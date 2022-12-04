ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Transformer convoy makes slow overnight journey

LONDONDERRY, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation, New Hampshire State Police, Eversource, and several contracting companies worked to move a massive transformer from Londonderry to Manchester overnight Monday. The transformer, which was assembled and loaded onto a specialized trailer weighs 375 tons, and was moved from Eversource’s...
LONDONDERRY, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Community searching for missing teddy bear

WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home. According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.
WINDHAM, ME
97.5 WOKQ

What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
CBS Boston

Haverhill apartment residents without heat, hot water for more than a week

HAVERHILL - Residents at the Pine Brook Place apartment complex in Haverhill have been without heat and hot water since Sunday, November 27, they tell WBZ. The complex has several buildings, but residents at 52 Brook Street are the ones impacted. The building has 24 units inside. "We are all dealing with it," said resident Stanley Tirelus. "There's a lot of kids in the building, elderly people," he explained. Tirelus has been going to the gym before work every day to shower. Resident Everett Leonard tells WBZ he's been heating water on the stove to shower with. "Not only is...
HAVERHILL, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Creepy Holiday Statue Dubbed ‘Demented Santa’ by Manchester, NH, Locals

Every now and then this writer has a moment where she thinks she's seen it all, before something else inevitably comes along to top things. Enter this nightmare-inducing Santa statue, which lurks on the corner of Harrison & Elm in Manchester, New Hampshire. The 12-foot-tall statue stands outside Fresh Balsam Fur's Christmas Tree's and Wreaths, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. Imagine shopping for the family Christmas tree, all while Kris Kringle towers over you with unflinching eyes that watch your every move.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

Boston woman charged in summer boating crash on NH pond

Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated. A Boston woman accused of crashing her personal watercraft into a boat and injuring her passenger was arraigned Dec. 2. Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless...
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Car smashes through bank in New Hampshire

A car crashed through the front of a Manchester bank on Monday morning, but no one was hurt. Fire officials said a woman was pulling into a parking spot at the TD Bank on South Willow Street before 9 a.m. when her car jumped the curb and crashed through the front window of the building.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

NH man facing aggravated DUI charge after Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing an aggravated driving while under the influence charge following a crash in Manchester on Tuesday that left one person seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1600 Front St. around 5:15 p.m. determined...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
LONDONDERRY, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH oyster farmer finds body on bank of Durham river, police investigating

DURHAM, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after a local oyster farmer found a body on the bank of a New Hampshire river Monday afternoon. New Hampshire State Police say they responded to the Piscataqua River in Durham around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a body found near the Cedar Point boat ramp. An oyster farmer who found the deceased party began performing CPR until EMS arrived, but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, according to officials.
DURHAM, NH
nhmagazine.com

A Beef Apart: Kelly’s Roast Beef Expands into New Hampshire

As an editor at New Hampshire Magazine, I get emails. A lot of emails. Those emails range in importance, from company meeting updates to wildly misspelled spam to Granite State businesses hoping for coverage and everything in between. And just a few weeks ago, I got an email that caught my eye like a diamond in the rough — or in this case, a roast beef in the rough, glistening between Adobe Creative Cloud ads and Microsoft Teams updates. It was a personal letter from Kelly’s Roast Beef in Salem, New Hampshire, inviting me to a luncheon celebrating their grand opening. A roast beef ribbon cutting, as it were, coronating the king of fast-food Massachusetts sandwiches in a new state. And maybe this is just a technicality — Salem, New Hampshire does border Massachusetts, after all — but I don’t care. Technicalities matter. Roast beef matters. And Kelly’s — a Bay State staple deciding after more than 70 years of meaty business to spread its wings and expand its reach across state lines — matters. I was in.
SALEM, NH
WMUR.com

Concord police search for missing 76-year-old woman

CONCORD, N.H. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 76-year-old after activating a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert. Dorinda Gibney was last seen walking around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday after she left a home on Noyes Street in Concord, police said. Officials said Gibney was last seen...
CONCORD, NH

