Amerks holding food drive during next three home games

The Rochester Americans announced that the team will hold a Holiday Food Drive during each of the next three home games to benefit Foodlink, the regional food bank. The Food Drive will take place beginning with Rochester’s home game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 against the Syracuse Crunch and will continue through Friday, Dec. 23 when Amerks host the Crunch again in the final game prior to the annual Christmas break.
iheart.com

Lonsberry: MONDAY NIGHT ON WILLIAM WARFIELD WAY

I once spent an afternoon with William Warfield. He was an old singer and I was a young writer, and after an interview at the Eastman School his staff escort was unavailable and so I stayed there with him and we talked until someone came to get him for dinner.
News 4 Buffalo

University at Buffalo sells historic Butler Mansion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo Foundation announced the sale of the Butler Mansion. The historic building was sold to Douglas Development for $3.75 million. The building was gifted to UB in 2000 by Delaware North CEO Jeremy Jacobs. UB has used the building as a continuing education and training facility.
96.1 The Breeze

A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon

North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
96.1 The Breeze

There’s A Christmas Tree Made Of Kegs In New York State

On this station, we tend to brag about Buffalo and the stuff you can do here a lot. But we gotta give it to Rochester on this one. It’s true. We love Buffalo. We think it’s the best city in America. But after seeing this, when it comes to Christmas tree lightings, Rochester owns New York. Yeah, there’s a huge tree in Rockefeller Center. Sure, your tree might have sentimental ornaments on it. We get it. But where else have you ever seen a beer keg tree like this one?
westsidenewsny.com

Brown – MacMillan

Stephanie L. Brown and Ryan A. MacMillan were united in marriage October 8, 2022 at Three Brothers Winery in Geneva, NY. The bride is the daughter of Michael and Donna Brown of Churchville. The groom is the son of Keith and Beth MacMillan of Chili. The maid of honor was...
Power 93.7 WBLK

To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop

It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?

The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
waynetimes.com

Clyde hosts annual Village Parade

On Saturday, November 26th the annual Holiday parade of lights and fireworks took place in front of the largest crowd ever (Estimated in the thousands). The parade saw 37 different participating Fire departments, businesses, community groups, and Santa Claus at the end. The highlights of the Parade were Downbeat percussion,...
