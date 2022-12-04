ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

The Des Moines Storytellers Project is back in 2023. Here's how to get tickets.

By Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQFPh_0jWw81oR00

The Des Moines Storytellers Project will be back in 2023 with its sixth season — and it's already casting for the first show.

While the project typically hosts six shows a season, leaders at the Des Moines Register decided next year to hold three. They are:

Each show is held at 7 p.m. at the beautiful, historic Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave.

The Des Moines Storytellers Project is a series of storytelling events in which community members work with Register journalists to tell true, first-person stories live on stage.The project is dedicated to the idea that oral storytelling and journalism have the same goals: Serving and reflecting a community while fostering empathy.

It started in 2016 and has presented more than 200 stories across more than 35 shows.

“Des Moines Register editors and reporters love helping Iowans tell their stories from the Storytellers Project stage,” said Executive Editor Carol Hunter. “But we trimmed the season a bit because 2023 will be an exceptionally busy year for the Register news staff. Our reporters and photographers will be covering presidential candidates appearing across the state ahead of the 2024 Iowa caucuses as well as covering expected record participation in the 50th Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa."

A season ticket package is $33 or $75 for VIP. Packages go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 14. Tickets for individual shows, which cost $12 or $28 for VIP, go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 10.

All VIP tickets include premium seating, a drink ticket and a treat for each show.

Tickets will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster or at the Hoyt Sherman Place box office. Questions can be directed to events@dmreg.com or 515-619-6548.

Tell your story at the Des Moines Storytellers Project

The Des Moines Storytellers Project strongly believes that everyone HAS a story and everyone CAN tell it. None of the storytellers who take our stage are professionals. They are your neighbors, friends or co-workers, and they are coached to tell by Register journalists.

We are seeking Iowans who want to share their love stories on Feb. 14. Read our guidelines and submit a story at DesMoinesRegister.com/Tell. Submissions are due Dec. 11.

Interested storytellers for the June or October shows also can submit their stories online.

Hear past stories from the Des Moines Storytellers Project

WATCH: Mediacom rebroadcasts stories from the most recent show on MC22 periodically; check local listings for times. A replay also is available at YouTube.com/DMRegister.

LISTEN: Check out the Des Moines Storytellers Project podcast, which is available on your favorite podcasting platforms.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Subscribe today at DesMoinesRegister.com/Deal.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture

(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
AMES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle

Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed

(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
AMES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

There goes another perfectly good cornfield

Like many small communities in Iowa, my hometown of Huxley is surrounded on all four sides by farmland. Recently, as I was heading out on Highway 69 to go to work in Des Moines, something caught my eye in the middle of a field on the south edge of town: a convoy of pickups and […] The post There goes another perfectly good cornfield appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
HUXLEY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors

(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Ashby Avenue lights up for the holidays

DES MOINES, Iowa — A magical holiday tradition continues this year in Beaverdale. Ashby Avenue is lit up with Christmas lights. Nearly every home puts up thousands of lights each year to create a street-long sparkling spectacle. Dates and times include:. Friday, Dec. 9, from 5 p.m. to 10...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Longtime Des Moines business struggles to stay afloat

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eric Frangos was 7 years old when his dad openedJim's Coney Island on Des Moines' south side. "We've been here 51 years. It goes back quite a ways. The recipes are 100 years old," Eric Frangos said. But four decades later, Eric Frangos and his...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Auditor rules: No evidence Iowa leader doesn’t live where he claims

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald ruled Monday that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver lives with his family in Ankeny rather than an apartment in Grimes. Whitver, a Republican, has served in the Iowa Senate since 2011. Redistricting–which occurs every ten years using population data […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

‘Gold kangaroo’ secretly hops into metro Red Kettle

DES MOINES, IOWA — A rare coin has made its way from Australia to a Salvation Army Red Kettle in the metro – but how it got there remains a secret. The Salvataion Army says a 2022 one-ounce gold kangaroo coin minted in Australia was dropped into a red kettle at a Hy-Vee on on […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines, Cedar Rapids Both Outside Top 100 of Sinful Cities List

(Undated) -- Des Moines and Cedar Rapids are both outside the top 100 in WalletHub's latest list of the most sinful cities in America. WalletHub ranks Des Moines 128th and Cedar Rapids 166th compared to the 182 largest cities in the country. WalletHub used 38 key factors to make its rankings including crime, excessive drinking rates, and the number of adult establishments per capita. WalletHub says the least sinful city in America is Port St. Lucie, Florida while the most sinful city is no surprise, Las Vegas. A full list of cities is available here.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
progressivegrocer.com

Fareway Finalizes Plans for New Build in Iowa Mixed-Use Development

Fareway Stores Inc. has finalized plans to construct an approximately 24,000-square-foot store at the northeast corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive in Norwalk, Iowa. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2023, with a tentative opening in early 2024. The existing Norwalk Fareway store located at 1711 Sunset Drive will close upon new store opening.
NORWALK, IA
98.1 KHAK

Unique Iowa Ice Cream Shop Has Flavors You’ve Never Heard Of

Over in Des Moines, Iowa is a little ice cream shop with some BIG flavors. Black Cat Ice Cream first opened back in 2016 at the Gas Lamp and moved into their current location at 2511 Cottage Grove Ave in the summer of 2021. The inspiration behind the business' name is a fat black cat named Boo Bear! The website reads:
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Six best Christmas light displays in Des Moines

It's that time of year where Christmas lights are going up and people are getting out to see them. We compiled a list of some of the Des Moines metro's best holiday light displays.The neighborhood sites are free but some seek donations for charities.Neighborhood/free lightsBeaverdale is a popular spot for holiday displays but Ashby and Wallace avenues are best known for their extravagance.Details: Dozens of homes compete in an annual lights contest. People's choice voting runs through Dec. 15.⏰ Lights up through Dec. 31, from 6pm-9pm.Bonus: A Tree lighting ceremony is Dec. 3 at 5pm.Santa and a Toys For Tots...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Mediacom increases monthly rates for Des Moines customers

Des Moines' Mediacom users received a notification last month that their internet rates were rising between $5-$10 a month in exchange for higher speeds and more data usage.Yes, but: A price hike up to $10 a month is higher than what it actually costs the company to increase speeds for its customers, said Jonathan Schwantes, an attorney with Consumer Reports, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit focused on consumer protections.He tells Axios the sudden hike exposes the greater issue of the lack of regulation on internet companies, especially in smaller cities like Des Moines that don't have as much competition.Driving the news:...
DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy