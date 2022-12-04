Read full article on original website
All the MPs standing down at the next general election as Matt Hancock pursues ‘new possibilities’ - OLD
Though the date of the next general election has not yet been announced, Chloe Smith, Harriet Harman and Sajid Javid amongst others have confirmed that they will not be standing.The maximum term of any Parliament is five years from the day it first met, meaning that the current Parliament will automatically dissolve on Tuesday 17 December 2024.MPs had been asked to confirm their intention to stand – or not – by 5 December.Which MPs are confirmed to be standing down?Matt Hancock, Conservative MP for West SuffolkFollowing his divisive appearance on I’m A Celebrity, Matt Hancock went public with his...
Labour unveils plan to overhaul constitution and replace the Lords
Gordon Brown’s Commission on the UK’s Future also aims to curb influence of wealth and foreign money
Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for damage done to economy under Liz Truss and says much has now been reversed – UK politics live
Latest updates: PM claims damage done to national finances by mini-budget has now been mostly repaired
Alison Thewliss picks Stuart McDonald as deputy in SNP leadership bid
SNP Westminster leadership contender Alison Thewliss has nominated Stuart McDonald to be deputy.The contest, set to take place on Tuesday, was triggered by Ian Blackford’s announcement that he would step down last week.His deputy, Kirsten Oswald, also said she would step away from her role at the party’s AGM.The MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East threw his hat in the ring on Monday morning, announcing he would stand to be second in command, after a nomination from Ms Thewliss.💛Very humbled to have been nominated by @alisonthewliss for the role of Deputy Westminster Group Leader.🏴It would be an honour to...
BBC
New SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn stresses cost of living and indyref
New SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said he will push the impact of the cost of living and Scotland's right to choose its future. The Aberdeen South MP defeated Alison Thewliss - who is seen as being closer to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - by 26 votes to 17 in a vote of the party's MPs.
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Gove stokes environmental anger by approving first new coal mine in 30 years
Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove has provoked anger from environmental campaigners by approving a controversial new coal mine in Cumbria.He granted planning permission for what would be the the first new site in the UK in 30 years after years of delay from the Government.The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said the coal will be used for the production of steel and not for power generation.Friends of the Earth described it as an “appalling decision” that will damage the fight against the climate crisis while not replacing Russian coal.🚨 BREAKING: The government have just approved planning permission for...
Michelle Mone accused of trying to ‘bully’ ministers over PPE contracts
Whitehall sources reportedly say ‘rude’ peer lobbied Michael Gove and Lord Agnew to secure business for PPE Medpro
BBC
Can Labour revive its fortunes in Scotland?
Labour has outlined proposals for a series of constitutional reforms aimed in part at reviving the party's fortunes in Scotland. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown says the ground on which the battle is fought in Scotland "is changing forever", and that his party offers a fresh route through the debate over independence.
The journey towards a fairer Britain starts now | Keir Starmer
Labour will, says its leader, set the country on a more dynamic path by handing powers to cities and regions and reining in the unaccountable cliques of Westminster – beginning on Monday
UK's Labour vows to abolish House of Lords
Britain's opposition Labour party vowed on Monday to scrap the unelected and "indefensible" House of Lords as part of a constitutional revamp to redistribute economic growth after Brexit. "I think the House of Lords is indefensible.
BBC
Westminster to keep Welsh police and justice powers under Labour plans
A new report on how Britain could look under a Labour UK government has stopped short of backing First Minister Mark Drakeford's calls for Wales' justice system to be run from Cardiff. The report by a commission led by ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown recommended abolishing the House of Lords. But...
Sunak bows to pressure from Tory backbenchers to allow new onshore wind
Rishi Sunak has bowed to pressure from Tory backbenchers to allow new onshore wind farms by committing to consult on how local communities can consent to fresh projects.Under the proposals, planning permission would be dependent on demonstrating local support and “appropriately” addressing any impacts identified by the community, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.The Government has pledged to ensure “strong environmental protections” remain in place.Ministers will also seek views on developing partnerships with “supportive” communities, so those who wish to host new developments can see some benefit – such as through lower energy bills.The move amounts...
Sturgeon told Scotland’s climate targets are ‘in danger of being meaningless’
Committee on Climate Change says nation is highly likely to miss 2030 carbon reduction goals because of lack of plans to reach them
BBC
PMQs: Rishi Sunak working on 'tough' new anti-strike laws
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he is working on "new tough laws" to protect people from strike disruption. He told MPs if "union leaders continue to be unreasonable, then it is my duty to take action to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public". But Labour leader...
BBC
Independence 'one of three viable options for Wales' say experts
The way Wales is currently governed is "not sustainable", according to a new report. The Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales said it will now examine three "viable" options for Wales' future, including independence. The commission was set up last year as part of a deal between the...
BBC
Matt Hancock to stand down as MP amid local criticism
Ex-Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he will not be standing as an MP at the next general election. His announcement came as some local party members said he was "not fit to represent" them. In a letter, the West Suffolk Conservative Association president urged Chief Whip Simon Hart not...
Support for Scottish independence up to 56%, poll suggests
Support for Scottish independence has increased to 56%, a poll has suggested.A poll from Ipsos Scotland for STV of 1,065 Scots shows support soaring in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament cannot legislate for a referendum on independence.With undecided voters ruled out, 56% who were likely to vote said they would back independence in a referendum, while 44% said they would vote against.When asked when they would like to see a vote on separation, 35% of respondents said before the end of next year, while 26% said they never want another vote, 17% said between...
UK government to ease ban on onshore wind farms to head off revolt
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government on Tuesday said it would ease restrictions on building onshore wind farms, heading off a revolt by his party's lawmakers who had demanded they should be permitted with local support.
BBC
Strikes unfair at Christmas, Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi says
It is unfair for unions to "disrupt people's lives" with public-sector strikes at Christmas, Conservative chairman Nadhim Zahawi has said. He said plans were in place to draft in the military to drive ambulances and secure borders if walkouts went ahead. Mr Zahawi also told the BBC Russian President Vladimir...
