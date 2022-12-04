Amarillo Food Establishment Inspection Report for the week of Dec. 4, 2022

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/foodinspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Advantage Sales & Marketing, 4215 Canyon Drive.

Armadillo Jack’s Skate Plex, 9721 S. Coulter St.

Cedar Shack, 5005 River Road.

Chop Chop Rice Co. – Catering, 2818 Wolflin Ave.

Chop Chop Rice Co. – Mobile, 2818 Wolflin Ave.

Dream Chasers Café at Contagion Athletics, 8210 W. Amarillo Blvd.

Hobby Lobby Store #33, 3318 Bell St.

Joel’s Tacos, 2812 S.E. 27th Ave.

Primrose School of Amarillo Southwest, 4535 Van Winkle Drive.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 2812 S. Georgia St.

Reagan’s Brick Oven, 6621 FM 1541.

Reagan’s Brick Oven – Catering, 6621 FM 1541.

Tri State Baking, 6702 FM 1541.

Toot ‘n Totum #63, 4420 Bell St.

Wal-Mart Fuel Station #4464, 2711 S.W. 58th Ave.

Wal-Mart Meat & Seafood #4464, 2711 S.W. 58th Ave.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Hoot’s Pub, 2426 Hobbs Road.

Wesley’s Bean Pot & BBQ, 6406 River Road.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/91) Belmar Bakery and Café, 3325 Bell St. Old food debris on trays and bins holding clean utensils and scoop handles touching food. COS. Cakes stored uncovered in freezer and in prep area; icing, containers and food packages stored directly on floor; dishwasher broken and rack covers held with duct tape; several utensil handles stored in food; food build-up and debris on lids of bulk food items; excess grease and crumbs on grease catcher on stove; dust and debris on ceiling vent in cake decorating area; splashes and dust on floors, walls, ceilings and racks; tools stored above icing; no hot water at hand sinks in both bathrooms. Correct by 02/20.

(A/91) Cheddar’s Casual Café, 3901 W. I-40. Hershey’s chocolate sitting open on counters; dust and debris on box fan hanging above food prep station. COS. Heavy layer of debris on all areas of tortilla press and brisket smoker; visible debris on beer spout and blender. Correct by 12/08. Cheese bites and corn meal sitting out uncovered; visible ice on containers of veggies stored in cooking stations refrigeration area; scoops without handles in cheese bites and rice (repeat violation); dishes stacked wet (repeat violation); dust on vents near drink station; thick layer of food debris on floor and equipment near drain in middle of kitchen. Correct by 02/26.

(A/94) Chili’s Grill and Bar, 5016 S. Coulter St. No sanitizer in dishwasher. COS. Food in hand sink. Correct by 12/08. Scoops stored in food (repeat violation); items stacked wet (repeat violation); dirt and food debris on multiple non food contact surfaces (repeat violation). Correct by 02/26.

(A/99) Chill Natural Bar, 6200 Hillside Road, Space 100. Shelves, front of cabinets and fridges need to be cleaned more frequently. Correct by 02/20.

(B/88) Chop Chop Rice Co., 2818 Wolflin Ave. Several sauces requiring refrigeration after opening sitting out on counters; raw beef stored next to noodles in walk-in cooler; raw beef stored below raw chicken and eggs stored next to vegetables in cooler below rice cookers. Correct by 11/25. Hand sink in kitchen blocked by table and trash can. Correct by 12/02. Employees not wearing proper hair restraints (repeat violation); many employee items stored in walk-in cooler next to customer products (repeat violation); cutting board in kitchen area deeply scored (repeat violation); dishes stacked wet (repeat violation); drink mixes in walk-in cooler without labels (repeat violation); sign needed at hand sink in catering area indicating for hand washing only. Correct by 02/20.

(B/88) Crackin’ Crab, 2207 S. Western St., Space 70. Dishes stacked in hand sink in back by walk-in cooler; ice in hand sink behind the bar; employee items must be kept separated from customer products; to-go containers stored on floor; scoop handle touching rice. COS. Frozen corn, crab, lobster tail and calamari stored in same box in reach-in cooler; raw chicken next to buttermilk and other ingredients in prep station. Correct by 11/24. Back door open and needs weather strip to close completely; fly strip by back door; food storage container not labeled; all bathroom doors must be self-closing and close completely; household Crockpot must be replaced with commercial version. Correct by 02/19.

(A/99) Daniel’s Drive In, 2911 E. Amarillo Blvd. Fryer and wall behind fryer needs to be cleaned (repeat violation). Correct by 02/20.

(A/96) Dollar Tree #3034, 3405 S. Georgia St. No soap at hand sink in back (repeat violation); no paper towels at hand sink (repeat violation). Correct by 12/02. Employee items must be kept separate from customer food; floor in back room covered in spills (repeat violation). Correct by 02/20.

(A/98) Frank’s Bakery, 1923 S. Western St. Scoop handles stored in sugar and coffee grounds (repeat violation). COS. Dust on light bar on ceiling. Correct by 02/20.

(A/96) Home Plate Diner, 5600 Bell St. Ice dumped into hand sink. Correct by 12/02. Employee drinks not in designated area; employee without hair restraint; food debris and dust build-up on shelving units and fridge handles (repeat violation). Correct by 02/20.

(A/92) McDonald’s, 6312 W. Hollywood Road. Soda machine nozzle diffusers dirty. COS. No soap available at hand sink; top of dish washing machine dirty and accumulating light food debris. Correct by 12/03. Several dead flies on top of equipment above eye level (repeat violation); condensate dripping onto boxes of food in freezer and near open bag of food (repeat violation); dust and food debris on top side of equipment above eye level (repeat violation). Correct by 02/21.

(A/98) Loves Travel Stop #261, 8651 Canyon Drive. Sticky fly traps above oven and other food areas. COS. Ceiling tiles near dry storage falling apart or missing (repeat violation). Correct by 02/26.

(A/95) Lupita’s To Go, 2801 S.E. 27th Ave. Refried beans stored in cooler at improper temperature. COS. Sitting water inside reach-in cooler; dust near exhaust vents needs to be cleaned; utility service lines and pipes must not be exposed; ceiling tiles missing. Correct by 02/26.

(A/97) Mitch’s BBQ #699, 8507 E. I-40. No sanitizer test strips. Correct by 12/02. Container of potato salad stored on floor in walk-in cooler. Correct by 02/20.

(A/99) Mrs Bairds Bakeries, 6460 FM 1541. Gaps at bottom of several bay doors. Correct by 02/21.

(B/87) Pak A Sak #7, 3400 S. Western St. Mold growing on outside of Icee machines near spouts and flavored water dispenser drink spouts; quaternary sanitizer solution at 0 ppm; all chemicals must be stored below and away from all contact items. Correct by 12/01. Household mouse trap in establishment; mouse feces in several corners of storage area; wet cloths behind counter and near fountain self-serve area; all food contact items or food products must be stored at least six inches above the floor; acoustic ceiling above soda, tea and Icee machines must be replaced to be cleanable, durable, non-absorbent and smooth; large gap in wall in storage area. Correct by 02/26.

(A/96) Ranch House, 7117 River Road. Ice in hand sink; build-up behind guard on ice machine. Correct by 12/01.

(B/89) Rosa’s Café #22, 3820 W. I-40. Raw meat and raw bacon stored above single serve coffee creamers and butter; mop in front of hand sink near office and items in it; all food products and food prep/storage items must be stored at least six inches above the floor. COS. Employee items must be stored separately from customer products; several scoops with handles touching food products (repeat violation); dishes stacked wet (repeat violation); all non food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch at all times (repeat violation); heavy layer of debris on vent hoods above dishwasher and stove; middle toilet in women’s bathroom leaking water when flushed. Correct by 02/20.

(A/97) Ross Rogers Golf Complex, 722 N.W. 24th Ave. No sanitizer test strips. Correct by 12/01. Handles of forks in toppings. Correct by 02/19.

(A/97) Scooter’s Coffee, 3445 S. Western St. All employees with nail polish or fake nails must wear gloves when handling food or drinks. Correct by 12/02. Two unlabeled items in reach-in cooler by espresso machines. Correct by 02/20.

(A/98) The Perfect Stop, 2010 S. Arthur St. Weather stripping needed around door of establishment (repeat violation); mop sink is not connected properly and draining directly onto floor. Correct by 02/19.

