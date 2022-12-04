ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Sisters born in Korea searching for their triplet

INDIANAPOLIS — Vanessa Emerson and Jonessa Dobbs were born in South Korea in 1985 and put up for adoption shortly after. "What we believe is our parents were young, unmarried and in Korea, especially at that time, you don’t have kids when you’re unmarried," said Dobbs. "That’s just a no-no, so a lot of moms end up giving their kids up for adoption."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Zionsville artist brings comfort to grieving families

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — For D. Anne Jones, art has always been her passion. "Just the little hairs and things can make a big difference in the detail," said Jones as she touched up one of her portraits Wednesday inside the Zionsville COhatch. She loves how art can help heal.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Good News: Dasher's Light Show

INDIANAPOLIS — Someone once dubbed this "the most wonderful time of the year," and 13Sports director Dave Calabro met several people this week who probably agree. Looking for positive and uplifting stories, Dave visited Castleton Square Mall's Dasher's Light Show, speaking with several families who drove through the festive display.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
How to donate your time this season if budgets are tight

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a good time of year to give back to those in need. But if you can't afford a donation, there are other things you can do. An opportunity that takes just 20 minutes is donating blood. Right now, there's a shortage and people's lives depend on it. Just be sure to double check the donor requirements before you sign up.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
How to find food pantries, meals near your home

INDIANAPOLIS — Zelma Butler is someone who receives weekly help from the Bread of Life Food Pantry. "I appreciate every bit of it," Butler said, "it's a blessing because of a lot people don't even have that." But pantries and free meals are only helpful if people know they...
MARION COUNTY, IN
IMPD K-9 Soni receives donation of body armor

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD K-9 Soni has a protective vest thanks to a donation. The body armor, to help protect against bullets and stabbing, came from nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Soni’s vest was sponsored by Forever Friends Great Dane Rescue, and it is embroidered with the statement “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyGo driver comes to aid of woman carjacked downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo bus driver came to the aid of a woman who found herself in a scary situation early Wednesday morning in downtown Indianapolis. Police said the woman was in an SUV at around 12:30 a.m. when her sister, who was driving, got out. Her sister stopped the car at 15 West Maryland Street, which is near the Circle Centre Mall, and left it running.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state's attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
IPS officer injured in altercation at Arsenal Tech High School

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Public School police officer was injured Thursday breaking up a fight at Arsenal Tech. According to the district, the incident is being investigated. A school spokesperson told 13News, IPS Police responded to an altercation involving several students. While police were breaking it up, one officer...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Central Indiana hospitals limiting visitors due to rise in flu cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana health officials announced visitor restrictions Monday in the wake of rising flu cases. The restrictions take effect immediately as of Dec. 5, 2022. Marion County Public Health Department Director and Chief Medical Officer Virginia A. Caine, M.D. requested that hospitals in Marion County begin temporary...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Cadaver dogs hit 20 locations at Herb Baumeister property

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Cadaver dogs hit on 20 different locations over the weekend during a search of the Fox Hollow Farm property, the former residence of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister, according to police. Those were spots on the property now marked with red flags where the dogs showed...
WESTFIELD, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

