Carbon welcomed in Summit Academy on Friday night and immediately went to work. The Lady Dinos jumped out to a huge 18-7 lead after the first, but it would not last. The Bears maintained their composer and fought back in the second quarter to trail 27-22 at the break. Any hopes of completing the comeback were quickly dashed in the third quarter as Carbon returned to its groove to the tune of an 18-3 jam. The Dinos went on to win by a score of 52-36.

PRICE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO