Austin American-Statesman Letters to the Editor: Dec. 4, 2022

Re: Nov. 27 article, "More big tech is coming to Texas, but who will fill the jobs?"

While this commentary focuses on immigration policies as a stumbling block for Texas companies looking for workers, issues like abortion and LBGTQ rights are also a factor, especially in the highly educated tech sector.

I was climbing with someone from Seattle visiting Austin for a training program. He’s a tech worker and had asked his wife if she’d be willing to move here where he could get a higher paying job. She refused, citing Texas’ abortion ban and treatment of transgender kids. This not an isolated incident.

GOP policies here will ultimately hurt Texas business as highly skilled workers refuse to come here.

Rona Distenfeld, Austin

When time is of the essence, a

'please hold' message is scary

The saddest and scariest words I’ve heard recently were something like, “Please don’t hang up. Please stay on the line. Your call will be answered by the next available person.” And then, instead of some sappy hold music starting, the same words were repeated, and repeated, and repeated until I finally did hang up.

This was a call to 9-1-1 to report a collision of two cars at an intersection.

It wasn’t a bad accident, but what if it had been? What if I had been reporting a house on fire? Or a shooting? Or any of the many things people call 9-1-1 for, expecting prompt action? If time is of the essence, how many times do you wait, listening to “Please don’t hang up. Please stay on the line?"

Mary E. Milam, Austin

There is great wealth to celebrate,

but sadly, it is not evenly shared

Re: Nov. 27 commentary, "Want to feel good about US? Take a look at global market."

In his Nov. 27 personal finance commentary, Scott Burns wrote about figures from the "Matrix Book 2022."

He reported that the total value of all stocks world-wide is $87 trillion. Of that, the United States holds $52.7 trillion, or over 60%.

The headline asked the question, "Want to feel good about the US?," and his conclusion was, "That's as good as it gets." While a May 2022 Gallup poll found 58% of Americans own some stock, CNBC found in October 2021 that 89% of all U.S. stock is owned by the richest 10% among us.

In addition, CNBC reported in October of this year that 63% of American families live paycheck to paycheck. So, while this great wealth can be celebrated, it is not evenly shared.

Some might think "That's as good as it gets," but I do not. We can do better.

Luther Elmore, Austin

Texas officials inciting terrorism

when they demonize these groups

Our state officials and legislators are inciting right-wing domestic terrorism by demonizing immigrants and the LGBTQ community. ​

Abbott called immigrants an "invasion" in a letter to Biden. Immigrants aren't invaders with weapons who intend to overthrow our government. Abbott has them confused with the MAGA people who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6. It's up to Congress to resolve the immigration mess. States must pressure Congress.

Abbott blames illegal fentanyl on immigrants but 86.3% of those convicted in 2021 for fentanyl smuggling were American citizens who brought it in.

According to Rep. Rafael Anchia, 17 bills targeting LGBTQ were filed on the first day to submit bills for the 2023 session of the Texas legislature.

LGBTQ people aren't hurting anyone either. But our state officials are inciting terrorism and mass shooters when they keep demonizing specific groups of people for no good reason. Can they do the decent thing and stop?

Joanne Brininstool, Austin

Texas will lose billions because

it refuses Medicaid expansion

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was told that Texas could realize $150 million in tax revenue by approving online sports betting. He characterized it as an amount that would make a small dent in the state's budget.

Here’s another number for Mr. Patrick to meditate on.

Over a decade (starting in 2014) Texas residents will pay over $36 billion in federal taxes that will be used to fund Medicaid expansion – in other states! Texas refuses to move forward with Medicaid expansion even though it was recommended by a 15-member board of medical professionals appointed by Gov. Rick Perry.

Thirty-six billion dollars. I wonder if that qualifies as a small dent on the calculator of our lieutenant governor?

Joe Pastusek, Pflugerville

Texans should co-sponsor measure

on Indian boarding school policies

November was Native American Heritage Month. During the month, we honor indigenous communities as stewards of the Earth, learn from their collective and generational knowledge, and celebrate their vibrant culture.

However, we must also acknowledge previous and current harms perpetuated against them by the U.S. and act to counter those injustices. I urge my legislators, Rep. Roy, and Sens. Cornyn and Cruz, to co-sponsor the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies in the United States Act, House Bill 5444 and Senate Bill 2907.

This commission would provide native communities with culturally competent public hearings, the ability to testify on the impacts of boarding schools and assimilation practices, and would develop a final report with recommendations for the federal government.

I believe in seeking equity and justice in all aspects of our society, and passing this bill would be a significant first step in doing so for Indigenous communities across the country.

Taylor Trevino, Austin

A course to help Abbott and others

learn how to lead during a crisis

So, the Texas Department of Public Safety plans to request $1.2 billion for a state-of-the-art active shooter training facility. I assume that this training will address the failure of hundreds of Texas law enforcement officers to breach the Uvalde classroom where a gunman killed 19 young students and two teachers.

May I recommend an ancillary training course for Gregg Abbott and his management team? This course would focus on the top job for leaders during a crisis — that is to show up. Do your job, help first responders, provide assistance to victims and their families, communicate clearly and honestly. Don’t go to a three-hour fundraiser, don’t go to your home for a good night’s rest while a community is suffering.

During my 40-plus year career in the Texas oil and gas industry, I taught crisis management to numerous companies. I’ll be glad to provide free training to Abbott and company.

Carol Cox, Lakeway

Correction

An op-ed published Nov. 27 and titled “More big tech is coming to Texas, but who will fill the jobs?” was incorrectly labeled as a Statesman editorial. It was written by Glenn Hamer and Justin Yancy.