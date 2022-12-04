Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Troupe to present Christmas show in De Pere, Ashwaubenon
DE PERE and ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Knights on Broadway show troupe will present its annual “Christmas with the Knights” performances in two venues in coming weeks. First, the student troupe will perform in Dudley Birder Hall on the college campus. Performances are at...
wearegreenbay.com
Allouez Village Community Band Christmas Concert
(WFRV) – It is a tradition for many families, and the Allouez Village Community Band Christmas Concert is coming up on December 12, at 7:00 pm. “We Believe in Glad Tidings” offers music for the holidays. See a full concert schedule and location information at http://avbcommunityband.org/
wearegreenbay.com
UW Oshkosh Theatre presents: My Genius of Humanity
(WFRV) – Inspired by the misbegotten journey of well-intentioned Armenian-Americans following World War II, the story in “My Genius of Humanity” examines the struggle of the Davidian family as they voluntarily emigrate to Soviet dominated Armenia in search of the perceived comfort of their ancestral home. The...
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin
Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Hoopla in Peshtigo
(WFRV) – You can find out if you made the “nice” list at the Holiday Hoopla in Peshtigo. This new event is free for families and features great activities including a Christmas movie, cookie decorating, smores, and visits from BOTH Santa and Mrs. Claus. It is happening...
wearegreenbay.com
The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay hosts annual Costumed Caroling with participants from Local 5 News
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – On Tuesday, members of the Greater Green Bay community got together at the Epic Events Center for the 2022 Costumed Caroling performance put on by The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay. Local 5’s Kaitlin Corbett and Jordan Lamers had the opportunity to participate in...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Brass & Organ Christmas Spectacular’
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Some performances exist because of place. In our region, a special place for sound is an abbey. The abbey was built for religious purposes, but woven into the construction of its church portion was an intent to enhance music in dynamic ways (detailed at the end of this column).
wearegreenbay.com
Hearthstone Historic House hosts Victorian Christmas
(WFRV) – The Hearthstone Historic House in Appleton is celebrating the earliest Christmas Lights. Jordan explores their Victorian Christmas event. Learn more and make your reservation to attend at hearthstonemuseum.org.
wearegreenbay.com
Shop for gifts and experiences Downtown Neenah
(WFRV) – The quaint downtown of Neenah is home to a thriving group of businesses. From retail to relaxation, dining, and more, this is a destination to explore.
wxerfm.com
The Top 16 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday 12/9/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 16 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend! A special shout out to the other area radio stations that swipe this event listing! Thanks for listening!. The Old World Christmas Market runs through this weekend at The...
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Spotlight: Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market
(WFRV) – With more than 80 flavors of brats you will find a flavor everyone enjoys at Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market. They have convenient locations in Suamico and Crivitz. You can learn more at pelkinsmeat.com.
Sheboygan native produces film that premiered in Hollywood
Carole Meekins had the opportunity to sit down with Sheboygan native Katie O'Regan — who is also a film producer and actress!
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah historical society showcases model trains
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee and Northern Railway Historical Society hosted its annual model train open house this weekend. Formerly known as the Neenah-Menasha Model Railroad Club, the historical society’s model trains represent the Milwaukee and Northern Railway, which ran through Milwaukee to Green Bay, passing through Neenah and Menasha.
seehafernews.com
Chad Lewis Explores the Darker Side of the Holiday Season with Legends & Folklore of Winter at Manitowoc Public Library
The following article was written by Meredith Gadzinski, an Adult Services Librarian at the Manitowoc Public Library. Winter has finally descended upon Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and the Holidays are looming over our heads. The first snow fall always gets me in the mood to put up lights outside and to start arranging our holiday decorations inside. But, just like with anything else, there is a darker side to the merry and bright of the holidays and winter days and nights in Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay’s Mason Manor earns Wisconsin ‘historic places’ honor
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The eight-story affordable housing building, known as Mason Manor, is now being honored by being listed on Wisconsin’s State Register of Historic Places. The apartment building, located at 1424 Admiral Court, is described as the ‘first of this scale’ for Green Bay and...
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Lady
Meet Lady, a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This beautiful golden pup is 48 lbs of love and energy. She’s looking for an experienced family with any children over 10 years old who can help her learn appropriate ways to release her playful antics.
wearegreenbay.com
Support Wisconsin businesses with items from SmithMaker Artisan Co.
(WFRV) – Support small, independent makers with our Holiday Spotlight on SmithMaker Artisan Co. The store features handmade and carefully curated items with ties to Wisconsin and the Midwest. They have locations in De Pere and Sturgeon Bay. Learn more in this tour around the store, or visit smith-maker.com.
wearegreenbay.com
Coffee 101 with Terra Verde
(WFRV) – So you bought a great bag of coffee beans from Terra Verde, now what?. Owner and roaster Marko joins us with some coffee 101 to understand when to grind your beans, how fine to make them, and how much we use when brewing. You can get a...
wearegreenbay.com
Five things to read now from the Lester Public Library in Two Rivers
(WFRV) – The team from Lester Public Library in Two Rivers joins Lisa and Millaine with “5 Things to Read Right Now”. The books all have a sci-fi feel to them. To visit the library head to 1001 Adams Street, Two rivers or lesterlibrary.org.
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
