ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Shawnee County saw fewer mosquitoes in 2022 despite predictions. Here's why.

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NigQh_0jWw80vi00

Shawnee County saw fewer mosquitoes than usual this year.

Brittany Blattner attributes that to the dry weather.

Below-normal rainfall has meant less standing water, giving mosquitoes less opportunity to breed, the county commission heard this month from Blattner, epidemiologist for the county health department.

Still, steps that department has taken to mitigate mosquito problems may have also helped reduce the county's population of those blood-sucking insects, commissioners heard that same day from Craig Barnes, division manager for its community health outreach and planning program.

Those efforts include having urged residents in recent years to make a practice each Friday — designated as "Shawnee County Dump Day" — of dumping standing water, in which mosquitoes often breed.

The county health department this year also gave out 237 granular "mosquito dunks," compared to 71 in 2021 and 42 in 2020, Barnes said.

Mosquito dunks look like doughnuts and float on standing water, slowly dissolving while releasing a bacterium that is toxic to mosquito larvae.

At Silver Lake, Barnes said, "People were flocking into the City Hall to pick up those mosquito dunks."

Average number of mosquitoes trapped weekly fell to 178.4 from 246.5

Topeka in early August appeared to be on course to see a "very high" mosquito population, according to a forecast created using a tool created through a partnership between Google and Off!, the insect repellant.

But that didn't materialize, according to participants in the mosquito surveillance program maintained by the county health department.

The average number of mosquitoes trapped weekly as part of that program fell to 178.4 this year from 246.5 in 2021, according to figures Blattner provided commissioners as they met Nov. 17 as the county's board of health.

Program traps mosquitoes at five sites throughout the county

The Shawnee County Health Department since 2017 has teamed up with Sedgwick and Reno counties and the Kansas Department of Health and Education to conduct mosquito surveillance each year.

The health department deploys five traps in target-rich environments throughout the county on a weekly basis from the late spring to early fall to track the overall number of mosquitoes and the potential presence of mosquito-borne diseases, including the West Nile virus.

Those traps are located in various parts of the county, with one each being at Silver Lake, Elmont, Wakarusa, near Lake Sherwood and near Lake Shawnee, Blattner said.

Shawnee County usually traps mosquitoes for 24 weeks each year but, because of funding limitations, only did that this year from weeks seven through 23 of the time period involved, Blattner told commissioners.

Less mosquitoes doesn't mean less risk for West Nile Virus

Samples from the traps are sent to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for analysis. That includes testing for the presence of viruses.

A lower number of mosquitoes doesn't necessarily mean a reduced risk for West Nile virus, Blattner said.

In fact, she said, droughts can increase the risk for West Nile virus because they concentrate water resources and mosquito and bird populations in specific areas where people are often present for recreation, creating more opportunities for transmission.

Shawnee County last recorded a case of West Nile virus in 2018.

'Getting bit up on the tee boxes'

The health department has been working with community partners to fight mosquitoes, and expanded its relationship this year with residents at Silver Lake, Barnes said.

The health department historically traps the most mosquitoes at Silver Lake, he said.

Blattner shared figures with The Capital-Journal showing the number of mosquitoes trapped there fell to an average of 77.7 per week this year compared to an average of 98.3 per week last year.

By providing granular dunks to the city of Silver Lake, the health department lessened the need for its municipal government to buy chemicals to use to spray for mosquitoes, Barnes said.

The health department also provided granular dunks to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation to be used at golf courses, where people were "getting bit up on the tee boxes," Barnes said.

Shawnee County may start similar program targeting ticks

Barnes said the county health department is considering seeking to acquire grant funding it would use to start a similar program to study and target ticks, which are spider-like arachnids that have eight legs and a round body.

Ticks attach themselves to hosts, feed on their blood and can infect them with illnesses, including Lyme disease.

While mosquitoes are dormant during the cold-weather season, ticks are not, Barnes told commissioners.

