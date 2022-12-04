Amarillo area Our Town briefs for the week of Dec. 4, 2022

Weather radar to be down for maintenance starting Dec. 6

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 6, the KAMA WSR-88D radar operated by the NOAA National Weather Service in Amarillo will be down for approximately seven days for the replacement of the generator, fuel tanks, and accompanying components. This activity is important to support the radar’s operation during periods of commercial power outages, specifically when hazardous weather is present, a news release notes.

"This generator update is one of five major projects of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program (SLEP), a series of upgrades and replacements that will keep our nation’s radars viable into the 2030’s. NOAA National Weather Service, the United States Air Force, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $150 million in the seven-year program," the release says. "The first project was the installation of the new signal processor and the second project was the transmitter refurbishment. The two remaining projects were the refurbishment of the pedestal and equipment shelters. The Service Life Extension Program will be completed in 2023."

During the downtime, adjacent radars include: Lubbock (KLBB), Cannon (KFDX), Dodge City (KDDC), Frederick (KFDR), and Pueblo (KPUB). For direct access to any of these surrounding radar sites, go to the following webpage: https://radar.weather.gov. A single radar site can be viewed by going to the “Select View” menu option then clicking on “Local Radar” to select a single radar site.

The National Weather Service in Amarillo can be found on social media at https://www.facebook.com/NWSAmarillo and https://twitter.com/nwsamarillo.

College to conduct milestone 100th Nursing Pinning for ADN graduates

Amarillo College's 100th Nursing Pinning, which will honor more than 100 AC nursing graduates, is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at Central Church of Christ, 1401 S. Monroe St. The landmark celebration is open to the public.

This traditional capstone event for student nurses will be noteworthy not only for its centennial designation, but because it includes the inaugural Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) graduates to emerge from the innovative Rural Nursing Education Consortium (RNEC).

Like graduation, the pinning is a formal opportunity for students to celebrate the accomplishment of becoming a nurse with family, friends and faculty. The day following the ADN Pinning ceremony, AC will conduct its Fall Commencement exercises at the Amarillo Civic Center, at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

For more information, call 806-354-6010 or visit https://www.actx.edu/nursing/.

Free 30-minute parking offered in downtown Amarillo

The city of Amarillo will provide free 30-minute parking sessions on all on-street metered parking in downtown. The offer started Thursday, Dec. 1.

The free parking sessions will allow motorists to complete quick errands and pick up to-go orders at businesses and restaurants in the downtown area. It requires use of the free ParkMobile App, which can be downloaded on a cellphone. Motorists enter the parking zone number located on the green signs at the beginning and end of each block. Select 30 minutes for the time interval. A popup will confirm no charge for the parking session. Click on the popup and then click the green proceed to payment button to start a parking session.

The app will send a warning when parking time is expiring. Parking sessions can be extended if needed on the app. The rate for parking is $1 per an hour or any portion of an hour. For more information, contact the COA Municipal Court at (806) 378-3082.

Pampa-area WT alums sought for Dec. 8 social

CANYON — West Texas A&M University alumni from the top of Texas are sought for a special gathering in Pampa. The WT Alumni Association will host a dinner at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at The Coffee Shop, 220 N. Cuyler St. in Pampa.

University officials will update alumni on recent campus events, construction and more while classmates catch up with one another.

“We host periodic special events throughout the state, and we’re especially excited to reconnect with our alumni in the Pampa area,” said Ronnie Hall, WT Alumni Association executive director. “WT is committed to serving our region first, and we know that Buffs are doing great things in Pampa and the surrounding towns.”

Reservations are requested by Monday, Dec. 5 at bit.ly/PampaAlum22.

Dinner for the alumnus and up to three guests will be paid for by the WT Alumni Association.

Second annual Christmas In The Sky event planned for Dec. 16

Hodgetown and the Amarillo Sod Poodles are excited to once again host Christmas In The Sky. The holiday fireworks show is set to take place on Friday, Dec. 16 with gates opening at 5.45 p.m. and the fireworks beginning at 7 p.m. This general admission event is free and open to the public.

