DWR Recommends Great Christmas Gift Ideas

While some people may not be thinking about hunting or fishing during December, there are still plenty of opportunities to do both this time of year. So, why not surprise your friends or family with a Utah fishing or hunting license for Christmas or pay for their registration fee for a hunting or fishing challenge? They make thoughtful presents, and they’re easy to buy.
Wednesday brings snow to central and southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been a very active weather pattern in Utah this week and it will continue into Wednesday, though it will be focused in the central and southern parts of the state. There is an “upper-level low” in northern California that is aiding...
Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Utah’s Drivers Ranked Worst in U.S.

A new study ranks Utah’s drivers the worst in the U.S. Quote Wizard put the study together using data from millions of car insurance quotes. It examined the number of car accidents, DUI’s and speeding tickets in all 50 states. Utah ranked number one for the worst drivers and Connecticut ranked at the top of the list of the best drivers in the nation.
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper

SALT LAKE CITY — After more than 50 years, John R. Miller says his former wife's name has finally been cleared. "Valarie's name was vilified for many, many years," the Utah businessman said Tuesday. "To finally get to the truth and the bottom of this is gratifying and provides a measure of healing for the entire family. ... It's a measure of justice and accountability."
Why is medical marijuana so expensive in Utah?

It’s been three years since Utah legalized medical marijuana, but the rollout and implementation of the program have industry insiders hoping for relief. In particular, the financial and logistical challenges involved—the result of a political fight in the legislature that forced lawmakers to compromise on the basic framework of medical pot—pose a problem that ultimately leads users to pay more than they do in nearby states.
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

ST. GEORGE, UT – December 2, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pet adoption from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is ready to go home with you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles...
Firefighter injured in wreck near Idaho-Utah border

LEWISTON, Utah — A multi-vehicle collision resulted in injuries and traffic delays near the Idaho-Utah border on Monday. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, the crash occurred a little before 9 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 91 and State Route 61. A northbound Toyota Corolla turning left at the intersection was struck by a southbound Chevy Suburban, Roden said. A second Toyota Corolla, also...
At 10,450-Feet, Wyoming’s Highest-Altitude Restaurant Sells More Than 500 Waffles Per Day

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a secret ingredient that makes Corbet Cabin’s iconic waffles so good. “It’s the altitude,” waffle maker Laura Burke told Cowboy State Daily. “Everything rises when it comes up here. I’ve made them at the bottom, and they just don’t taste the same as when they are up here. That’s the secret to it.”
36 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Wyoming

TRIGGER WARNING! - Some people will find this list offensive. We don't care, and that's the point. Reasons number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5: THE WIND. The wind in Wyoming literally drove some of the early settlers insane. Just keep that in mind if you are close to going over the edge. It will give you that final push.
