Emery Cheer Opens at Winter Cheer Classic
The first competition of the season for Emery cheer occurred on Saturday at the Winter Cheer Classic at Mountain Ridge High. The Spartans were joined by Richfield, Morgan and North Sanpete to compete in three categories: timeout cheer, fight song and dance. Oddly enough, the results were the same in...
CHS and USUE Host Career Fair
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Carbon High School hosted a career fair organized by Zak Konakis of USU Eastern. The event brought representatives from 37 local businesses to the school, ranging from the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office to the San Rafael Energy Research Center to Intermountain Electronics to Lila Canyon Mine, just to name a few.
Green River Community Lights the Night
The Green River community gathered for a light parade and a short Christmas program on Friday evening. The light parade kicked off the festivities. Beautiful floats made their way down Main Street and Santa himself brought up the rear of the parade standing atop a fire truck. Following the parade,...
Lady Pirates Seeking Answers
Green River loaded the buses for two road games last week. While the Lady Pirates took a big swing at Milford on Tuesday, the Tigers held their ground. Green River was up 12-5 before Milford went on a 20-2 run in the second quarter. Milford continued to pour it on in the second half and went on to win 52-36.
2022 Electric Light Parade Delights
Utah’s Christmas Town concluded its final weekend of the 2022 festivities with the annual light parade and chili dinner. Friday and Saturday drew crowds to Helper’s Main Street to enjoy the 33rd annual celebration. Beginning at 4 p.m. each evening, the community was welcomed to the Helper Civic...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO AMEND THE 2022 BUDGET AND ADOPT 2023 BUDGET FOR THE PRICE RIVER WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT
The Price River Water Improvement District will hold a Public Hearing for the purpose of amending the 2022 budget and adopting the 2023 budget. The hearing will be held at a regular board meeting on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The Public Hearing will be held at 265 South Fairgrounds Rd, Price, Utah 84501.
Tough Voyage for Pirates
The Pirates left the harbor last week for a pair of away games. The seas were not kind to the team in Green and Black as Green River returned without a win. Mount Vernon took care of the Pirates on Thursday with a 69-47 win. Then, on Saturday, things got out of hand as Bryce Valley sailed away with a 61-28 win.
Dinos Outrun Bears
Carbon welcomed in Summit Academy on Friday night and immediately went to work. The Lady Dinos jumped out to a huge 18-7 lead after the first, but it would not last. The Bears maintained their composer and fought back in the second quarter to trail 27-22 at the break. Any hopes of completing the comeback were quickly dashed in the third quarter as Carbon returned to its groove to the tune of an 18-3 jam. The Dinos went on to win by a score of 52-36.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative of to the District Court of Carbon County, Utah on or before March 9, 2023 or the claims may be forever barred. 7th Judicial District Carbon County. 120 East Main Street, Price,...
Dinos Tumble at Tournament
After the emotional high of withstanding Juab to start the season 4-0, Carbon came out flat at the 2A/3A Preview Tournament over the weekend. Grantsville immediately took control on Friday, jumping out to a 15-4 lead. The Cowboys finished the quarter up 21-8. While the Dinos hung in there in the second, Grantsville increased its lead in the third and went on to win 61-40.
HELPER CITY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
The Helper City Planning and Zoning Board meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:00 P.M. in the Helper City Council Chambers at the Helper Civic Auditorium, 19 South Main Street, Helper, Utah. Due to Covid-19 it is possible meetings will be held electronically and begin at 5:00 p.m.
REQUEST FOR BIDS – HYDRAULIC EXCAVATOR
Carbon County Road Department is accepting sealed bids for a used track-mounted excavator. Minimum criteria for the excavator are as follows: 40,000 to 58,000 pound operating weight; less than 3,000 operating hours; hydraulic quick-coupling connection; hydraulic thumb; hydraulic plumbing for auxiliary tools; complete operation and service manuals. Bid documents should also include warranty information and complete maintenance records for the machine. Bidding entities may submit bids for multiple machines fitting these criteria. Bids should also include; as a separate line-item, the cost and availability of a hydraulic hammer attachment for each bid submitted. Considerations will also be made for any new machine that can be sold at government pricing.
Floodplains a Hot Topic in Helper
The Helper City Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1. A number of items were on the agenda, including a discussion regarding the Floodplain Development Permit Application. Recently, this topic has caused concern within the city. Councilwoman Malarie DeVincent took the lead in Thursday’s conversation, explaining...