Last year more than 7,000 people enjoyed the complimentary hot chocolate, milk, and cookies while watching the largest fireworks show in Hodgetown history, according to a news release. This year’s event will provide the same holiday-themed treats with the addition of a live jazz Christmas group performing on the field while everyone gets their treats and takes their seats for another fantastic fireworks show.

There will be no reserved seating in the Hodgetown seating bowl in advance of the event. Guests in attendance will be subject to all stadium policies, including only clear bags and manufactured diaper bags being permitted inside the venue. For questions, please contact the Amarillo Sod Poodles front office at (806)-803-7762.

Free mobile vaccine clinics being offered in December

In December, the city of Amarillo Public Health Department will host free COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics, with first and second doses and the new booster available. The vaccines and boosters are currently free but will not be in the near future, so Amarillo Public Health encourages residents to take advantage of this opportunity now. Everyone age 6 months and up is eligible to receive a vaccination.

Upcoming mobile vaccine clinics include:

5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Alamo Center.

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group Holiday Dinner.

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Whoville Christmas.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at St. Johns Baptist Church.

2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Legion Auxiliary Unit 54 and Salvation Army.

Those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster more than two months ago are eligible for the new booster, which provides additional protection from the original virus and the Omicron variant circulating, the city department notes. In addition to the upcoming mobile vaccine clinics, vaccinations are also available at the Amarillo Public Health Department. Learn more, including how to schedule a free ride to the Amarillo Public Health Department, at www.AmarilloAlerts.com/findavaccine.

For additional tips for staying safe this winter and the most up to date COVID-19 information, visit www.AmarilloAlerts.com.

'Explore the Four Pass' offered as holiday gift for the Amarillo Golfer

The city of Amarillo has the perfect holiday gift for the Amarillo golfer – the “Explore the Four Pass.”The city's municipal golf complexes, Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail, are providing the unique pass. Comanche Trail includes the Arrowhead and Tomahawk courses. Ross Rogers includes the Mustang and Wild Horse courses.

The “Explore the Four Pass” treats golfers to a round of golf at the city’s four courses (cart included) for $120.

Passes are available through Dec. 31 at Ross Rogers Golf Course and Comanche Trail Golf Course. The passes are redeemable through 2023 (based on available tee times.) Passes are limited to six per customer while supplies last. For more information, contact George Priolo at (806) 378-3086 or by email at george.priolo@amarillo.gov.

Amarillo Public Library MakerSpace gives people opportunity to make homemade gifts

Those into crafting gifts for friends and family will want to visit the MakerSpace inside the Downtown Amarillo Public Library.

Anyone with a Harrington Library Consortium library card can take advantage of sewing and quilting machines, tools for metalworking, jewelry making, leather work, paper crafting, and fine arts — and thanks to generous community donations, many projects can be completed at no cost.

"Community members donated a lot of fabric, yarn, sewing notions, paper, and other supplies, so we don’t charge for those," a library newsletter reads. "Artists pay a nominal charge for using paint and they should bring their own canvas; leather workers should bring their own leather, but there is no charge to use all the tools we have. We require patrons to be checked out by staff on some equipment — like sewing machines or soldering irons — and there are some age restrictions for small children because we want to keep everyone safe."

Appointments are recommended for use of more popular equipment, but the public is welcome to stop by to request a tour and see what the MakerSpace has to offer. The MakerSpace is open every day from one hour after the library opens to one hour before the library closes: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 3-5 p.m. For more information, call the MakerSpace at 806-378-3094.

77th U.S. Army Band to spread holiday cheer Dec. 6 at Amarillo Civic Center

The 77th U.S. Army Band from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, is embarking on a two-state free holiday concert tour to bring some good cheer across Oklahoma and Texas this holiday season. The band will be in Amarillo Dec. 6 at the Amarillo Civic Center at 7:30 p.m., and the concert is free and open to the public.

The band will perform a mix of traditional and contemporary holiday favorites, from Big Band to rock-and-roll, sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit.

“Army bands have been raising the spirit of the American Soldiers and the public for centuries,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general in a concert announcement. “The holiday season would not be complete without hearing the sounds of the holiday season from the 77th Army Band.”

For more information and updates on the 77th Army Band Holiday Concert Tour, please visit the Fort Sill Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/officialftsill.