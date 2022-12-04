Shawnee County saw fewer mosquitoes in 2022 despite predictions. Here's why.

Shawnee County saw fewer mosquitoes than usual this year.

Brittany Blattner attributes that to the dry weather.

Below-normal rainfall has meant less standing water, giving mosquitoes less opportunity to breed, the county commission heard this month from Blattner, epidemiologist for the county health department.

Still, steps that department has taken to mitigate mosquito problems may have also helped reduce the county's population of those blood-sucking insects, commissioners heard that same day from Craig Barnes, division manager for its community health outreach and planning program.

Those efforts include having urged residents in recent years to make a practice each Friday — designated as "Shawnee County Dump Day" — of dumping standing water, in which mosquitoes often breed.

The county health department this year also gave out 237 granular "mosquito dunks," compared to 71 in 2021 and 42 in 2020, Barnes said.

Mosquito dunks look like doughnuts and float on standing water, slowly dissolving while releasing a bacterium that is toxic to mosquito larvae.

At Silver Lake, Barnes said, "People were flocking into the City Hall to pick up those mosquito dunks."

Average number of mosquitoes trapped weekly fell to 178.4 from 246.5

Topeka in early August appeared to be on course to see a "very high" mosquito population, according to a forecast created using a tool created through a partnership between Google and Off!, the insect repellant.

But that didn't materialize, according to participants in the mosquito surveillance program maintained by the county health department.

The average number of mosquitoes trapped weekly as part of that program fell to 178.4 this year from 246.5 in 2021, according to figures Blattner provided commissioners as they met Nov. 17 as the county's board of health.

Program traps mosquitoes at five sites throughout the county

The Shawnee County Health Department since 2017 has teamed up with Sedgwick and Reno counties and the Kansas Department of Health and Education to conduct mosquito surveillance each year.

The health department deploys five traps in target-rich environments throughout the county on a weekly basis from the late spring to early fall to track the overall number of mosquitoes and the potential presence of mosquito-borne diseases, including the West Nile virus.

Those traps are located in various parts of the county, with one each being at Silver Lake, Elmont, Wakarusa, near Lake Sherwood and near Lake Shawnee, Blattner said.

Shawnee County usually traps mosquitoes for 24 weeks each year but, because of funding limitations, only did that this year from weeks seven through 23 of the time period involved, Blattner told commissioners.

Less mosquitoes doesn't mean less risk for West Nile Virus

Samples from the traps are sent to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for analysis. That includes testing for the presence of viruses.

A lower number of mosquitoes doesn't necessarily mean a reduced risk for West Nile virus, Blattner said.

In fact, she said, droughts can increase the risk for West Nile virus because they concentrate water resources and mosquito and bird populations in specific areas where people are often present for recreation, creating more opportunities for transmission.

Shawnee County last recorded a case of West Nile virus in 2018.

'Getting bit up on the tee boxes'

The health department has been working with community partners to fight mosquitoes, and expanded its relationship this year with residents at Silver Lake, Barnes said.

The health department historically traps the most mosquitoes at Silver Lake, he said.

Blattner shared figures with The Capital-Journal showing the number of mosquitoes trapped there fell to an average of 77.7 per week this year compared to an average of 98.3 per week last year.

By providing granular dunks to the city of Silver Lake, the health department lessened the need for its municipal government to buy chemicals to use to spray for mosquitoes, Barnes said.

The health department also provided granular dunks to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation to be used at golf courses, where people were "getting bit up on the tee boxes," Barnes said.

Shawnee County may start similar program targeting ticks

Barnes said the county health department is considering seeking to acquire grant funding it would use to start a similar program to study and target ticks, which are spider-like arachnids that have eight legs and a round body.

Ticks attach themselves to hosts, feed on their blood and can infect them with illnesses, including Lyme disease.

While mosquitoes are dormant during the cold-weather season, ticks are not, Barnes told commissioners.

Ticks can be active in the winter, "even in the snow," he said.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.