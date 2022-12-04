ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso's Moises Rodriguez is one of USA's top amateur boxers

By Felix F. Chavez, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CptkH_0jWw7poT00

Moises Rodriguez won his first national championship at the age of 10.

Now 15 and owner of six national titles, Rodriguez is looking to end 2022 with another championship when he competes at the USA Nationals, scheduled for Dec. 3-10 in Lubbock, Texas.

Rodriguez is one of the nation’s top amateurs and is moving up to 110 pounds after winning a Junior Olympic title this past summer at 106 pounds.

“Being at 110 has been great for me. I feel stronger, I feel like I am finding my way at this weight,” Rodriguez said. “I love the competition I’ll be facing. There are lots of great fighters and I know it’ll be a challenge in Lubbock. There are 15 other fighters and I know I have to be focused and be at my very best. With each passing year, with each tournament I do my very best, I look to be a smarter fighter than I was the tournament before and I look to build on what I do well and improve on my weaknesses.”

Rodriguez has caught the attention of USA Boxing and in October spent several days in Chula Vista, California, sparring with some of the top talent in the United States under the watchful eye of the USA Boxing coaches.

“Spending time at the camp was a definite learning experience,” Rodriguez said. “I got to spar with great fighters and learn different styles of fighting on the amateur level. I came away from that camp with lots of knowledge and that’s a great thing. Every day I’m learning more and more about this sport. I love being a boxer and the success I’ve had has made me even hungrier.”

Rodriguez’ work ethic has been one of the key features of his success. He also wrestles and runs cross country at El Dorado High School in East El Paso and trains with longtime boxing trainer Tommy Galindo.

“Cross country and wrestling have made me much better in terms of my conditioning and strength,” Rodriguez said. “Those sports have helped my mindset and my mental approach to boxing. I feel like I’m mentally tough when I get into the ring. I have lots of goals in the sport of boxing, I want to be a U.S. Olympian and eventually I want to be a professional boxer.”

Galindo said he believes Rodriguez can achieve all of those goals and more.

“Moises has a strong mentality, he’s a talented boxer and with him moving up in weight, we’re looking for him to sit down on his punches more and land harder punches,” Galindo said. “Moises’ work ethic is tremendous and he is improving more and more every day in the gym. He’s always risen to the occasion at big tournaments and he’s got high hopes for the USA Nationals.”

More: Referee earns honorLongtime New Mexico boxing referee Rocky Burke to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
93.1 KISS FM

Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales

According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Best Local Spot In El Paso To Find Cowboy Boots

Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts and support local businesses while you're at it. Cowboy boots are pretty much a requirement in Texas and El Pasoans certainly follow the rules. Cowboy boots come in many styles too, ranging from rounded tip to pointy tip to "whatever the hell these are" tip.
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

NMSU coaches held onto gun used by player in self-defense killing

New Mexico State basketball players and coaches skipped town in a university-owned bus while investigators were trying to interview them and find the gun that was used by one of their players in a self-defense defense shooting on the UNM campus hours before tipoff, according to a report obtained by Target 7.
LAS CRUCES, NM
mahoningmatters.com

Details Emerge in New Report on New Mexico Shooting

Editors’ note: This story contains details of gun violence. In wake of the shooting that occurred on New Mexico University’s campus last month, a detective pulled over the bus bringing home the New Mexico State men’s basketball team as it was discovered that evidence was onboard, according to a Monday report from KOAT, a TV station in Albuquerque.
LAS CRUCES, NM
klaq.com

El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas

A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
EL PASO, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales

It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Texas Tech Alum Emboiled In Controversy

Brian Johnson aka The Liver King took the world by storm over the last year preaching his 9 tenets of a healthy life and clean living. Liver King is a former Pharmacist turned Social Media Star and entrepreneur. Johnson used his platform to sell his natural supplements telling all of his followers, or primals, that they could be just like him if they ate animal organs raw with maple syrup and lived a primal life.
LUBBOCK, TX
KTSM

Woman stabbed in Northeast EP near a motel

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department responded to an emergency call in Northeast El Paso at the block of 8600 Dyer St. in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The call was made at 2:50 A.M. and police say a 30-year-old woman was stabbed. The incident happened across the street from the […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

EPISD unveils rebranded Charles Q. Murphree PK-8 School

El Paso Independent School District has rebranded the former Johnson Elementary and and Morehead Middle Schools as Charles Q. Murphree PK-8 School. The unveiling ceremony happened Monday, but the school first welcomed students in August. Nearly 900 young El Pasoans study there. The district has been consolidating a number of schools as part of its The post EPISD unveils rebranded Charles Q. Murphree PK-8 School appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

How Many Times has KLAQ Sent Peeps To Concerts Outside El Paso?

KLAQ wants to send you to Phoenix to see Metallica but it's not the first time The Q has sent peeps packin'. KLAQ is registering people all this week for the KLAQ Metallica Double Dip Road Trip. Just listen to my show, Monday - Friday from 10a - 3p, for a Metallica double shot and a cue to call from James Hetfield.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso police to honor Fort Bliss soldier credited with saving driver from fiery crash

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say they will award a Fort Bliss soldier with the department's Live Saving Award for the actions he told this weekend to save a driver from a fiery crash. Police say they cannot release the soldier's name because he is a witness in a case where criminal charges The post El Paso police to honor Fort Bliss soldier credited with saving driver from fiery crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy