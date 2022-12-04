Amarillo entertainment news in brief

WT Christmas Concert promises tuneful entry into the holiday season today

CANYON — West Texas A&M University Symphony Orchestra is presenting its 2022 edition of “Music of the Christmas Season.” Free performances will begin at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus.

Tickets are required and may be reserved at showtix4u.com/eventdetails/68570.

Songs will include “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain” and “Silver Bells,” plus more by the likes of Randol Bass, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Johannes Sebastian Bach and more.

Soloist Sarah Beckham-Turner, WT’s assistant professor of voice and director of opera, will be featured on “Laudate Dominum” and “Gabriel’s Message.”

In addition to the WT Symphony Orchestra, the concert will feature WT choirs under the direction of Dr. Sean Pullen, associate professor of music and director of choral activities, and the Randall High School Chorale, under the direction of Kelli Harter.

Those who can’t attend in person can still see “Music of the Christmas Season” when it airs 8 p.m. Dec. 22 and 6 p.m. Dec. 25 on Panhandle PBS.

Murphey to perform Dec. 7 at Cowboy Christmas Ball at Kwahadi Museum

Michael Martin Murphey will be performing at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Cowboy Christmas Ball at the Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian, 9151 I-40 E. in Amarillo. An optional dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

Murphey’s performance is a joyful way to bring the traditions of the American West to the celebration of Christmas.

For dinner and performance tickets, visit michaelmartinmurphey.com or call the museum 806-335-3175.

AC concert features two ensembles, traditional holiday fare

A compelling twin bill awaits concertgoers this month when the Amarillo College Community Concert Band and AC’s Brass Ensemble perform sequentially in the Concert Hall Theater on the Washington Street Campus.

The joint concert is scheduled 7:30-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The event is free and open to the public.

The event constitutes the Fall Concert for the Brass Ensemble, while this will be the annual Holiday Concert for the Community Concert Band. The two ensembles will perform separately and offer a variety of music – from old favorites to traditional holiday fare.

Amanda Tinker’s exhibit at Southern Light Gallery reflects nature’s beauty

Amanda Tinker uses a large-format camera and historic processes to create evocative images of uniquely arranged elements in nature – photographs that will be on display for several weeks at Amarillo College’s Southern Light Gallery.

Tinker, who was shortlisted for the Hariban Award, International Collotype Competition in 2018, is displaying her series, Small Animal, now through Jan. 26 at the College. The Southern Light Gallery is located on the first floor of the Ware Student Commons on AC’s Washington Street Campus. It is free and open to the public.

According to Tinker’s artist statement, “nature’s small beauties, such as birds, butterflies, twigs, and petals become objects of contemplation. They are curios drawn from my family garden, children’s books, and vintage identification guides and organized into layered configurations.”

For more information about the Amanda Tinker exhibit or the Southern Light Gallery, please contact René West, associate professor of photography, at rwest@actx.edu or 806-345-5654.

Beatles Christmas show comes to city

Christmas with the Beatles comes to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.

The show features the award-winning tribute band, Abbey Road. The band performed with the Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown production which has performed at the Amarillo Civic numerous times in recent years.

Featuring all the top hits of the Beatles along with some great holiday tunes, Abbey Road’s Christmas with The Beatles promises to be a night of fun. Abbey Road recreates an authentic Beatles concert experience, with period-accurate costume changes, too. Don’t miss this special night filled with Abbey Road’s mash-ups of Christmas classics and Beatles faves.

Tickets for this show range from $30 to $55 (plus taxes and fees) and are available online at panhandletickets.com

Lone Star Ballet presents ‘The Nutcracker’

Lone Star Ballet and the Lone Star Dance Academy present their annual production of Tschaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" ballet at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10; 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; and 2 and 6 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 11.

The story of The Nutcracker is loosely based on the E.T.A. Hoffmann fantasy story "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King", about a girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil Mouse King.

Tickets for this production range from $17 to $52 (plus taxes and fees) and can be purchased online at panhandletickets.com

Symphony plans Holiday Pops concert

Amarillo Symphony presents its Happy Holiday Pops concert at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Buchanan St.

Come enjoy your favorite holiday music with family and friends. A sparkling celebration with carols, classics, and a sing-along – an Amarillo holiday tradition. Happy Holiday Pops is a stand-alone concert and is not part of the subscription series.

Tickets for this concert range from $21 to $71 (plus taxes and fees) and are available online at panhandletickets.com

Panhandle PBS to broadcast 'Missa Solemnis', 'From the Heart'

Explore the work Beethoven described as “the greatest music I have ever written” in “Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis in the Texas Panhandle,” and the lead up to this legendary performance in “From the Heart: The Making of Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis in the Texas Panhandle,” both premiering on Panhandle PBS this November.

“From the Heart: The Making of Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis in the Texas Panhandle” and “Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis” premiered Nov. 25 on Panhandle PBS. They will re-air on Dec. 31, with “From the Heart” at 8 p.m. and “Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis” at 8:30 p.m.

“Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis in the Texas Panhandle” is the product of 173 musicians from organizations across the Texas Panhandle, including Chamber Music Amarillo, the Amarillo Symphony, Amarillo Master Chorale, West Texas A&M University, Wayland Baptist University, Amarillo College and First Baptist Church of Amarillo, coming together to form the “Missa Solemnis Alliance.” This alliance, formed to celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday, was able to perform Beethoven’s “Missa Solemnis” in Amarillo, at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 27, 2022.

Beginning with one man’s dream, and culminating with the largest number of performers assembled on the stage of the Globe-News Center, “From The Heart: The Making of Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis in the Texas Panhandle” captures the lead-up to the performance. The program goes behind the scenes as an alliance of arts organizations join voices for this monumental undertaking – five years in the making.

'Facing the Giant' on display at AMoA

Shepard Fairey's "Facing the Giant" is on display at the Amarillo Museum of Art through Dec. 31.

"Facing the Giant" is a curated series of images chosen for their importance aesthetically and conceptually, and for addressing critical topics and themes frequently recurring throughout Fairey’s career. The exhibition is comprised of unique screen-prints on collaged backgrounds with additional stenciling and embellishments completed in 2019.

The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free.

'Mostly Hits & the Mrs' Tour stops by Jan. 28

Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black and his wife Lisa Hartman Black are hitting the road again for year two of the “Mostly Hits & the Mrs.” Tour with special guest Lily Pearl Black. They will be making a stop at the Amarillo Civic Center on Jan. 28, 2023.

Tickets start at $51 plus applicable fees and went on sale July 29. They are aavailable online at panhandletickets.com, the Civic Center Box Office, by phone at 806.378.3096, and area United Supermarkets. Clint and LisaExperience pre-show packages also available online at panhandletickets.com.

Lisa and Clint starred together in “Still Holding On: The Legend of Cadillac Jack” and “Flicka: Country Pride.” Lily Pearl joined in the cast of the latter at age nine. Clint and Lisa released their Grammy-nominated duet, “When I Said I Do,” in 1999, which won an Academy of Country Music Award. The two were a part of “The Masked Singer,” season 4, as the first-ever duo, “The Snow Owls.”

Chapel Hart announces tour, Amarillo stop on Feb. 19 at Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts

The Glory Days Tour with Chapel Hart and special guest Lucas Hoge is coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 19. Tickets went on sale Nov. 18 and are available at panhandletickets.com .

Danica and Devynn Hart along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart and have proven they are truly a force to be reckoned with. These ladies have found a way to gift-wrap their Mississippi roots & Louisiana spunk and share it with listeners around the world. In 2021 Chapel Hart was inducted into CMT's Next Women of Country. This Mississippi trio's music has reached fans around the globe earning them the title of "International Group of the Year" as well as "International Song of the Year" for the single "You Can Have Him Jolene" in Scotland. They were also nominated in multiple categories by the British CMAs including "Group of the Year" and "Album of the Year" for their sophomore release "The Girls Are Back In Town". The ladies will often treat the audience to three-part harmony acapella arrangements that range from energetic and playful to emotional and chilling. The band accentuates the three vocalists, who embody the sweet and southern sound of country with soulful undertones noting their gospel roots.

For further information on the tour visit chapelhart.com.

The Glory Days Tour will be a nationwide celebration of love bringing together all kinds of kinds in the name of good country music. Joining these Mississippi girls as direct support is fellow outdoorsman and country artist Lucas Hoge, known for his show "Hoge Wild" on the Sportsman Channel.

'Jesus Christ Superstar' to stop in Amarillo Civic Center Jan. 3-4

Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, Celebrity Attractions and the Amarillo Civic Center will present the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Auditorium, Jan. 3-4, 2023.

Tickets are now on sale, starting at $30, and are available online at panhandletickets.com, by phone at (806) 378-3096, area United Supermarkets and in person at the ticket office inside the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie.

"Jesus Christ Superstar" is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don’t Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane" and "Superstar." In this rendition, Jack Hopewell stars as Jesus, joined by Elvie Ellis as Judas and Faith Jones as Mary. The tour also welcomes Isaac Ryckeghem as Caiphas, Nicholas Hambruch as Pilate, and Kodiak Thompson as Annas.

Get social with the Broadway Spotlight Series by becoming a fan on Facebook.com/BwayAmarillo. Follow them on Instagram.com/AmarilloBroadway Join in the conversation by using #BwayAmarillo.

The 50th Anniversary of "Jesus Christ Superstar" opens the 2022-2023 Broadway Spotlight Series, followed by "Legally Blonde," "Anastasia" and "Fiddler On the Roof." For more information, visit www.CelebrityAttractions.com/Amarillo and ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram and/or YouTube.