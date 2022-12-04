ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

What to know: UTEP women's basketball at Air Force

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLSL7_0jWw7oAy00

The 6-1 UTEP women's basketball team goes back on the road to play a return trip to Air Force, the back end of a home-and-home after UTEP edged the Falcons last season.

Tip is set for 1 p.m. Sunday in Colorado Springs and will be streamed on the Mountain West Network.

Who is Air Force?

The Falcons are on a four-game losing streak that has dropped them to 3-4, but three of those losses were to power conference teams: Colorado, No. 22 Michigan and Georgia Tech. They were within a possession in the final minute against Colorado and Georgia Tech.

Guard Kamri Heath leads the team at 16.1 points a game and guard Madison Smith averages 13.0 points.

They force 22.7 turnovers a game and have turned that into 23.0 points off turnovers a game. They are minus-10.4 in rebounding margin.

Quoting UTEP

"I think it's a big game because they are a good team," coach Kevin Baker said. "Air Force has played a very, very difficult schedule, if they hadn't played this tough of a schedule they'd probably be pretty close to undefeated.

"Learning off of the last two games where we didn't get off to a great start — San Jose State we didn't get off to a great start, then New Mexico State we didn't get off to a great start — so one of the biggest focuses we've got to do is to start early, start fast, start better, be more competitive early. Our team is pretty good, but we've got to play 40 minutes."

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

New Mexico State suspends basketball player after shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State’s athletic director says power forward Mike Peake has been suspended indefinitely from the basketball team in connection with last month’s fatal shooting of a student from a rival university. Mario Moccia also told reporters Monday night that neither he...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Aggies earn an extra Christmas present: a bowl game in Detroit

For New Mexico State University football fans, Christmas got extended by another day. On Dec. 4, a day after NMSU clobbered Valparaiso 65-3 in the Aggies’ final home game, the college football bowl field was announced. That’s when Aggie Nation learned NMSU would play Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl, in Detroit, the day after Christmas.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

NMSU coaches held onto gun used by player in self-defense killing

New Mexico State basketball players and coaches skipped town in a university-owned bus while investigators were trying to interview them and find the gun that was used by one of their players in a self-defense defense shooting on the UNM campus hours before tipoff, according to a report obtained by Target 7.
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales

According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Best Local Spot In El Paso To Find Cowboy Boots

Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts and support local businesses while you're at it. Cowboy boots are pretty much a requirement in Texas and El Pasoans certainly follow the rules. Cowboy boots come in many styles too, ranging from rounded tip to pointy tip to "whatever the hell these are" tip.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

New Mexico winery bistro featured in Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants 2022

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp released its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022” list, and one New Mexico restaurant made it. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were then determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UTEP receives it largest donation ever; renames its business college

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso announced on Dec. 1, 2022, the naming of its college of business administration as the Woody L. Hunt College of Business, along with a $25 million gift — the largest in the university’s history — from the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation. […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

After police report implicates coach, NMSU bringing in 3rd party to investigate shooting

*Editor’s note: This article has been updated with clarifying details. LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University says they’re bringing in an outside investigator to look into the events surrounding a deadly shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus on November 19, 2022. The investigation will be separate from the New Mexico State Police’s ongoing criminal […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

EPISD unveils rebranded Charles Q. Murphree PK-8 School

El Paso Independent School District has rebranded the former Johnson Elementary and and Morehead Middle Schools as Charles Q. Murphree PK-8 School. The unveiling ceremony happened Monday, but the school first welcomed students in August. Nearly 900 young El Pasoans study there. The district has been consolidating a number of schools as part of its The post EPISD unveils rebranded Charles Q. Murphree PK-8 School appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Sentry insurance opening office in El Paso, seeking to fill positions

EL PASO, Texas -- Sentry Insurance is opening new office space in El Paso and is already seeking candidates to fill the new positions. Alisha Williams, the chief customer service and operations manager said they are seeking to fill about 30 positions immediately and are expected to begin operations in northwest El Paso early next year.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

How Many Times has KLAQ Sent Peeps To Concerts Outside El Paso?

KLAQ wants to send you to Phoenix to see Metallica but it's not the first time The Q has sent peeps packin'. KLAQ is registering people all this week for the KLAQ Metallica Double Dip Road Trip. Just listen to my show, Monday - Friday from 10a - 3p, for a Metallica double shot and a cue to call from James Hetfield.
EL PASO, TX
klaq.com

El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas

A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
EL PASO, TX
domino

Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023

Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy