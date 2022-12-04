Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Conversation with author Simon Dec. 8 at South Euclid library
The Cuyahoga County Public Library will host a conversation with Scott Simon, author of “Scare Your Soul: 7 Powerful Principles to Harness Fear and Lead Your Most Courageous Life” from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid.
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Akron?
Been in Akron for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
Au Jus brings authentic Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches to Parma: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- The recent opening of Au Jus means there’s a new answer to the question of “Where’s the beef?” in Parma. Located at 5875 Broadview Road just south of Snow Road near the border of Parma, Seven Hills and Independence, the mainly take-out joint with roughly half a dozen seats is billed as offering “authentic Chicago-style Italian beef.”
clevelandmagazine.com
Festive Fun in the City: Here's How to Experience the Holiday Season in Cleveland
The days are getting shorter and the weather’s getting colder, but the holiday spirit will warm and light your way. There are plenty of opportunities to get some holiday cheer. By Vince Guerrieri. Looking for some holiday cheer in Greater Cleveland? There is plenty of festive fun; here are...
clevelandmagazine.com
Orlando Baking Co. in Cleveland Celebrates 150 Years
The family-owned bakery divulges the secrets behind the company's longevity. By Jacob DeSmit. The secret recipe to Orlando Baking Co.'s longevity, as it celebrates its 150th year anniversary, isn’t much of a secret at all — it’s in the name. A career in the family business tends...
‘A Christmas Story’ actor Zack Ward holding meet-and-greet at Ohio museum
Attention "A Christmas Story" fans -- Have you ever wanted to come face-to-face to Ralphie's infamous bully, Scott 'Scut' Farkus? Now's your chance!
Cleveland Jewish News
Silver Linings: Lois Cohen
For 35 years, Lois Cohen could be seen around the Council Gardens campus in Cleveland Heights, working to help make every day enjoyable for the residents of the senior community for ages 62 and older. When it came time to retire in October 2019, the South Euclid resident was considering...
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Bazaar’s Huge Holiday Market Returns to 78th Street Studios
The massive Cleveland Bazaar holiday market, the biggest maker market in the area, is back at 78th Street Studios to fill every part of the four-floor building with more than 100 area artisans, crafters and artists offering a mind-numbing array of handmade items. In fact, it’s not unlikely there could be up to 150 vendors, since many of the resident artist studios and galleries also open their doors, and many invite friends and colleagues to set up in their spaces. If you haven’t been to this market since it debuted in 2004, you’re going to be shocked at its size. Block out a good chunk of time to see everything.
couponingwithrachel.com
GIVEAWAY: Trans-Siberian Orchestra Coming to Cleveland December 30th for TWO SHOWS
This Post May Contain Affiliate Links : Disclosure Policy. Hey Cleveland, the holiday season will rock when Trans-Siberian Orchestra comes to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 30th for two amazing shows – 3pm and 7:30pm!. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!. I’ve attended many concerts over the years but Trans-Siberian...
Cleveland Jewish News
Students across North America connect at Yavne convention
Beatrice Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood hosted over 800 students and chaperones from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4 for the first Bais Yaakov Convention since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The convention included speeches, panels and workshops centered around the theme of sulam mutzav artza, or Jacob’s ladder and its...
kentwired.com
New vintage store opens in downtown Kent
A unique vintage clothing store originating in western Pennsylvania just moved into the neighborhood. Branded at Kent is a vintage clothing store that specializes in 80’s and 90’s clothing. The store provides unique clothing and limited edition shoes with many color options. Brother-in-laws Lance Calvert and Brendan O’Brien...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaker Heights couple defends plan to build 'dream' home
The owners of a Shelburne Road house in Shaker Heights learned of opposition to their construction plans as they were heading to Israel. Hirsh Henfield, who owns the house with his wife, Deena, said they were on their way to the airport when he learned of opposition to their plans to tear down the existing house at 22276 Shelburne Road and replace it with one that will have 10 bedrooms, three kitchens, a simcha hall and mikvah hot tub.
Mr. Jingeling pays key visit to Medina church
MEDINA, Ohio -- You couldn’t blame young parishioners -- and some older ones as well -- for being a little keyed up when meeting some special visitors Saturday (Dec. 3) at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The church at 317 E. Liberty St., in conjunction with the East Liberty...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital
The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
3 Places To Get German Food in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer fantastic German food. If you're looking for a restaurant with fun vibes and tasty food, you can't go wrong with this joint near Playhouse Square. Customers highly recommend their soft pretzels, and they especially recommend getting them with the house-made bier cheese sauce. As for entrees, patrons love the jaegerschnitzel (which is a fried breaded pork cutlet that's covered with a delicious mushroom gravy, bacon, and onion straws and comes with spaetzle and homemade cranberry-orange relish), sauerbraten (Bavarian-style marinated pot roast), and potato and cheese pierogi. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options like vegan bratwurst and vegan pierogi. If you like to eat a lot of food, they offer a great buffet spread on Sundays with items like soft pretzels, prime rib, pierogis, and more.
Cleveland Jewish News
Family of 10 escapes fire in University Heights home
Two adults and eight children escaped harm after fire broke out at a two-family house in the early morning hours of Dec. 3 in the 4400 block of Groveland Avenue in University Heights. Fire Chief Robert D. Perko III said in a news release that the fire was reported at...
So Cool, So Close! Smithville Village Is Lit Up This December
Before the holiday season quickly passes, I wanted to give you a look at the festivities, the decorations, and the magical, free lights show happening every night through January 5 at one of our local South Jersey treasures, historic Smithville Village. Floating Christmas Trees. Over 120 floating Christmas trees, all...
Oberlin professor to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ron Cheung will compete on the December 7 episode of “Jeopardy!”. The Lakewood resident is an economics professor and department chair at Oberlin College. Depending on the outcome of tonight’s episode, Cheung could face the quiz show’s latest super champion, Cris Pannullo. The former professional...
Cleveland Jewish News
ADL Cleveland to host Greenblatt, Selim at annual meeting
ADL Cleveland will host its annual meeting Dec. 12 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, featuring a discussion with ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and ADL senior vice president of national affairs George Selim. ADL Cleveland regional director James Pasch, who will serve as moderator, told the Cleveland Jewish News the...
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Comments / 0