Chelsea, MI

chelseaupdate.com

14th Annual Material Girls Children’s Christmas Bazaar (with slide show)

Six-year-old Clara Marcum’s main reason for attending the Dec. 3, 14th Annual Material Girls Children’s Christmas Bazaar was because, “I like getting gifts for everyone.”. Her mom, Melissa Marcum, said she keeps the gifts a secret until she gives them to everyone. There were 215 4-year-old to...
CHELSEA, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Monday, December 5, 2022

Economic Luncheon. 11:30 AM – 1 PM. Presented by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. Weatherwax Hall at the Jackson Symphony Orchestra, 215 W. Michigan Ave. There are a great number of positive economic development projects that will play a large role in our community during 2023. Those plans for Downtown, the City and the County will be shared by executives during this insightful luncheon event. This event features speakers from the Anchor Initiative, The Enterprise Group of Jackson, and the City of Jackson. Register here.
JACKSON, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Dec. 13, 15: Chelsea Community Foundation Grant Application Forums

(Chelsea Update would like to thank D&B Strategic Marketing for the information in this story.) Chelsea Community Foundation is accepting applications from Chelsea nonprofits for the first grant cycle of 2023. The deadline for application submissions is Feb. 15, 2023. The foundation will make grants to 501(c)(3) organizations, government entities,...
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

"Cupid's Christmas" is a fun, holiday movie starring an actress from Chelsea and Saline

“Cupid’s Christmas” looks to be a great movie for the holiday season and it stars Chelsea resident Marla Moore. It was released this past month from Hollywood studio, Gravitas Ventures. It’s now nationwide on all streaming platforms, DVD and BluRay. The Sun Times News (STN) caught up with Moore to ask her about her starring role and what she thinks of the movie she calls a holiday classic.
CHELSEA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
chelseaupdate.com

The City of Chelsea Has 6 Board and Commission Openings

The following table identifies all current board, commission and committee openings. There are links for the positions that have available job descriptions. Click each link for further details. All positions are open until filled. Position Availability Term Posting Close Date. Board of Review – 1 Immediately Ending 12/21/2022. Human...
CHELSEA, MI
WILX-TV

Former WILX News Director Kevin Ragan passes away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man largely responsible for what News 10 is today passed away Sunday. Kevin Ragan came to Lansing in 1999 to become the news director at WILX News 10. Over 18 years, Kevin hired and trained hundreds of people who would work in front of the camera and behind it to bring Mid-Michigan the news every morning and night at News 10.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Dangerous Ann Arbor intersections focus of University of Michigan-led project

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A University of Michigan project will take a deeper look at Washtenaw County’s most dangerous intersection. That intersection is the roundabout at State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor and it’s just one of the intersections the project plans to monitor. The roundabout had 79 crashes and one injury in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law, which recently revealed its list for the most “dangerous” intersections in Washtenaw County from 2021.
ANN ARBOR, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Connell Alford Headed to National Cross-Country Championships

Chelsea High School junior cross-country runner Connell Alford likes to set goals, and half-way through the fall season, he realized he had a shot to qualify for the National Championships in San Diego, on Dec. 10. So he went for it. After winning the Michigan D2 State championship, Alford headed...
CHELSEA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
INKSTER, MI
jtv.tv

I-94 Project Update: Various Closures Starting Wednesday for Truss and Sign Installation

Westbound I-94 between Lansing Avenue and US 127/West Avenue. JTV photo. (December 6, 2022 5:06 PM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have various lane restrictions in place in the Jackson area as part of the ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township. The I-94 project involves upgrading the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange, the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts, and the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.
fox2detroit.com

Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
FERNDALE, MI

