South Plains high school basketball top performers, results: Dec. 1-3

Top performers

BOYS

Jason Brazell, New Deal

Brazell surpassed 1,000 career points during Lamesa's O.W. Follis Tournament and averaged 17.4 points per game.

Reagan Fiedler, New Home

Fiedler poured in 33 points in a win over Wall at the New Home Classic tournament.

Luke Martinez, Lamesa

Martinez scored in double figures three times at the Golden Tornadoes' home tournament, including an 18-point effort in a win over Perryton.

Ethan Paiz, Abernathy

Paiz led the Antelopes with 22 points in a win over New Home.

GIRLS

Calyn Dallas, Lubbock-Cooper

Dallas scored a team-high 28 points in a win over Hobbs, N.M.

Aaliyah Chavez, Monterey

Chavez averaged 23.7 points in the first three games of McDonald's Classic in El Paso.

Kya Smith, Coronado

Smith posted a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds in a win over No. 5 Buda Hays.

Kelly Mora, Monterey

Mora had two 20-point games, including a 24-point output in a win over El Paso Pebble Hills.

Lauren Bayouth, All Saints

Bayouth scored a game-high 27 points in a win over Cotton Center.

Reagan Lee, Lubbock Christian

Lee scored 31 points in a loss to top-ranked New Home.

Kelby Baccus and Addy Burns, New Home

Baccus led the team with 21 points and Burns added 20 in a win over LCHS.

Molly Salinas and Kinleigh Richardson, Shallowater

Richardson tied the game with a layup at the end of regulation, and Salinas knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer in overtime to lift the Fillies over Canadian. Salinas scored 10 points and Richardson finished with nine.

Results

THURSDAY

BOYS

Seminole 56, New Deal 35

New Deal — Jason Brazell 21, Clyde Johnson 6. Seminole — Cottrell 16, Carter 10, McCormick 7.

Lamesa 61, Ralls 26

Lamesa — Richie 7, Shane 9, Pedro 15. Ralls — Z. Hart 12.

Lamesa 58, Borger 47

Lamesa — Robert 16, Shane 11, Luke 11.

El Paso Da Vinci 63, Abernathy 33

Abernathy — Cash Garcia 14, Markus Stone 9, Ethan Paiz 5, Noah Rigler 3, Kaleb Harrell 2. Da Vinci — Andres Montana 13, Marvin Arzaga 10, Leonardo Espino 9, Edwin Serna 8, Derek Morales 5, Angel Lomeli 5, Itchvan Moralues 4, Atreyu Hernandez 3, Alexis Arce 2, Damien Oviedo 2.

Abernathy 60, New Home 54

Abernathy — Paiz 22, Harrell 16, Rigler 14, Garcia 8. New Home — T. Evans 15, Fiedler 11, Martinez 10, G. Evans 9.

New Deal 61, Big Lake Reagan County 48

New Deal — Brazell 18, Keegan Kirkland 18, Gunnar Stanton 9.

New Home 64, Wall 48

New Home — Reagan Fiedler 33, Trey Evans 13, Jackson Martinez 10, Mason Turnbow 4, Grayson Evans 2, Kaden Gray 2. Wall — Everson Armstrong 21, Caleb Braden 8, Jack Duncan 8, Augden Hallmark 7, Landon Lacy 3.

GIRLS

Plano West 70, Frenship 42

Frenship — Abbi Holder 9, Addisyn Bollinger 9, Gabby Morales 8.

Coronado 45, Buda Hays 30

Coronado — Kya Smith 27, J. Braithwaite 13.

Monterey 122, El Paso Pebble Hills 34

Monterey — Aaliyah Chavez 34, Kelly Mora 26, Ashton Young 14, Ambrosia Cole 12, Ari Johnson 12.

New Home 73, Lubbock Christian 62

New Home — Kelby Baccus 21, Addy Burns 20, Addie Stewart 11, Carley Smith 10, Abi Cathey 6, Payton Connor 5. Lubbock Christian — Reagan Lee 31, Callie Roberts 17, Emily Gabraith 7, Reese Bruington 5, Whitlee Blacklock 1, Linley Bruington 1.

FRIDAY

BOYS

Lamesa 54, Fort Stockton 40

Lamesa — Luke Martinez 14, Ritchie Dimas 13, Robert Dimas 12.

Lamesa 56, Perryton 47

Lamesa — Martinez 18, Rob. Dimas 16. Shane Todd 5.

New Deal 66, Fort Stockton 51

New Deal — Brazell 16, Kendrick Nelson 15, Johnson 12.

All Saints 76, Cotton Center 18

All Saints — Brady Lowe 15, Rowe Osborne 12, Rohan Felton 11, Reese Wolfe 9, Anson Profitt 9, Caden Mead 8.

GIRLS

Frenship 83, Dallas Conrad 13

Frenship — Holder 17, Andie Caddel 12, Addyson Middleton 12, Morales 12, Abby Boyce 12.

Coronado 63, San Antonio Highlands 12

Coronado — K. Smith 17, J. Cooper 16, J. Braithwaite 9.

Monterey 59, San Joaquin (CA) 56

Monterey — Mora 20, Chavez 13, Cole 13, Jaelyn Morrison 13.

Monterey 60, Arizona Compass 51

Monterey — Chavez 24, Mora 16, Morrison 11.

Shallowater 64, Smyer 9

Shallowater — Makki Hart 13, Tatum McKinney 11, Any'ah Washington 10, Shelby Roberts 10, Molly Salinas 7. Smyer — Artega 5.

Shallowater 36, Canadian 34 (OT)

Shallowater — Molly Salinas 10, Kinleigh Richardson 9, Madilyn Barnes 5.

Lubbock Christian 51, Littlefield 48

LCHS — Lee 21, Roberts 18. Littlefield — Maerysa Saenz 12.

All Saints 52, Cotton Center 41

All Saints (7-0) — Lauren Bayouth 27, Ella Scolaro 8, Chloe Conover 7. Cotton Center — Chasidy 23, Katelynne 12.

SATURDAY

BOYS

New Deal 52, Lubbock High 50 (OT)

New Deal — Nathan Brown 17, Brazell 16, Kirkland 8. Lubbock High — Bhatka 23, Reed 16, Vasquez 7.

Abernathy 69, Floydada 59

Abernathy — Harrell 20, Stone 19, Garcia 10, Paiz 7. Floydada — Hobbs 18, Henderson 14, Castillo 13.

New Deal 68, Post 36

New Deal — N. Brown 17, Brazell 16, Kirkland 12, Nelson 10, Johnson 7. Post — Ward 11, McClellan 7, Navarro 7, Reed 6.

GIRLS

Lubbock-Cooper 59, Hobbs (N.M.) 48

Lubbock-Cooper (11-2) — A. Dallas 2, C. Dallas 28, Robertson 1, North 2, Cortez 6, Esquivel 10, Contreras 6, Cronk 4.

Shallowater 31, Nazareth 29

Shallowater — Richardson 11, Salinas 8, Roberts 4. Nazareth — Ramaekers 9.