(F/68) Toom’s Restaurant, 3416 N.E. 24th Ave. Rice at improper temperature. COS. Multiple items at room temperature; all clean utensils covered in debris in utensil bin; tongs and spoons stored on dirty counter; dish soap stored with meat and tea bags; air gap needed on three-compartment sink (repeat violation). Correct by 11/24. Multiple items without labels in coolers and freezers and by grill; no date marking observed (repeat violation); test strips soiled; dishes stored in hand sink. Correct by 12/02. Evidence of pests in establishment; personal items on prep surface; wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution when not in use (repeat violation); meat, tea and soap stored together next to three-compartment sink; improper thawing throughout establishment; rice scoop and other utensils stored in water at improper temperature; scoop handle in bulk salt bin; tongs heavily damaged; shelves in cooler and other surfaces need to be cleaned (repeat violation); wood in three-compartment sink must be replaced; Crock Pots must be commercial. Correct by 02/19. This is a failed inspection.

(B/87) Toot ‘n Totum #20, 3320 S. Georgia St. Multiple packages of expired eggs. COS. Debris on stove in kitchen prep area from previous cooking; food debris on F’real ice cream machine; mold near blending area; soda machine spouts dirty inside; rust on inside of door and inside ice machine; candy bars stored below automobile oil (repeat violation). Correct by 12/01. Soda dispensing machine leaking onto floor in storage area. Correct by 12/08. Mold growing on outside, inside and spouts of Icee machines; all food products and single-use items must be stored at least six inches above floor. Correct by 02/26.

(A/96) Toot ‘n Totum #25, 7201 S. Western St. Raw eggs stored on top of ready-to-eat salads in walk-in cooler. COS. Breakfast biscuits stored in container on floor of walk-in cooler. Correct by 02/26.

(A/96) Toot ‘n Totum #26, 2222 S. Polk St. Vent on ice cream reach-in freezer falling off and secured with duct tape. Correct by 12/08. Cappuccino machine and grating and drainage area to soda machine dirty; signs needed at both hand sinks indicating for hand washing only. Correct by 02/26.

(A/90) Toot ‘n Totum #35, 4224 S.W. 34th Ave. Multiple packages of expired eggs; cups stored directly on floor. COS. All chemicals must be stored below or away from food items. Correct by 12/01. No hand sink in ware washing area; all wood used in areas for storage or food areas must be non-absorbent. Correct by 02/26.

(A/99) Toot ‘n Totum #55, 6014 Hillside Road. Box of eggs and box of milk on floor in walk-in cooler. COS.

(A/97) Toot ‘n Totum #99, 8507 E. I-40. Hot dogs on roller warmer at improper temperature. COS.

(A/94) United Supermarket #527, 1501 E. Amarillo Blvd. Multiple dented cans for sale on sale floor. Correct by 11/25. Pan of chicken stacked on unwrapped pan of chicken; dishes stacked wet in deli; blowers in walk-in cooler must be dusted (repeat violation). Correct by 02/20.

(A/99) Wal-Mart Bakery, 4215 Canyon Drive. Bread cooling on top rack must be covered. Correct by 02/20.

(A/97) Wal-Mart Deli, 4215 Canyon Drive. No soap at hand sink in front of fryers; employee food stored on top of to-go containers. COS. Empty meat wrapper in hand sink. Correct by 12/02.

(A/96) Wal-Mart Meat & Seafood, 4215 Canyon Drive. Boxes of frozen fish stored on floor in freezer. COS. Heavy ice crystals inside bag of pig heads with vacuum seal open. Correct by 11/25.

(A/97) Wal-Mart #4464, 2711 S.W. 58th Ave. Several dented cans on shelves for sale (repeat violation). Correct by 11/24.

(A/99) Wal-Mart Bakery #4464, 2711 S.W. 58th Ave. Large crack on floor of cooler in bakery must be filled. Correct by 02/19.

(A/99) Wal-Mart Deli #4464, 2711 S.W. 58th Ave. Heavy accumulation of soil on condenser fans in cooler (repeat violation). Correct by 02/19.

(A/94) Wal-Mart Supercenter #3383, 4215 Canyon Drive. Raw Chorizo stored above and adjacent to queso fresco and cooked bacon in cooler near dairy. COS. Bacon with vacuum seal opened and showing discoloration; several different packages of food opened or with holes exposing product inside (repeat violation). Correct by 11/25.

(A/99) Wendy’s #244, 8507 E. I-40. Grease beginning to accumulate on vent hood over fryers (repeat violation); oil and grime accumulation in freezer drawers holding fries (repeat violation). Correct by 02/20.