El Paso's Moises Rodriguez is one of USA's top amateur boxers

Moises Rodriguez won his first national championship at the age of 10.

Now 15 and owner of six national titles, Rodriguez is looking to end 2022 with another championship when he competes at the USA Nationals, scheduled for Dec. 3-10 in Lubbock, Texas.

Rodriguez is one of the nation’s top amateurs and is moving up to 110 pounds after winning a Junior Olympic title this past summer at 106 pounds.

“Being at 110 has been great for me. I feel stronger, I feel like I am finding my way at this weight,” Rodriguez said. “I love the competition I’ll be facing. There are lots of great fighters and I know it’ll be a challenge in Lubbock. There are 15 other fighters and I know I have to be focused and be at my very best. With each passing year, with each tournament I do my very best, I look to be a smarter fighter than I was the tournament before and I look to build on what I do well and improve on my weaknesses.”

Rodriguez has caught the attention of USA Boxing and in October spent several days in Chula Vista, California, sparring with some of the top talent in the United States under the watchful eye of the USA Boxing coaches.

“Spending time at the camp was a definite learning experience,” Rodriguez said. “I got to spar with great fighters and learn different styles of fighting on the amateur level. I came away from that camp with lots of knowledge and that’s a great thing. Every day I’m learning more and more about this sport. I love being a boxer and the success I’ve had has made me even hungrier.”

Rodriguez’ work ethic has been one of the key features of his success. He also wrestles and runs cross country at El Dorado High School in East El Paso and trains with longtime boxing trainer Tommy Galindo.

“Cross country and wrestling have made me much better in terms of my conditioning and strength,” Rodriguez said. “Those sports have helped my mindset and my mental approach to boxing. I feel like I’m mentally tough when I get into the ring. I have lots of goals in the sport of boxing, I want to be a U.S. Olympian and eventually I want to be a professional boxer.”

Galindo said he believes Rodriguez can achieve all of those goals and more.

“Moises has a strong mentality, he’s a talented boxer and with him moving up in weight, we’re looking for him to sit down on his punches more and land harder punches,” Galindo said. “Moises’ work ethic is tremendous and he is improving more and more every day in the gym. He’s always risen to the occasion at big tournaments and he’s got high hopes for the USA Nationals.”

More: Referee earns honorLongtime New Mexico boxing referee Rocky Burke to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter