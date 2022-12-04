ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

EDITORIAL: Hick peddles pot legalization nationwide

By The Gazette editorial board
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4bLX_0jWw9tzH00
(iStock/Getty Images)

If history remembers John Hickenlooper, it won’t be for his blink-and-you-missed-it run for president in 2019 — something Hickenlooper, no doubt, would rather forget.

If anything, it ought to be for opposing Colorado’s legalization of retail marijuana — and then supporting it. It’s a flip-flop the Democratic former governor also would just as soon forget.

Now, after a couple of forgettable years in the U.S. Senate, Hickenlooper has introduced legislation to pave the way for legal pot nationwide. Perhaps he thinks it will put him back on the country’s political radar. But it also suggests there’s yet another thing he is trying to forget — Colorado’s mounting woes since legalization in 2012.

Last Thursday, Hickenlooper announced the introduction of his Post-Prohibition Adult Use Regulated Environment Act — aka, PREPARE Act. The bill “directs the U.S. attorney general to develop a regulatory framework for when the federal government legalizes marijuana,” according to a statement released by his office.

The news release also touts Colorado’s “thriving, safe, marijuana industry” as a template for legalization nationally. It’s the result, Hick’s press office claims, of a regulatory framework he helped usher in when he was governor.

Legal recreational pot in fact has had an insidious, cumulative effect on Colorado over the years, steadily tearing away at our social fabric to say nothing of public safety and health. A growing body of data attests to that. Here’s a smattering:

  • Five years into legalization, when Hickenlooper served as Colorado governor, the federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area ranked our state first in the nation for marijuana use by children ages 12-17.
  • A landmark study of 26,000 impaired-driving cases in Colorado in 2019 showed 45% of drivers tested positive for more than one substance, according to the state's Division of Criminal Justice. The most common combination was alcohol and pot.
  • Just since 2019, there has been a 44% increase in fatalities in Colorado involving an impaired driver, according to data.
  • Today’s high-potency pot also contributes to psychosis, research shows, and pot use beginning earlier in life can play a role in the emergence of violent behavior.
  • A study last year by the pro-marijuana National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws ranked Colorado second in per-capita adult use of marijuana, just behind Oregon — the state that legalized recreational pot on the same day as Colorado.
  • Similarly, a study by the University Colorado Boulder and the University of Minnesota showed that marijuana use rose nearly 25% in states where recreational marijuana is legal compared with states where it is banned.

But Hickenlooper seems to ignore such hard truths. He evidently prefers the softer, alternative reality peddled by Big Marijuana’s lobby, whose reps were awkwardly quoted at length in his Thursday news release praising his new bill.

He instead should have consulted fellow Colorado officeholder John Suthers, who has weighed in often on the marijuana debate with his characteristic common sense. Suthers — a onetime district attorney, Colorado attorney general, U.S. attorney and now Colorado Springs mayor — shared this grim prophecy with us this year:

“Big Tobacco threw around tons of money for years … Big Marijuana makes Big Tobacco look like amateurs. In 15 years, when the health impacts of high-potency marijuana are known, we’ll see the trial lawyers making a fortune suing Big Marijuana. They’ll say, ‘You knew it was dangerous, but you hid it.’ Just like Big Tobacco.”

And if Hickenlooper’s bill becomes law, it’ll help make trial lawyers rich not only in Colorado but from sea to shining sea.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Fringe group would sink Colorado’s GOP | WADHAMS

Just when it appeared Colorado Republicans could not go any lower after another round of devastating defeats in 2022, an understandably frustrated but terribly misguided group of activists could make the party permanently irrelevant. Driven by the deep antipathy unaffiliated voters have for Donald Trump, Republicans lost every statewide race...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's anti-discrimination law v. the First Amendment: Explainer on the 303 Creative case

For the second time in recent history, the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a case out of Colorado involving a Christian business owner's refusal to provide wedding services tailored to same-sex couples. On Monday morning, the justices participated in arguments in the appeal of 303 Creative LLC et al. v. Elenis et al. Here are the key points to know: Q: Who is suing whom? A: Lorie Smith owns 303...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

CU Boulder Leeds report predicts record Colorado employment levels in 2023

Colorado's economy looks strong heading into 2023, with record employment levels in 2022 expected to continue in the next 12 months and several strong industries here to propel the state through recession worries, according to a 2023 Colorado Business Economic Outlook by University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School. This year is expected to be a record for employment, so the state is likely to sustain job growth into 2023, according to the report released Monday. Colorado is expected to gain 57,100 jobs, an increase of...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Making a difference: Colorado Gives Day underway Tuesday

Tuesday is Colorado Gives Day, when 3,435 vetted and verified nonprofits statewide seek donations during an annual philanthropic push to end the year on a cheery note. Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and running for 24 hours through 11:59 p.m., charitable contributions can be made online at https://www.coloradogives.org/giving-events/givesday22. Choices of...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Flu season in Colorado is back with a vengeance

This year's virus season came roaring back with a vengeance, a top infection prevention expert said after noting that UCHealth hospitals are seeing a higher number of influenza patients than during similar times in past years. In a news release, UCHealth cited epidemiological modeling that suggests Colorado has yet to...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

5 ice climbing venues around Colorado

Ouray Ice Park is Colorado’s premier hub for ice climbing. Here are five other sporty arenas for beginners and seasoned alpinists alike:. Water freezes over the rock walls to form both steep and steady-rising routes. Golden Mountain Guides leads outings tailored to all experience levels. Eleven Mile Canyon. Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Joyce Rankin to resign from state board of education

Joyce Rankin, a Republican member of the state board of education who has represented Congressional District 3 since August 2015, announced Tuesday she will step down, effective Jan. 10. That's the same date that her husband, state Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, plans to resign his Senate District 8 seat. Sen....
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Hawaii remembrance draws handful of Pearl Harbor survivors

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor joined about 2,500 members of the public at the scene of the Japanese bombing on Wednesday to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago. The audience sat quietly during a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the same time the attack began on Dec. 7, 1941. Sailors aboard the USS Daniel Inouye stood along...
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy