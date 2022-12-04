ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsborg, KS

Lindsborg prepares for annual St. Lucia Festival

By Charles Rankin, Salina Journal
Salina Journal
Salina Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izzjD_0jWw7ke400

For the people of Lindsborg, learning about and taking part in the traditions of Swedish culture becomes second nature, and the St. Lucia Festival, coming up on Dec. 10, is no exception.

Holly Lofton, director of the Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that while the festival, which commemorates St. Lucia of Syracuse, wasn't widely celebrated in public in the city until the 1960s, the festival most likely was taking place privately much before that.

"Because of the Swedish heritage of Lindsborg...it was celebrated, I know, many times in people's home," Lofton said.

Celebrations throughout the day

The St. Lucia Festival isn't just one event that Saturday, but a day full of festivities, beginning at 10:15 a.m. with a performance by the Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers and fourth graders from Soderstrom Elementary at the intersection of Lincoln and Main Streets, the center of downtown.

Following that performance at 10:45 a.m. the fourth graders will head north on Main Street and make their way to Bethany Lutheran Church to prepare for the first St. Lucia program of the day, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the church.

A second St. Lucia program, featuring the high school student-led Swedish Folk Dancers begins at 3 p.m. at the church.

Both programs honor St. Lucia, performed by a fourth grade girl for the first program and a high school girl from the Folk Dancers for the second program. Joining Lucia in these programs, and throughout the day during various activities, are the Star Boys.

Lofton said Lucia and her Star Boys are selected from among their classmates for the fourth-grade program, choosing the kindest and most considerate of the class, while they are chosen at random from among the members of the Swedish Folk Dancers for their program.

Keeping the legend of Lucia alive

Besides honoring her with these programs, one of the most important things the people of Lindsborg do to celebrate St. Lucia is reminding everyone of her story.

"During a time of great famine, this wonderful St. Lucia came to (the people) on the bow of a ship, surrounded by white light with this wreath of candles in her hair," Lofton said.

While Lofton said the fourth grade Lucia had battery-powered candles for her crown, the high school Lucia uses real, lit candles placed in a crown that has significant history.

"It's a crown that was actually made by a local metalsmith and his daughter was the first one to wear it," Lofton said. "We still use that same crown that made in the 1960s. It is heavy as all get out, but it is beautiful."

According to the legend, Lucia brought with her food to Christians hiding in the Roman catacombs. To commemorate this tradition, Lucia and the Star Boys serve refreshments downtown throughout the day and ginger cookies and coffee after the programs at Bethany Lutheran Church.

With food and giving at the forefront of the St. Lucia tradition, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a Swedish Baked Goods Sale will also take place at the Courtyard Gallery, with proceeds from the sale being donated to The Associated Churches of Lindsborg (TACOL), to remind people of the true custom of giving to others.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Lindsborg Snowflake Parade: Fun for all

LINDSBORG - A number of people braved the chilly first Saturday of December to either participate in or watch the annual Snowflake Parade. The parade, which featured a variety of entries, made its way down Lindsborg's Main Street Saturday morning to the cheers and waves of the crowd lining the roadway.
LINDSBORG, KS
Hutch Post

Longtime StartUp Hutch employee retiring, event is Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join StartUp Hutch on Wednesday, December 7th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Peel Center to celebrate Dave Dukart. Dave has been an integral part of StartUp Hutch for nearly ten years, serving the community as the director of the Quest Center for Entrepreneurs and the program administrator of StartUp Hutch.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

$20 Bill Challenge Arrives in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants

WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Masterbrand closing in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
NEWTON, KS
JC Post

Two Longtime rural firefighters are honored

Two longtime Geary County rural firefighters are retiring. Cliff White and Mike Asbury were honored during the annual appreciation banquet for rural fighters. Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges noted that White is retiring after 35 years and Asbury after 22 years.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Fire Damages Food Plant

The Tyson Foods plant in Hutchinson is damaged in a fire. The blaze broke out on the roof of the plant on Friday night. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but no injuries were reported. _ _ _. Photo via Tyson Foods.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip

TAMPA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents from Tampa, Kansas are getting a surprise vacation to Tampa, Florida. After researching the small town of Tampa, Kansas, an organization, “Visit Tampa Bay,” partnered with Southwest Airlines to fly nearly 100 Kansas residents to Florida. The organization is also partnering with multiple businesses in Tampa Bay to provide free activities and visits to popular attractions.
TAMPA, KS
KSN News

Police release name of person killed in crash north of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person died in a crash in Park City Tuesday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at 85th Street North and Hydraulic Avenue around 9:30 a.m. The Park City Police Department said Lewis Toombs, 34, of Wichita, was driving a large flatbed truck south on Hydraulic and failed to […]
PARK CITY, KS
ksal.com

Salina Bank Falls Victim to Friday Night Shooting

Police were called to Great Plains Federal Credit Union on Saturday morning after employees arrived to work and discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the ATM and drive through window. A concerned citizen called 911 on Friday night at 8:37 PM after reportedly hearing multiple gunshots and saw...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 4

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alahdal, Faysal Alhosain; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Unlawful acts:...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Great Plains Federal Credit Union ATM, window shot up Friday night

Police are investigating an incident in which a south Salina financial institution was damaged by gunfire Friday night. Officers were sent to Great Plains Federal Credit Union, 2061 S. Ohio Street, on Saturday morning for a report of damage to property. The credit union's ATM appeared to have several bullet holes in it, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Additionally, the three-foot by eight-foot window at the drive-through had at least five shots fired into it.
SALINA, KS
Salina Journal

Salina Journal

1K+
Followers
799
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Salina, KS from Salina Journal.

 http://salina.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy