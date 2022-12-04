Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Transformer convoy makes slow overnight journey
LONDONDERRY, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation, New Hampshire State Police, Eversource, and several contracting companies worked to move a massive transformer from Londonderry to Manchester overnight Monday. The transformer, which was assembled and loaded onto a specialized trailer weighs 375 tons, and was moved from Eversource’s...
Community searching for missing teddy bear
WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home. According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
Haverhill apartment residents without heat, hot water for more than a week
HAVERHILL - Residents at the Pine Brook Place apartment complex in Haverhill have been without heat and hot water since Sunday, November 27, they tell WBZ. The complex has several buildings, but residents at 52 Brook Street are the ones impacted. The building has 24 units inside. "We are all dealing with it," said resident Stanley Tirelus. "There's a lot of kids in the building, elderly people," he explained. Tirelus has been going to the gym before work every day to shower. Resident Everett Leonard tells WBZ he's been heating water on the stove to shower with. "Not only is...
Creepy Holiday Statue Dubbed ‘Demented Santa’ by Manchester, NH, Locals
Every now and then this writer has a moment where she thinks she's seen it all, before something else inevitably comes along to top things. Enter this nightmare-inducing Santa statue, which lurks on the corner of Harrison & Elm in Manchester, New Hampshire. The 12-foot-tall statue stands outside Fresh Balsam Fur's Christmas Tree's and Wreaths, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. Imagine shopping for the family Christmas tree, all while Kris Kringle towers over you with unflinching eyes that watch your every move.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire couple finds time capsule they buried 23 years ago in Hawaii
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A couple of Londonderry High School graduates are celebrating an exciting find. Alison Proulx tells News 9 that she and her husband, David, just dug up a time capsule they buried in Hawaii back in 1999. Alison said her and David are high school sweethearts. Her...
Boston woman charged in summer boating crash on NH pond
Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated. A Boston woman accused of crashing her personal watercraft into a boat and injuring her passenger was arraigned Dec. 2. Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless...
whdh.com
‘It was the loudest’: Woman escapes injury when concrete falls off overpass in Newbury
NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who narrowly avoided serious injury when a piece of concrete fell off a bridge and landed on her car while she was driving on I-95 in Newbury is sounding the alarm to make other drivers aware of what happened. Barbara Hagerthy said she was...
WMTW
Car smashes through bank in New Hampshire
A car crashed through the front of a Manchester bank on Monday morning, but no one was hurt. Fire officials said a woman was pulling into a parking spot at the TD Bank on South Willow Street before 9 a.m. when her car jumped the curb and crashed through the front window of the building.
whdh.com
NH man facing aggravated DUI charge after Manchester crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing an aggravated driving while under the influence charge following a crash in Manchester on Tuesday that left one person seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1600 Front St. around 5:15 p.m. determined...
What the Shell Happened at This Field in Dover, New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Anyone missing one of those neon green, turtle-person statues with the red flag that you put at the end of your driveway to tell drivers to slow down?
Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
NH oyster farmer finds body on bank of Durham river, police investigating
DURHAM, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after a local oyster farmer found a body on the bank of a New Hampshire river Monday afternoon. New Hampshire State Police say they responded to the Piscataqua River in Durham around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a body found near the Cedar Point boat ramp. An oyster farmer who found the deceased party began performing CPR until EMS arrived, but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, according to officials.
WMUR.com
Bertucci’s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 2 New Hampshire restaurants close
NASHUA, N.H. — There is just one Bertucci’s restaurant left in New Hampshire after two more restaurants in the state abruptly closed Monday. The closures of the locations in Manchester and Salem come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. In the filing,...
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
WMUR.com
Boston woman charged in Pelham crash between personal watercraft, boat
PELHAM, N.H. — ** Warning: The video above may be disturbing for some. **. A Boston woman accused of crashing a personal watercraft into a boat in Pelham over the summer is now facing potential prison time. Investigators said Ivonne Peña, 31, was drunk and drove the watercraft into...
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts...
NECN
‘They Are Really My Heroes': Man Grateful to 12-Year-Olds Who Alerted Him to Fire
Seung Soo Kim was cleaning the gutters outside his home in Andover, Massachusetts, when he smelled smoke last weekend. At first, he says he assumed it was a neighbor burning leaves. He had no idea it was coming from his own garage until the quick thinking of three local middle schoolers.
nhmagazine.com
A Beef Apart: Kelly’s Roast Beef Expands into New Hampshire
As an editor at New Hampshire Magazine, I get emails. A lot of emails. Those emails range in importance, from company meeting updates to wildly misspelled spam to Granite State businesses hoping for coverage and everything in between. And just a few weeks ago, I got an email that caught my eye like a diamond in the rough — or in this case, a roast beef in the rough, glistening between Adobe Creative Cloud ads and Microsoft Teams updates. It was a personal letter from Kelly’s Roast Beef in Salem, New Hampshire, inviting me to a luncheon celebrating their grand opening. A roast beef ribbon cutting, as it were, coronating the king of fast-food Massachusetts sandwiches in a new state. And maybe this is just a technicality — Salem, New Hampshire does border Massachusetts, after all — but I don’t care. Technicalities matter. Roast beef matters. And Kelly’s — a Bay State staple deciding after more than 70 years of meaty business to spread its wings and expand its reach across state lines — matters. I was in.
WMUR.com
Concord police search for missing 76-year-old woman
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 76-year-old after activating a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert. Dorinda Gibney was last seen walking around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday after she left a home on Noyes Street in Concord, police said. Officials said Gibney was last seen...
Comments / 0