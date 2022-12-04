Read full article on original website
Chelsea Police Department Thanks Hometown Holiday Light Parade Safety Volunteers
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Sgt. Rich Kinsey for the information and photos in this story.) The Chelsea Police wish to thank all the volunteers who made the Hometown Holiday Light Parade safe for all the citizens of Chelsea. Without the efforts of these volunteers, parades like this and...
Dec. 14: After School Science & Snacks from Chelsea Library
To register for this program or to learn more about upcoming programs at Chelsea District Library, please click here.
Klavon's hosts employee appreciation day, gives 100% of sales back to its staff
It's predicted up to 2,000 guests will come through the doors Tuesday. Both locations will likely generate around $20,000, which will go back directly to staff.
14th Annual Material Girls Children’s Christmas Bazaar (with slide show)
Six-year-old Clara Marcum’s main reason for attending the Dec. 3, 14th Annual Material Girls Children’s Christmas Bazaar was because, “I like getting gifts for everyone.”. Her mom, Melissa Marcum, said she keeps the gifts a secret until she gives them to everyone. There were 215 4-year-old to...
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
Events of Monday, December 5, 2022
Economic Luncheon. 11:30 AM – 1 PM. Presented by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. Weatherwax Hall at the Jackson Symphony Orchestra, 215 W. Michigan Ave. There are a great number of positive economic development projects that will play a large role in our community during 2023. Those plans for Downtown, the City and the County will be shared by executives during this insightful luncheon event. This event features speakers from the Anchor Initiative, The Enterprise Group of Jackson, and the City of Jackson. Register here.
Dec. 13, 15: Chelsea Community Foundation Grant Application Forums
(Chelsea Update would like to thank D&B Strategic Marketing for the information in this story.) Chelsea Community Foundation is accepting applications from Chelsea nonprofits for the first grant cycle of 2023. The deadline for application submissions is Feb. 15, 2023. The foundation will make grants to 501(c)(3) organizations, government entities,...
"Cupid's Christmas" is a fun, holiday movie starring an actress from Chelsea and Saline
“Cupid’s Christmas” looks to be a great movie for the holiday season and it stars Chelsea resident Marla Moore. It was released this past month from Hollywood studio, Gravitas Ventures. It’s now nationwide on all streaming platforms, DVD and BluRay. The Sun Times News (STN) caught up with Moore to ask her about her starring role and what she thinks of the movie she calls a holiday classic.
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
The City of Chelsea Has 6 Board and Commission Openings
The following table identifies all current board, commission and committee openings. There are links for the positions that have available job descriptions. Click each link for further details. All positions are open until filled. Position Availability Term Posting Close Date. Board of Review – 1 Immediately Ending 12/21/2022. Human...
Former WILX News Director Kevin Ragan passes away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man largely responsible for what News 10 is today passed away Sunday. Kevin Ragan came to Lansing in 1999 to become the news director at WILX News 10. Over 18 years, Kevin hired and trained hundreds of people who would work in front of the camera and behind it to bring Mid-Michigan the news every morning and night at News 10.
Pets of the week: Lincoln needs a calm house. Marvel has a cute goatee
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. This solid white American Staffordshire/Boxer mix is Lincoln. He is a 1-year-old dog and came in as a stray. He has unique heart shaped markings on his nose. Lincoln does well with...
Community helps Rockin’ Rodney get a new moped after his burned in a fire
JACKSON, MI – While you haven’t seen Rockin’ Rodney breakdancing in the streets, he has been visible riding around town on his moped. However, when Rodney “Rockin’ Rodney” Dowding’s Leoni Township home burned in August, his beloved red moped was lost, along with many of his other belongings.
Dangerous Ann Arbor intersections focus of University of Michigan-led project
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A University of Michigan project will take a deeper look at Washtenaw County’s most dangerous intersection. That intersection is the roundabout at State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor and it’s just one of the intersections the project plans to monitor. The roundabout had 79 crashes and one injury in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law, which recently revealed its list for the most “dangerous” intersections in Washtenaw County from 2021.
Flower urn reported stolen from Chelsea gravesite
CHELSEA, MI – A flower urn attached to a Chelsea gravesite was reportedly broken off and stolen, police say. Police were called at 5:15 p.m., Nov. 28, to the Oak Grove Cemetery, 111 Madison Street, for a reported larceny that had occurred, according to the Chelsea Police Department. The...
Connell Alford Headed to National Cross-Country Championships
Chelsea High School junior cross-country runner Connell Alford likes to set goals, and half-way through the fall season, he realized he had a shot to qualify for the National Championships in San Diego, on Dec. 10. So he went for it. After winning the Michigan D2 State championship, Alford headed...
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
I-94 Project Update: Various Closures Starting Wednesday for Truss and Sign Installation
Westbound I-94 between Lansing Avenue and US 127/West Avenue. JTV photo. (December 6, 2022 5:06 PM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have various lane restrictions in place in the Jackson area as part of the ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township. The I-94 project involves upgrading the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange, the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts, and the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
