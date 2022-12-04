ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Chapel, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Dec. 7, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Church youth group to host parents night out. The youth...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: basket raffle, live Nativity, Christmas concert

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
Thrillist

An Entire Block of This Highly-Coveted Jersey Shore Town Is Up for Sale

If you love the beach life and have some saved up money to invest, you might be interested in purchasing an entire block on the Jersey Shore. That's right, this time it isn't a single house that is up for sale. Rather, a block in the prized and luxurious Jersey Shore destination of Avalon is now available to be bought in its entirety, NJ.com reports. The 3.12-acre property stretches from Dune Drive to Ocean Drive and 20th to 21st Streets in Avalon, and it is conveniently located only three blocks from the beach.
AVALON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from North Park, Sealarks Women's Group and more

Lake Shore Drive within North Park in McCandless has reopened to bicycle and pedestrian traffic, according to the Allegheny County Parks Department. The road has been closed since Oct. 31 for slope stabilization work. Crews still need to pave a section of the roadway adjacent to the slope. Shelters accessed...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville area happenings, week of Dec. 5, 2022

Steel City Con is returnining to the Monroeville Convention Center Dec. 9-11 at 209 Mall Blvd. Featured guests include Mark William Calaway, who went by The Undertaker as a professional wrestler; WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler; All Elite Wrestling champion Jon Moxley; actors Charlie Hunnam, Vicki Lawrence, Ryan Hurst and Chevy Chase; special effects master Tom Savini; “American Idol” judge Paula Abdul; “Smallville” stars Tom Welling and Kristin Kreuk; and personalities from Netflix shows “Cobra Kai” and “Stranger Things.”
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Rotary scholarships, holiday events and more in Penn Hills, Verona

The Bob Williams Rotary Memorial Scholarship Program has scholarships available for the 2022-2023 academic year. In recent years, at least eight scholarships at $5,000 each have been awarded. High school seniors in Allegheny and Beaver Counties are eligible to apply. Vocational students, G.E.D students and those attending parochial, charter and private schools are also eligible.
VERONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

4 years later, 420 Boulevard of the Allies is still not open for business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The building was supposed to be a welcoming place for the public.But $40 million and four years later, 420 Boulevard of the Allies is still not renovated or open for business, raising questions of whether that will ever happen.Four years ago, the city committed $40 million for the purchase and renovation of the signature Downtown building, promising to transform it into a one-stop shop for all manner of city services. But four years later, the building is still closed to the public and remains a cavernous shell."If they're not doing that, then why did we spend $40...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

A Fairy ‘Godmother’ Oversaw the Transformation of this Mount Washington Beauty

Sometimes a thorn in the side can become a rose — enhancing everything around it. Take for instance, the beauty that has grown from 404 Eureka St. When Godmother Properties took over the Mount Washington home in 2018, it appeared ready for foreclosure. The two-story home had white vinyl siding that had turned to gray and in front was a street-level garage with rickety wooden doors. Inside, the 110-year-old home’s former beauty had been lost to years of neglect.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters battle flames at Bethel Park home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Bethel Park caught fire on Monday afternoon.The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company says that when firefighters arrived at the scene of the home along Cedar Street just before 3 p.m., the front of the house was on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3:30 p.m., spending another two hours doing cleanup work and checking for hot spots.Firefighters attempted to rescue a dog from the home, but it did not survive.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel Are students host telethon on Dec. 23 for Fox Families Care

Students in the Fox Chapel Area School District will present their 33rd annual telethon 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 to raise money for Fox Families Care. Fox Families Care helps bridge the gap between needs of children and families in the school district and resources. Students from all six schools...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
wtae.com

69-year-old homeowner fights burglar in Fayette County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released information Tuesday in an incident that happened on Halloween in North Union Township, Fayette County. Investigators said, a little after 5:30 a.m., a homeowner on Fairview Street confronted a burglar trying to enter his home through the garage door. A physical...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
pbrtv.com

Former Pittsburgh air personality killed in wreck

PBRTV has learned the death of a former area on-air personality. B. J. Forsyth was involved in an automobile collision Sunday afternoon not far from his home in Cranberry Township. Forsyth went simply as “B.J.” when he was on the air at iHeart stations WKST-FM (96.1) and WWSW (94.5). For those who remember him on the former Charleroi-licensed WESA (98.3), he went by “Art Vandalay”. He eventually left radio to support his family.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy