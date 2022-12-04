Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
Sisters born in Korea searching for their triplet
INDIANAPOLIS — Vanessa Emerson and Jonessa Dobbs were born in South Korea in 1985 and put up for adoption shortly after. "What we believe is our parents were young, unmarried and in Korea, especially at that time, you don’t have kids when you’re unmarried," said Dobbs. "That’s just a no-no, so a lot of moms end up giving their kids up for adoption."
WTHR
Zionsville artist brings comfort to grieving families
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — For D. Anne Jones, art has always been her passion. "Just the little hairs and things can make a big difference in the detail," said Jones as she touched up one of her portraits Wednesday inside the Zionsville COhatch. She loves how art can help heal.
Indiana Historical Society using Madam C.J. Walker Barbie to celebrate legacy
INDIANAPOLIS — One of Indianapolis' most famous former residents, Madam C.J. Walker, may soon be sitting under many a Hoosier Christmas tree this holiday season. "We're so excited about it and I can't think of anyone more deserving than Madam C.J. Walker," said Jody Blankenship, president and CEO of the Indiana Historical Society.
Good News: Dasher's Light Show
INDIANAPOLIS — Someone once dubbed this "the most wonderful time of the year," and 13Sports director Dave Calabro met several people this week who probably agree. Looking for positive and uplifting stories, Dave visited Castleton Square Mall's Dasher's Light Show, speaking with several families who drove through the festive display.
How to donate your time this season if budgets are tight
INDIANAPOLIS — It's a good time of year to give back to those in need. But if you can't afford a donation, there are other things you can do. An opportunity that takes just 20 minutes is donating blood. Right now, there's a shortage and people's lives depend on it. Just be sure to double check the donor requirements before you sign up.
These are the deadlines to send your holiday cards and packages
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're shipping a gift, now is the time to get it in the mail. Jason Terrell is a United States postal carrier who has been getting goods to his customers for almost 22 years. "I'm kind of like Santa's helper," Terrell laughed. "Letter mail has decreased,...
Hundreds of students compete in FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics are what STEM is all about. The students who competed at the FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Indianapolis have that down pat. FIRST is an acronym meaning "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology." Those competing at the state championship...
Students at Daniel Webster School 46 get new shoes, gloves and more
INDIANAPOLIS — Some Indianapolis kids have new shoes after a giveaway Friday at Daniel Webster School 46. The event is an ongoing partnership between Kroger and the Indiana Pacers. Shoe Carnival fit 417 students in their new kicks. They also got socks, gloves and hats, along with a toy.
How to find food pantries, meals near your home
INDIANAPOLIS — Zelma Butler is someone who receives weekly help from the Bread of Life Food Pantry. "I appreciate every bit of it," Butler said, "it's a blessing because of a lot people don't even have that." But pantries and free meals are only helpful if people know they...
Indianapolis Public Library resumes search for CEO after candidate turns offer down
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library is again searching for a CEO after the candidate they offered it to turned it down. Dr. Gabriel Morley has decided to decline the offer. It comes after 13News learned there were planned protests over his appointment. People were upset the board did...
Gift idea: How to research the history of someone's home for them
INDIANAPOLIS — History is everywhere. It is the city around us, maybe even the home you live in. Amy Vedra with the Indiana Historical Society said Indianapolis came about because they wanted to move the state capital to the central part of Indiana. "Those early 1820s is when we...
IMPD K-9 Soni receives donation of body armor
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD K-9 Soni has a protective vest thanks to a donation. The body armor, to help protect against bullets and stabbing, came from nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Soni’s vest was sponsored by Forever Friends Great Dane Rescue, and it is embroidered with the statement “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”
Indy welcomes race fans for PRI Show, marks end of big tourism year
INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of visitors from all over the world are in Indianapolis this weekend for the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show. It's the latest of many events with the Circle City as the backdrop as Visit Indy celebrates a strong year in tourism. In December alone,...
IndyGo driver comes to aid of woman carjacked downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo bus driver came to the aid of a woman who found herself in a scary situation early Wednesday morning in downtown Indianapolis. Police said the woman was in an SUV at around 12:30 a.m. when her sister, who was driving, got out. Her sister stopped the car at 15 West Maryland Street, which is near the Circle Centre Mall, and left it running.
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state's attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana...
Nearly two dozen animals taken from Madison County condemned home
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Six dogs and more than a dozen cats were taken from a home that was later condemned in Madison County. The sheriff's department responded to a complaint about a home in the 3000 block of 1100 North in Alexandria. Police claim there was a...
IPS officer injured in altercation at Arsenal Tech High School
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Public School police officer was injured Thursday breaking up a fight at Arsenal Tech. According to the district, the incident is being investigated. A school spokesperson told 13News, IPS Police responded to an altercation involving several students. While police were breaking it up, one officer...
Central Indiana hospitals limiting visitors due to rise in flu cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana health officials announced visitor restrictions Monday in the wake of rising flu cases. The restrictions take effect immediately as of Dec. 5, 2022. Marion County Public Health Department Director and Chief Medical Officer Virginia A. Caine, M.D. requested that hospitals in Marion County begin temporary...
Cadaver dogs hit 20 locations at Herb Baumeister property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Cadaver dogs hit on 20 different locations over the weekend during a search of the Fox Hollow Farm property, the former residence of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister, according to police. Those were spots on the property now marked with red flags where the dogs showed...
Johnson County forms full-time team to respond to mental illness calls
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — The Johnson County Sheriff's Department now has one of the few, full-time teams dedicated to training officers on responding to mental health or trauma calls. The hope is to get every officer trained across the state. Most of the 911 calls the sheriff's department receives...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0