The Humane Society shared the families story on Facebook. On Tuesday, a couple who adopted Chloe, a 5 year Chihuahua pug mix, visited the Humane Society. One week after the couple, Dennis and Darice, adopted Chloe,...
erienewsnow.com
Toys for Tots Donations Still Needed as Annual Distribution Approaches
Toys for Tots is still in need of donations as its annual distribution approaches. Officials say toy donations are still needed for two, key age groups: children 0-1 and 11-14 years old. A list of drop-off locations is available here. The pick-up event is taking place at the former Office...
erienewsnow.com
Annual Craft Fair Held at McDowell Intermediate High School
McDowell Intermediate school was packed on Sunday with dozens of vendors for their annual craft show. This was the first year the craft fair was held in McDowell. Over 70 vendors from around the region had a chance to show off their artwork and handmade goods. Some vendors said they have been coming to this craft fair for years and always enjoy the event, while others are experiencing it for their first time.
Community Outreach Group hands out free clothing for annual distribution party
‘Tis the season of giving and helping our fellow neighbors. Many people left the St. Paul Center with bright smiles and warm hugs Tuesday afternoon. The first Saturday of every December, the Community Outreach Group of Erie holds its annual clothing distribution party at the center. With a line pouring out the front doors of […]
yourerie
High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co.
High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co. High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie …. High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co. Your Health: new treatment changes the game for Type …. Your Health: new treatment changes the game for Type 2...
erienewsnow.com
One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
explore venango
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Pete
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Pete – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Pete is an adult male Chihuahua & Miniature Pinscher mix. He is house-trained, spayed, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Pete is quiet, curious, smart, gentle, and loyal. For...
Erie home damaged in overnight fire
A home in Erie is damaged following an overnight fire. Calls for this fire went out just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. It happened in the 1700 block of Linwood Ave. According to reports from the scene, when firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. One person inside the […]
chqgov.com
COUNTY EXECUTIVE ANNOUNCES REORGANIZATION OF CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES PROGRAMS
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: -- Chautauqua County Executive Paul M. Wendel, Jr. has announced the reorganization of Chautauqua County’s three largest human services programs. The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) was first formed in 2011 when the County merged its Department of Health and Department of Social Services.
