Lindsborg prepares for annual St. Lucia Festival

For the people of Lindsborg, learning about and taking part in the traditions of Swedish culture becomes second nature, and the St. Lucia Festival, coming up on Dec. 10, is no exception.

Holly Lofton, director of the Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that while the festival, which commemorates St. Lucia of Syracuse, wasn't widely celebrated in public in the city until the 1960s, the festival most likely was taking place privately much before that.

"Because of the Swedish heritage of Lindsborg...it was celebrated, I know, many times in people's home," Lofton said.

Celebrations throughout the day

The St. Lucia Festival isn't just one event that Saturday, but a day full of festivities, beginning at 10:15 a.m. with a performance by the Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers and fourth graders from Soderstrom Elementary at the intersection of Lincoln and Main Streets, the center of downtown.

Following that performance at 10:45 a.m. the fourth graders will head north on Main Street and make their way to Bethany Lutheran Church to prepare for the first St. Lucia program of the day, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the church.

A second St. Lucia program, featuring the high school student-led Swedish Folk Dancers begins at 3 p.m. at the church.

Both programs honor St. Lucia, performed by a fourth grade girl for the first program and a high school girl from the Folk Dancers for the second program. Joining Lucia in these programs, and throughout the day during various activities, are the Star Boys.

Lofton said Lucia and her Star Boys are selected from among their classmates for the fourth-grade program, choosing the kindest and most considerate of the class, while they are chosen at random from among the members of the Swedish Folk Dancers for their program.

Keeping the legend of Lucia alive

Besides honoring her with these programs, one of the most important things the people of Lindsborg do to celebrate St. Lucia is reminding everyone of her story.

"During a time of great famine, this wonderful St. Lucia came to (the people) on the bow of a ship, surrounded by white light with this wreath of candles in her hair," Lofton said.

While Lofton said the fourth grade Lucia had battery-powered candles for her crown, the high school Lucia uses real, lit candles placed in a crown that has significant history.

"It's a crown that was actually made by a local metalsmith and his daughter was the first one to wear it," Lofton said. "We still use that same crown that made in the 1960s. It is heavy as all get out, but it is beautiful."

According to the legend, Lucia brought with her food to Christians hiding in the Roman catacombs. To commemorate this tradition, Lucia and the Star Boys serve refreshments downtown throughout the day and ginger cookies and coffee after the programs at Bethany Lutheran Church.

With food and giving at the forefront of the St. Lucia tradition, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a Swedish Baked Goods Sale will also take place at the Courtyard Gallery, with proceeds from the sale being donated to The Associated Churches of Lindsborg (TACOL), to remind people of the true custom of giving to others.