Ticks can be active in the winter, "even in the snow," he said.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Topeka city officials explain reasons behind proposed utility rate increases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka added a new staff member, and is launching discussion on potentially raising utility rates. City Manager Steve Wade and Utilities Director Sylvia Davis visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain reasons behind the proposed increases. Both said the city continues to deal with aging infrastructure, as evidenced by the numerous water main breaks people see. They said even major projects undertaken in the late 90s to address ‘red water’ issues and throughout the Complete Streets projects have not been enough to replace all the old pipes that are part of the city’s distribution system.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emergency repairs to start on highway section in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Emergency stormwater repairs are set to cause traffic disruptions in Manhattan near a major thoroughfare. The City of Manhattan announced on Tuesday that repairs are set to start on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. due to a storm sewer collapse close to a metal grate on eastbound U.S. Highway 24 just […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants

WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Man, dog safe after house fire in Osage City

The occupant of a home in northern Osage City got out safely after a fire Monday morning. The Osage City Police Department says fire was reported at 403 Lakin around 4 am. A barking dog alerted the home occupant about the fire, so both got out of the house without injuries.
OSAGE CITY, KS
KSNT News

2 vehicle pursuits result in 2 arrests in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men are in custody following two separate vehicle pursuits. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced that Michael E. Souders, 35, and William K. Elmore Jr., 30, both of Topeka, were arrested in two separate incidents on Dec. 5 and 6. Both men are currently in the Shawnee County Department of […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Wrecks cause traffic backup on SB 75

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple wrecks in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 caused traffic to come to a standstill coming into Topeka Wednesday morning. Battling with foggy conditions, emergency crews reduced southbound traffic down to one lane ahead of the U.S. Highway 24 interchange. At least one truck was off the road as part […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka’s Old Chicago closes due to issues with lease

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Old Chicago has closed due to issues with its lease. 13 NEWS called the location and was told by an employee on Monday, Dec. 5, that the business had been shut down due to lease issues and would not reopen. However, Google still lists...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Expansion project set to close 46th St. in 2025

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An expansion project will close 46th St. in 2025. On Monday, Dec. 5, SBB Engineering, a firm hired to develop plans to expand 46th St. says the project is set to close between Fielding and Rochester Rd. in early 2025. The project will see the expansion of the roadway to three lanes.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Water main break closes NE Topeka St.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has closed a street in northeast Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Dec. 5, that it has closed SE Lime St. between SE 12th and SE 13th St. City staff noted that the closure is the result of a water...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Two Longtime rural firefighters are honored

Two longtime Geary County rural firefighters are retiring. Cliff White and Mike Asbury were honored during the annual appreciation banquet for rural fighters. Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges noted that White is retiring after 35 years and Asbury after 22 years.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Water line repairs to close two Topeka streets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Water line repairs will close two Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says that on Tuesday, Dec. 6, it completely closed SW Watson Ave. between 6th and 8th Ave. The City indicated that the closure will be in place as crews repair a water line in...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo to lose tigers, get new pair

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is about to be tigerless… at least for a while. On Tuesday, the Topeka Zoo announced that it would be transferring its last two resident Sumatran Tigers to other zoos. The Topeka Zoo has been home to the critically endangered species for more than ten years. The Topeka Zoo […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Injuries reported in east Emporia collision

At least one person is injured after a collision in east Emporia. First responded were called to East 12th Avenue and Burlingame around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. Initial unconfirmed reports indicate two vehicles were involved and the injuries may not be serious. The temperature at the time of the collision was...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Ascension Via Christi Manhattan makes list for Best Hospitals for Maternity Care

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan has been named one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that it made the U.S. News and World Report’s newly released list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care - one of only two in the Sunflower State to do so.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

One person escapes early morning house fire in Osage City

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was able to safely escape a house fire early Monday morning in Osage City. Osage County Fire District’s from Osage City, Lyndon/Vassar, and Burlingame responded to the 400 block of Lakin St. at 3:51 a.m. on December 5. Authorities said one person...
OSAGE CITY, KS
WIBW

Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death, Sunday morning

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened at 11:15 am, Sunday, Dec. 4th. Sheriff Jeff Herrig, says deputies responded Sunday morning, Dec. 4th, to 2601 Knoll Ct., just east of K-4 and the Shawnee County line. The victim has been...
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy