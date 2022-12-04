Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
DWR Recommends Great Christmas Gift Ideas
While some people may not be thinking about hunting or fishing during December, there are still plenty of opportunities to do both this time of year. So, why not surprise your friends or family with a Utah fishing or hunting license for Christmas or pay for their registration fee for a hunting or fishing challenge? They make thoughtful presents, and they’re easy to buy.
Company appeals state rejection of Utah Lake islands project
The company behind a project to dredge and build islands on Utah Lake is asking the state to reconsider its rejection of the project.
ABC 4
Wednesday brings snow to central and southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been a very active weather pattern in Utah this week and it will continue into Wednesday, though it will be focused in the central and southern parts of the state. There is an “upper-level low” in northern California that is aiding...
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
ABC 4
Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther Nakajjigo.
Utah ranks #2 for best place to retire
Utah is ranked #2 in the country for the best place to retire, according to a recent study from RetireGuide.
midutahradio.com
Utah’s Drivers Ranked Worst in U.S.
A new study ranks Utah’s drivers the worst in the U.S. Quote Wizard put the study together using data from millions of car insurance quotes. It examined the number of car accidents, DUI’s and speeding tickets in all 50 states. Utah ranked number one for the worst drivers and Connecticut ranked at the top of the list of the best drivers in the nation.
ABC 4
Louisiana man allegedly “ran from demons” during Utah police pursuit
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Louisiana man allegedly claimed “demons were going to kill him” after stealing a car in Brigham City and crashing it into a pole in Logan on Monday, Dec. 5. Malcolm Vanburen, 26, was arrested and booked on charges of receiving a stolen...
ksl.com
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper
SALT LAKE CITY — After more than 50 years, John R. Miller says his former wife's name has finally been cleared. "Valarie's name was vilified for many, many years," the Utah businessman said Tuesday. "To finally get to the truth and the bottom of this is gratifying and provides a measure of healing for the entire family. ... It's a measure of justice and accountability."
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
utahbusiness.com
Why is medical marijuana so expensive in Utah?
It’s been three years since Utah legalized medical marijuana, but the rollout and implementation of the program have industry insiders hoping for relief. In particular, the financial and logistical challenges involved—the result of a political fight in the legislature that forced lawmakers to compromise on the basic framework of medical pot—pose a problem that ultimately leads users to pay more than they do in nearby states.
Warm and wet Sunday before active work week weather
After a mostly calm Saturday, we will start to see more activity in our weather pattern that will start late on Sunday and continue through various parts of the state throughout the coming week.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – December 2, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pet adoption from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is ready to go home with you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles...
Firefighter injured in wreck near Idaho-Utah border
LEWISTON, Utah — A multi-vehicle collision resulted in injuries and traffic delays near the Idaho-Utah border on Monday. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, the crash occurred a little before 9 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 91 and State Route 61. A northbound Toyota Corolla turning left at the intersection was struck by a southbound Chevy Suburban, Roden said. A second Toyota Corolla, also...
ksl.com
Jake Garn, US senator and Utah's first astronaut, is honored in new airport art
SALT LAKE CITY — It's not uncommon for parents to encourage their children to reach for the stars, but one Utahn from Richfield took this challenge more literally than most — becoming mayor of Salt Lake City, a U.S. senator and an astronaut. An art piece honoring Edwin...
cowboystatedaily.com
At 10,450-Feet, Wyoming’s Highest-Altitude Restaurant Sells More Than 500 Waffles Per Day
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a secret ingredient that makes Corbet Cabin’s iconic waffles so good. “It’s the altitude,” waffle maker Laura Burke told Cowboy State Daily. “Everything rises when it comes up here. I’ve made them at the bottom, and they just don’t taste the same as when they are up here. That’s the secret to it.”
36 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Wyoming
TRIGGER WARNING! - Some people will find this list offensive. We don't care, and that's the point. Reasons number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5: THE WIND. The wind in Wyoming literally drove some of the early settlers insane. Just keep that in mind if you are close to going over the edge. It will give you that final push.
Comments / 0