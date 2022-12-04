The Des Moines Storytellers Project is back in 2023. Here's how to get tickets.

The Des Moines Storytellers Project will be back in 2023 with its sixth season — and it's already casting for the first show.

While the project typically hosts six shows a season, leaders at the Des Moines Register decided next year to hold three. They are:

Each show is held at 7 p.m. at the beautiful, historic Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave.

The Des Moines Storytellers Project is a series of storytelling events in which community members work with Register journalists to tell true, first-person stories live on stage.The project is dedicated to the idea that oral storytelling and journalism have the same goals: Serving and reflecting a community while fostering empathy.

It started in 2016 and has presented more than 200 stories across more than 35 shows.

“Des Moines Register editors and reporters love helping Iowans tell their stories from the Storytellers Project stage,” said Executive Editor Carol Hunter. “But we trimmed the season a bit because 2023 will be an exceptionally busy year for the Register news staff. Our reporters and photographers will be covering presidential candidates appearing across the state ahead of the 2024 Iowa caucuses as well as covering expected record participation in the 50th Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa."

A season ticket package is $33 or $75 for VIP. Packages go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 14. Tickets for individual shows, which cost $12 or $28 for VIP, go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 10.

All VIP tickets include premium seating, a drink ticket and a treat for each show.

Tickets will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster or at the Hoyt Sherman Place box office. Questions can be directed to events@dmreg.com or 515-619-6548.

Tell your story at the Des Moines Storytellers Project

The Des Moines Storytellers Project strongly believes that everyone HAS a story and everyone CAN tell it. None of the storytellers who take our stage are professionals. They are your neighbors, friends or co-workers, and they are coached to tell by Register journalists.

We are seeking Iowans who want to share their love stories on Feb. 14. Read our guidelines and submit a story at DesMoinesRegister.com/Tell. Submissions are due Dec. 11.

Interested storytellers for the June or October shows also can submit their stories online.

Hear past stories from the Des Moines Storytellers Project

WATCH: Mediacom rebroadcasts stories from the most recent show on MC22 periodically; check local listings for times. A replay also is available at YouTube.com/DMRegister.

LISTEN: Check out the Des Moines Storytellers Project podcast, which is available on your favorite podcasting platforms.

