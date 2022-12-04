Read full article on original website
BBC
Community and specialist radio stations go digital
Community, small and specialist radio stations in Bristol, Somerset and South Gloucestershire have started broadcasting on digital platforms. Bristol and Severnside Digital Radio - formed by Bristol-based Ujima Radio and BCfm stations and Bradley Stoke Radio - is behind the launch. It was awarded a permanent licence as part of...
BBC
Tan Hill Inn: Guests snowed in at highest pub hold reunion
Pub-goers who spent three nights snowed in at Britain's highest pub have held a reunion at the venue a year later. Dozens of guests got trapped by heavy snow at the Tan Hill Inn, in the Yorkshire Dales, after going to see an Oasis tribute band in late November 2021.
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC
Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say
Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
BBC
Halifax: Pet rhea dies after 'horrific' dog attack
A woman has spoken of her shock after her pet rhea died following an attack by dogs cheered on by men wearing camouflage kit. The large flightless bird named Mr was attacked in a field near the village of Shelf, near Halifax, on 30 November. Lucy Keegan said the bird...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Man arrested after rapper fatally stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an aspiring rapper was stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard, 21, from the Fishponds area of Bristol, was attacked in Ladbroke Grove, west London, during the event in August. The Met said an 18-year-old had handed...
BBC
Harry and Meghan's Netflix trailers criticised over 'misleading' clips
Two trailers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix docuseries have been criticised for allegedly using footage and photos in misleading ways. The trailers show archive clips and pictures as Prince Harry and Meghan talk about being sidelined by the Royal Family and hounded by the media. However,...
BBC
Boy aged 10 in gang who pushed motorcyclist off bike in Edinburgh
A boy of about 10 was part of a gang of four people who attempted to steal a motorbike while it was stopped at traffic lights in Edinburgh. Police said a man in a balaclava pushed the motorcyclist off his KTM bike and tried to take it on Saturday afternoon.
BBC
Multi-million pound plans unveiled for Derby city centre
Multi-million pound plans to transform Derby city centre over the next decade have been showcased to members of the public. The city's shopping centre Derbion, which is behind the designs, displayed their master plan on Friday. It would see the transformation of the Eagle Market and Derby Theatre area, along...
BBC
Was my mother the child of a Catholic priest?
Vivien Prior's mother had long suspected she was the secret child of a Catholic priest but her daughter had no proof. It was not until the 1990s that Vivien first saw a photo of the man she thinks is her grandfather. "I was quite shocked to see the likeness -...
NME
Pete Tong announces ‘Ibiza Classics’ UK tour for autumn 2023
23 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro. Last November, Tong was honoured with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award. Tong accepted the award, considered one of the benchmarks for lifetime achievement within the music industry, following a gala ceremony celebrating his career at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London. “I’m seriously...
BBC
Prince Harry says 'it's a dirty game' in new Netflix trailer
Prince Harry speaks of the "leaking and... planting of stories" as part of a "dirty game" in a new trailer for the Harry and Meghan series on Netflix. He describes the "pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution" in an apparent reference to his wife, Meghan, and mother, Princess Diana, and their experience of royal life.
BBC
Sunderland death: Police appeal to find Alexander Carr
Police are hunting a man over the death of a woman they are treating as suspicious. The woman in her 40s was found dead inside an address on Brady Street, Sunderland, shortly before 12:30 GMT on Saturday. Northumbria Police is asking for help to trace Alexander Carr as a "key...
BBC
Harry and Meghan: UK press monetised hatred of couple, says MP
A Labour MP has accused the British press of monetising online hatred of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Rhondda MP Chris Bryant said newspapers had "filled their online sites" with "hateful Meghan Markle material". "It is becoming their richest clickbait scene… it drives viewing and earns advertising income," he...
Imminent Cumbria coalmine decision likely to cause new Tory split
Expected approval for coalmine opening could provoke backlash from party’s many opposing voices
BBC
Raheem Sterling: Police not linking break-ins in Surrey village
Police investigating a break-in at the home of England star Raheem Sterling are not linking it to another attempted burglary in the same village. Surrey Police said earlier it was looking into whether the two raids in Oxshott were linked - but is now ruling that out "at this time".
Currys drops Royal Mail ‘for now’ as strikes threaten deliveries
Retailer says its responsibility is to ensure customers ‘get hold of their technology’ for Christmas
BBC
Nightclub spiking: Police apology after victim waits five months for test result
A woman who had been injected with morphine in a nightclub waited five months for test results after reporting the attack to the police. Becca Collins, 20, said she was spiked while on a night out in Maidstone, Kent, on 30 October 2021. She only received the result at the...
New Cumbrian coalmine would prove UK hypocrisy, say experts around world
Activists and experts say green light for coal would show UK’s ‘posturing, double standards and broken promises’
