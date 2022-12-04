Opinion: The structural causes of homelessness need our attention

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Austin has gone up in the last year, which inevitably leads to the question: what accounts for the change? Often, questions focus on whether a program or policy was effective at ending people’s homelessness and providing them with stable housing. With the federal government, the county, and the city all dedicating more money toward homelessness, this focus on how many people exit homelessness to permanent housing, i.e., outflow, is justified. But it overshadows a critical piece of the equation, inflow—or the number of people becoming homeless—and leads to an equally important question: what causes people to become homeless in the first place?

Since July 2020, people experiencing homelessness who take the Homelessness Response System’s housing intake tool are asked whether their last permanent housing was in Austin and in what part of town. We’ve combined that data with publicly available data to understand whether socioeconomic factors are correlated with the percentage of people in a neighborhood that fall into homelessness.

The findings are striking. Most notably, housing affordability is highly correlated with homelessness. High rent prices and, relatedly, rent burden (i.e., spending more than 30 percent of income on rent) are both correlated with homelessness rates. On average, three more people (in a typical sized neighborhood, per year) fall into homelessness in neighborhoods that have seen the highest rent increases than in neighborhoods with the lowest increases. Similarly, four more people fall into homelessness in the most rent burdened neighborhoods than in the least rent burdened ones.

Eviction rates, gentrification, and health access all show similar results. On average, almost five more people become homeless in neighborhoods with the highest historical eviction rates than in neighborhoods with the lowest. Sixteen more people become homeless in neighborhoods that have gentrified since 2010 than neighborhoods that haven’t. Almost six more people on average become homeless in neighborhoods where a fewer proportion of people have health insurance than in neighborhoods where a higher proportion do. Neighborhoods with a lower per-capita rate of hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies are ones with higher rates of homelessness.

The evidence is clear: socioeconomic disadvantage is highly correlated with homelessness rates and contributes to people becoming homeless. And because neighborhoods with higher proportions of people of color are more likely to face systemic disadvantages, Austinites of color comprise the majority of people experiencing homelessness.

An understanding of what contributes to people becoming homeless does not mean that we should lessen efforts to house people who are already homeless. Thousands of people are currently living unhoused. A structural understanding also does not mean that individual-level events do not have any effect on someone becoming homeless. But it should make us think twice before pointing the finger at individuals for things that are often out of their control. A structural explanation of homelessness has major policy implications. At the core, it shows us that we—policymakers, advocates, and residents—need to do what we can to make housing and healthcare, among other services, more accessible and affordable. It means supporting efforts to increase affordable housing in Austin.

Passing the Affordable Housing Bond was a necessary step but more needs to be done. For residents, especially homeowners, who wield a lot of power in cities, it means pushing City Council to incentivize a diverse mix of housing types throughout the city.

We need to encourage—and not block—the building of housing developments in our own neighborhoods, not just to help with our housing affordability crisis but to give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the amenities—including parks, libraries, the public transit system—that our city has to offer. Otherwise, our efforts at providing everyone safe and dignified housing will fall short.

Akram Al-Turk is the Director of Research and Evaluation at the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO).