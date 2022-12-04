Read full article on original website
Gatto's eyes former Brackenridge fire hall for storage facility
A former fire hall along Morgan Street in Brackenridge could become a storage facility for Gatto’s Cycle Shop. Owner George Gatto hopes to purchase the building at 922 Morgan St. to store cars. He said a boat also would be kept there in the winter. “We don’t have room...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 7, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Church youth group to host parents night out. The youth...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: basket raffle, live Nativity, Christmas concert
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Thrillist
An Entire Block of This Highly-Coveted Jersey Shore Town Is Up for Sale
If you love the beach life and have some saved up money to invest, you might be interested in purchasing an entire block on the Jersey Shore. That's right, this time it isn't a single house that is up for sale. Rather, a block in the prized and luxurious Jersey Shore destination of Avalon is now available to be bought in its entirety, NJ.com reports. The 3.12-acre property stretches from Dune Drive to Ocean Drive and 20th to 21st Streets in Avalon, and it is conveniently located only three blocks from the beach.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: news from North Park, Sealarks Women's Group and more
Lake Shore Drive within North Park in McCandless has reopened to bicycle and pedestrian traffic, according to the Allegheny County Parks Department. The road has been closed since Oct. 31 for slope stabilization work. Crews still need to pave a section of the roadway adjacent to the slope. Shelters accessed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville area happenings, week of Dec. 5, 2022
Steel City Con is returnining to the Monroeville Convention Center Dec. 9-11 at 209 Mall Blvd. Featured guests include Mark William Calaway, who went by The Undertaker as a professional wrestler; WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler; All Elite Wrestling champion Jon Moxley; actors Charlie Hunnam, Vicki Lawrence, Ryan Hurst and Chevy Chase; special effects master Tom Savini; “American Idol” judge Paula Abdul; “Smallville” stars Tom Welling and Kristin Kreuk; and personalities from Netflix shows “Cobra Kai” and “Stranger Things.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Rotary scholarships, holiday events and more in Penn Hills, Verona
The Bob Williams Rotary Memorial Scholarship Program has scholarships available for the 2022-2023 academic year. In recent years, at least eight scholarships at $5,000 each have been awarded. High school seniors in Allegheny and Beaver Counties are eligible to apply. Vocational students, G.E.D students and those attending parochial, charter and private schools are also eligible.
4 years later, 420 Boulevard of the Allies is still not open for business
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The building was supposed to be a welcoming place for the public.But $40 million and four years later, 420 Boulevard of the Allies is still not renovated or open for business, raising questions of whether that will ever happen.Four years ago, the city committed $40 million for the purchase and renovation of the signature Downtown building, promising to transform it into a one-stop shop for all manner of city services. But four years later, the building is still closed to the public and remains a cavernous shell."If they're not doing that, then why did we spend $40...
This 25-acre estate in Gibsonia is for sale for almost $3.5M (photos)
GIBSONIA, Pa. — A 25-acre estate is currently for sale in Gibsonia for $3.49 million. The property is located at 5640 N Montour Rd. It includes a 9,329-square-foot home, a stocked pond, a duck house and a chicken coop. It is listed with Emily Wilhelm of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Fairy ‘Godmother’ Oversaw the Transformation of this Mount Washington Beauty
Sometimes a thorn in the side can become a rose — enhancing everything around it. Take for instance, the beauty that has grown from 404 Eureka St. When Godmother Properties took over the Mount Washington home in 2018, it appeared ready for foreclosure. The two-story home had white vinyl siding that had turned to gray and in front was a street-level garage with rickety wooden doors. Inside, the 110-year-old home’s former beauty had been lost to years of neglect.
Hampton Township residents unhappy with new trash collection contract
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some Hampton Township residents told Channel 11 that they’re displeased with upcoming changes to their trash service. “It’s more expenditure for less service, as far as I’m concerned,” said Bruce Mauser. “We’re getting less for more money.”. In the...
Firefighters battle flames at Bethel Park home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Bethel Park caught fire on Monday afternoon.The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company says that when firefighters arrived at the scene of the home along Cedar Street just before 3 p.m., the front of the house was on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3:30 p.m., spending another two hours doing cleanup work and checking for hot spots.Firefighters attempted to rescue a dog from the home, but it did not survive.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
wtae.com
Fire destroys structure in Westmoreland County
Fire destroyed a garage in Youngwood, Westmoreland County, on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out a little after 12:30 a.m. on Trouttown Road. Multiple fire companies were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Are students host telethon on Dec. 23 for Fox Families Care
Students in the Fox Chapel Area School District will present their 33rd annual telethon 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 to raise money for Fox Families Care. Fox Families Care helps bridge the gap between needs of children and families in the school district and resources. Students from all six schools...
wtae.com
69-year-old homeowner fights burglar in Fayette County
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released information Tuesday in an incident that happened on Halloween in North Union Township, Fayette County. Investigators said, a little after 5:30 a.m., a homeowner on Fairview Street confronted a burglar trying to enter his home through the garage door. A physical...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'City of Steel' lets former workers chronicle the rise and fall of Pittsburgh steel industry
When Bruce Spiegel was a child, he would look out his Greenfield window at the heart of American industry nearby: the U.S. Steel Homestead Works. “I would look out into the night and watch the Homestead furnaces blowing blue flames,” Spiegel said. “I thought steel-making was never going to end.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police say Penn Hills man's Facebook car ads were a setup to steal buyers' cash
Pittsburgh police said a man used Facebook marketplace to set up four purported vehicle sales around Homewood and then robbed potential buyers of the cash they brought, according to court papers. Alan Green, 29, of Penn Hills is facing nine charges of robbery and three counts of conspiracy that were...
Sale of local car dealerships underway
A sale of Sweeney's car dealerships is underway, a company spokesperson confirms.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL wrestling notebook: Bethel Park, Plum headline Eastern Area Invitational
Bethel Park had one champion and 10 placewinners to grab the team title at the Eastern Area Invitational on Saturday at Gateway High School. The Black Hawks finished with 212 points. Plum followed with 195 and Penn-Trafford was third with 174.5. Bethel Park’s champ was Mason Kernan (133 pounds). Placing...
pbrtv.com
Former Pittsburgh air personality killed in wreck
PBRTV has learned the death of a former area on-air personality. B. J. Forsyth was involved in an automobile collision Sunday afternoon not far from his home in Cranberry Township. Forsyth went simply as “B.J.” when he was on the air at iHeart stations WKST-FM (96.1) and WWSW (94.5). For those who remember him on the former Charleroi-licensed WESA (98.3), he went by “Art Vandalay”. He eventually left radio to support his family.
