buffaloscoop.com
Amerks holding food drive during next three home games
The Rochester Americans announced that the team will hold a Holiday Food Drive during each of the next three home games to benefit Foodlink, the regional food bank. The Food Drive will take place beginning with Rochester’s home game on Wednesday, Dec. 7 against the Syracuse Crunch and will continue through Friday, Dec. 23 when Amerks host the Crunch again in the final game prior to the annual Christmas break.
West Seneca’s Matt Myers enters transfer portal after 5 years at UB
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In and out of the huddle during his five seasons on his hometown University at Buffalo roster, quarterback Matt Myers is searching for “new beginnings” elsewhere in the college football landscape. Myers, who won the Connolly Cup as the top high school football player for state champion West Seneca West in […]
iheart.com
Lonsberry: MONDAY NIGHT ON WILLIAM WARFIELD WAY
I once spent an afternoon with William Warfield. He was an old singer and I was a young writer, and after an interview at the Eastman School his staff escort was unavailable and so I stayed there with him and we talked until someone came to get him for dinner.
Genny Cream Ale gets new look
The brewery says the new look harkens back to a classic look.
University at Buffalo sells historic Butler Mansion
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo Foundation announced the sale of the Butler Mansion. The historic building was sold to Douglas Development for $3.75 million. The building was gifted to UB in 2000 by Delaware North CEO Jeremy Jacobs. UB has used the building as a continuing education and training facility.
A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon
North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
Photos: City of Rochester disperses winter crow nests
They say no harm will come to the birds in this process.
There’s A Christmas Tree Made Of Kegs In New York State
On this station, we tend to brag about Buffalo and the stuff you can do here a lot. But we gotta give it to Rochester on this one. It’s true. We love Buffalo. We think it’s the best city in America. But after seeing this, when it comes to Christmas tree lightings, Rochester owns New York. Yeah, there’s a huge tree in Rockefeller Center. Sure, your tree might have sentimental ornaments on it. We get it. But where else have you ever seen a beer keg tree like this one?
Bring on the holidays (and beer) in Canandaigua: Sights and sounds from 'Get Lit'
CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua's craft brewers and their beer-loving fans got into the holiday spirit on Saturday night. The Twisted Rail, Young Lion, Frequentum and Peacemaker Brewing Companies each erected Christmas trees made from empty beer kegs and flipped the switch on their lights as part of the first Get Lit in Canandaigua event.
westsidenewsny.com
Brown – MacMillan
Stephanie L. Brown and Ryan A. MacMillan were united in marriage October 8, 2022 at Three Brothers Winery in Geneva, NY. The bride is the daughter of Michael and Donna Brown of Churchville. The groom is the son of Keith and Beth MacMillan of Chili. The maid of honor was...
To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop
It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
Top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Depew
Christmas came early in Depew Tuesday morning. A Take 5 top-prize ticket was sold at a local Wegmans.
St. John Fisher University student missing while studying abroad in France
The investigation is showing that DeLand may currently be traveling, but law enforcement has been unable to contact him.
waynetimes.com
Clyde hosts annual Village Parade
On Saturday, November 26th the annual Holiday parade of lights and fireworks took place in front of the largest crowd ever (Estimated in the thousands). The parade saw 37 different participating Fire departments, businesses, community groups, and Santa Claus at the end. The highlights of the Parade were Downbeat percussion,...
Western New York Pizzeria Name One Of The Best In 2022
As we get ready to wrap up 2022, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the highlights of the year. If there is one thing that we love to do here in Western New York is eat. Outside of wings, chances are at least once a week you are having pizza for lunch or dinner.
Seneca Park Zoo to close temporarily for construction
These improvements include the instillation of new electric conduit, piping, and plumbing at the front of the Zoo to support their Conservation Education Center, Welcome Plaza, and Tropics Complex.
Western New York Native Featured On Saturday Night Live [VIDEO]
If you watch Saturday Night Live this past weekend, you would have caught a glimpse of a Western New York native rocking out during the musical guest segment. Saturday Night Live was live this past Saturday after being on a two-week hiatus and it featured Keke Palmer as the host and musical guest SZA.
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary approved to set up in Akron
AKRON, N.Y. — A senior dog sanctuary is officially coming to Western New York. White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary was just granted a special use permit Wednesday in Akron and expects to open anywhere from eight to 10 months from now. The sanctuary will give senior dogs, who typically...
