ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Here are the top Pueblo girls wrestlers to watch during the 2022-23 season

By Chris Abdelmalek, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gX4Gm_0jWw9s6Y00

With the 2022-23 winter sports season commencing this week, there are plenty of talented girls wrestlers Puebloans should keep an eye on this upcoming season.

This list was compiled by Chieftain sports staff with the help of school athletic directors and head coaches. Each of the wrestlers featured on the list is expected to make waves this season.

Here are this year's players to watch in Pueblo girls wrestling:

Roxy Rodriguez

Rodriguez is a multi-sport athlete who prides herself on her work ethic. Last year she was the only girls wrestler from Pueblo to notch a win at the state finals in her first-round matchup. She is hoping to lead the team back to the state finals through her experience and knowledge.

Kenna Pino

Pino is one of the few members of the team who has a family background in wrestling. Her father is the coach of the Pueblo Central boys team, and her twin brother, Genaro Pino, finished second last year in his weight class at the state finals. Kenna, who also qualified for state, is looking to follow in her brother’s footsteps and win at state this year in her second season on the mat.

Gabby Dowling

Dowling is another member of the team with a family background in wrestling. Her brother Cole wrestles for Pueblo County and also made the state finals last year.

Lauren Martinez

Martinez was one of the final members of last year’s team to make it to the state finals. She took third place in the regional tournament last year at 185 pounds to earn a spot in the final tournament. This year as a junior, she is hoping to return to state and make an impact for her team.

Elle Webster

Webster is a newcomer to the team but has vastly improved since she’s competed for her school for about the past two months. Her work ethic and dedication has earned her a spot on this year's list.

“I feel like she's going to have a breakout year,” head coach Gavin Melendez said.

Santana Montez

Montez, a freshman, originally comes from the Denver area. After moving to Pueblo, she's excited to get to work for her team. She is another wrestler Melendez expects “will have a breakout year,” for the team. She will start the year off in the 125-pound division.

Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at cabdelmalek@gannett.com or on Twitter @chowebacca

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
csupueblotoday.com

Going Out with a Bang

Colorado State University Pueblo football wins the final home game of the 2022 season against South Dakota Mines at the Thunderbowl stadium. On Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, fans filled the ThunderBowl Stadium to cheer on the CSU Pueblo football team for the final time this season. With a winning streak and a goal of making the playoffs, the players didn’t just come to play; they came to win. That is precisely what they did.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: 17-year-old from Falcon found safe

UPDATE: TUESDAY 12/06/2022 9:05 a.m. (FALCON, Colo.) — EPSO tweeted that Aiden has been found safe and returned home. ORIGINAL STORY: 17-year-old missing from Falcon MONDAY 12/05/2022 10:47 p.m. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance looking for a 17-year-old boy who went missing out of Falcon on Monday […]
FALCON, CO
KKTV

Burn restrictions put in place for Colorado Springs starting Wednesday at noon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) announced burn restrictions would be put in place starting Wednesday at noon. “The Colorado Springs Fire Department, by and through its Division of the Fire Marshal, determines measures are necessary to maintain fire hazard awareness and continue to reduce fire risks in order to protect health and safety which are essential,” part of a notice on CSFD’s website reads. “Therefore, due to current and forecasted weather conditions, limited increases in moisture levels, and ongoing grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs, Burn Restriction Order 2022-R3 is in effect for the City of Colorado Springs.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Meet Miss Colorado 2022

Savannah Cavanaugh, Miss Colorado 2022, stopped by FOX21 Morning News to discuss her journey to the national championship. Savannah Cavanaugh, Miss Colorado 2022, stopped by FOX21 Morning News to discuss her journey to the national championship. Trifecta of Illnesses. Health officials are concerned by the rise in RSV and flu...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Several hurt in nine-car pileup

The rider's motorcycle slid under a truck, but he was able to stop himself from going underneath too. Firefighters say the house appeared abandoned. Juveniles were reportedly seen leaving the building around the time of the fire. Bicyclist dead after crash southeast of Colorado Springs. Updated: 14 hours ago. One...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Motorcyclist injured in south Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after falling in the roadway Sunday. Police say the rider fell at Hancock Expressway and Union, and then an oncoming car ran over his motorcycle. It’s not yet clear if the rider was hit too. As of 1...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Beulah Yule Log Festival to honor 67 years of tradition

(BEULAH, Colo.) — The Beulah Yule Log Festival will continue its historic holiday tradition for the 67th year on Sunday, Dec. 11. The festival will take place at the Pueblo Mountain Park Pavilion at 1 p.m. Participants will search for an eight-foot-long pine log that is hidden in the park months before the festival. The […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Buffalo Wild Wings to open new COS location Wednesday

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you felt a little ‘spicy’ getting out of bed on Monday morning, we are about to sweeten up your week, as Buffalo Wild Wings is set to open its newest Colorado Springs location on Wednesday. The new location is on the northeast side of the City and is located at 3005 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Couple robbed at gunpoint in Colorado Springs

Kick off your holiday season with the Fine Arts Center …. The Fine Arts Center at Colorado College presents It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. Health officials are concerned by the rise in RSV and flu cases throughout Colorado. Salvation Army needs bell ringers. Pikes Peak Harley Davidson...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Students in Colorado Springs District 11 can now apply to HBCU colleges for free

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs School District 11 is making college more accessible to all. Students can now apply to historically black colleges for free. Thanks to a new partnership between the 'Common Black College Application' and the school district.  This partnership makes it much easier for students at district 11 to apply to The post Students in Colorado Springs District 11 can now apply to HBCU colleges for free appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Driver identified in deadly crash near East Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the woman who was killed in the crash near East Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs. On Nov. 29, Colorado Springs Police Department officers were dispatched at 7:50 a.m. to the 2200 block of E. Las Vegas St. for The post Driver identified in deadly crash near East Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holiday season and limited vaccination options are combining to significantly increase the spread of the COVID-19 virus in 16 Colorado counties, according to a report Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the report, Pueblo and Fremont counties in southern Colorado are among those having The post Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy