Erie, PA

erienewsnow.com

HAPPI 927 to Host Children's Miracle Network Radiothon Thursday

HAPPI 927 will host the Children's Miracle Network Radiothon on Thursday. Station DJs will be broadcasting live throughout the day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Sam's Club to raise awareness about CMN's work at AHN Saint Vincent. They will share stories about patients who survived and thrived, thanks...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Actress in Broadway in Erie's Legally Blonde Returns to Mercyhurst Prep

The last night of the stage show Legally Blonde at the Warner Theatre is Tuesday night. However, Tuesday afternoon, some local high school students had the chance to learn from an actress cast in the Broadway in Erie musical. Reagan Kennedy is traveling around the country with the production. But...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Online Scavenger Hunt Sends Locals Searching for Treasure Across Erie

If you had a few hundred dollars burning a hole in your pocket, what would you do? For one r/Erie user, sending people on a city-wide scavenger hunt would be the answer. In a November 30th post, user u/ErieMoneyHunt posted about an unspecified amount of money hidden somewhere within the city limits. The user, who goes by "Mr. Money Hunts," said it was "more than $100, but less than $1000," but worth the effort for someone to find.
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren County YMCA set to Host Annual Special Operations Auction

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County YMCA Special Ops Auction is something that is very close to Thad Turner’s heart. Turner, the Executive Director of the Y, is spearheading the 4th annual event, which helps to serve numerous YMCA activities. “It’s amazing,” Turner said. “There’s everything from a...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Open skating kicks off winter season at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center

The Erie Zoo closed this past weekend for the 2022 season. However, things are just getting started at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center. Throughout the year, the zoo has utilized the ice center in many ways, but during the winter, it becomes a hotspot for locals. Flo Fabrizio Ice Center serves as a huge source […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Artist Creates Special Guitar for Luke Bryan

A man from Summit Township is living his dream. He was laid off as a welder at Erie's General Electric plant a few years ago. Now, he's in business for himself, creating amazing artwork with some of the skills he learned at GE. One of his latest projects has impressed a big-time celebrity.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local fitness club starts new beginnings in Harborcreek

It was the start of new beginnings for one Erie business. Snap Fitness relocated to East 38th Street with ambitions of helping people reach their goals. Andrew Hellmann, owner and Erie native, has been working for nine months and for nearly 80 hours per week. Now, his dreams are becoming a reality.         Hellmann is a […]
ERIE, PA
eriereader.com

Surfing the Lake Erie Waves

While most locals stop or scale back their visits to Presque Isle State Park during the winter months, there are some who can't wait for the bitter temperatures and high waves the winter season brings. You've likely heard of the popularity of ice fishing, but there's another winter sport that is bringing in those who dare to brave the icy waters and frigid wind chills.
ERIE, PA
macaronikid.com

Erie Ice Rink to be Open Daily: Public Skate, Hockey & Private Rentals

Outdoor fun for the whole family…on ice! No skates? Have little (or adult-sized) ones that don’t know how to skate? No problem! This is the place for you! Your admission includes a complimentary skate rental and use of skate trainers. Make a day of it and swing by one of the awesome restaurants and shops nearby!
erienewsnow.com

Shelter Dog Alerts Family to House Fire

A former adoptive family visited the Erie Humane Society to share a remarkable story. The Humane Society shared the families story on Facebook. On Tuesday, a couple who adopted Chloe, a 5 year Chihuahua pug mix, visited the Humane Society. One week after the couple, Dennis and Darice, adopted Chloe,...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Annual Craft Fair Held at McDowell Intermediate High School

McDowell Intermediate school was packed on Sunday with dozens of vendors for their annual craft show. This was the first year the craft fair was held in McDowell. Over 70 vendors from around the region had a chance to show off their artwork and handmade goods. Some vendors said they have been coming to this craft fair for years and always enjoy the event, while others are experiencing it for their first time.
ERIE, PA
yourerie

High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co.

High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co. High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie …. High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co. Your Health: new treatment changes the game for Type …. Your Health: new treatment changes the game for Type 2...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Pete

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Pete – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Pete is an adult male Chihuahua & Miniature Pinscher mix. He is house-trained, spayed, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Pete is quiet, curious, smart, gentle, and loyal. For...
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Erie home damaged in overnight fire

A home in Erie is damaged following an overnight fire. Calls for this fire went out just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. It happened in the 1700 block of Linwood Ave. According to reports from the scene, when firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. One person inside the […]
ERIE, PA

