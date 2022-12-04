Amarillo area business news and developments for Dec. 4, 2022

Brown & Fortunato, P.C. announces new attorneys

Brown & Fortunato has announced that attorneys Kianna Sitarski and Joe Shamp have been admitted to the State Bar of Texas.

Sitarski joined Brown & Fortunato as a member of the Health Care Group. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Amarillo Area Bar Association, and the Amarillo Area Young Lawyers Association. Sitarski's practice includes assisting pharmacies, hospitals, physicians, durable medical equipment companies, and other health care providers on a variety of matters that impact the health care industry. She also assists health care providers in pending investigations by the Department of Justice and other regulators.

In 2019, Sitarski earned a Bachelor of Science in Cellular and Molecular Biology and a minor in Business from Texas A&M University. She graduated cum laude from Texas A&M University School of Law in 2022.

Shamp joined Brown & Fortunato as a member of the firm’s Corporate Group. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Amarillo Area Bar Association, and the Amarillo Area Young Lawyers Association. Shamp advises clients in complex contract review, mergers, joint ventures, acquisitions, and corporate restructuring.

In 2018, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Economics from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He graduated cum laude from Tulane University School of Law in 2022 where he was a Veteran Member of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Moot Court Team. Shamp also graduated with a Master of Business Administration from Tulane University in 2022.

Northwest Texas Healthcare System receives accreditation for Emergency Department Geriatric Care

Northwest Texas Healthcare System, Freestanding Emergency Department at Town Square, has received the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Bronze Level accreditation for Geriatric Care.

According to ACEP, populations around the World are living longer now than ever before and in the US it is estimated that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day, a news release says. This demographic shift brings challenges to healthcare systems as older adults visit emergency departments (EDs) at comparatively higher rates than non-seniors, often present with multiple chronic conditions, are at increased risk of polypharmacy, and suffer from complex social and physical challenges.

Seniors make contact with the health care system at many points – perhaps none as frequently or as importantly as the emergency department. The concept of a geriatric emergency department has developed in the past decade as hospitals recognize that one size ED care does not fit all. Older people in the ED have presentations, needs, dispositions, and outcomes that are quite specific to them.

“Northwest is proud of this achievement that recognizes the care for older adults in the ED who need resources specific to them. We are committed to providing the highest standard of care,” stated Andrea Deloach, NWTHS Director of Freestanding Emergency Departments.

WT-branded license plates now available for Texas drivers

CANYON — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering WT-branded plates for in-state passenger vehicles. The plates, which can be ordered at any tax assessor office in the state or through MyPlates.com, feature WT’s “spirit” logo, the official branding adopted in 2020.

“We’re thankful that the Texas DMV has added this option for our faithful Buffs,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “Not only will they be able to share their pride in their University wherever they travel, the WT brand will continue to grow all around the state.”

Plates ordered online will be delivered to the purchaser’s county tax assessor office for pickup. Plates are $30 per year. They also may be personalized with up to six characters for $70 per year.

CareView Communications expands partnership with Amarillo VA Health Care System

LEWISVILLE — CareView Communications, Inc., an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, has announced the expansion of Amarillo VA Health Care System’s Community Living Center, Amarillo, under its partnership with Decisive Point Consulting Group. Decisive Point Consulting Group contracts directly with VA hospitals to use a variety of CareView products to enhance the services being provided to veterans.

The CareView Patient Safety System utilizes video cameras in the patient’s room combined with sophisticated virtual motion detection software to indicate the likelihood of a patient fall before it happens. This agreement expands the use of CareView to the inpatient Medical/Surgical unit. The Community Living Center has greatly reduced the number of falls over the last year and expects to reduce falls even more by expanding its centralized monitoring to the inpatient acute care unit.

Sandra McRee, CareView’s Chief Operating Officer, stated in a news release, “We are pleased to continue working with Amarillo VA and know that we will continue to see results in the reduction of patient falls and increased patient safety. It is a tremendous honor to provide this capability to our nation’s veterans who, along with their families, have sacrificed so much for our country.”

More information about the company and its products and services is available on the company’s website at www.care-view.com.

Gale and TSLAC provide Texans access to 19,000 free online courses for personalized learning

To support workforce development and lifelong learning, the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) is collaborating with Gale, part of Cengage Group, to provide public libraries across Texas with access to Gale Presents: Udemy via TexShare.

Available at participating public libraries, the Gale Presents: Udemy online learning platform provides public library cardholders access to more than 19,000 continuously updated, on-demand video courses across a variety of categories such as business, technology, design and personal enrichment. Courses are taught by highly-regarded instructors and offer a customized educational experience for those who are looking to learn new technologies and skills to stay relevant in an ever-changing workforce.

Texas residents can access Gale Presents: Udemy through participating public libraries. For more information and to access Gale resources, Texans can visit the TexShare and TexQuest websites.

Wreaths Across America announces major donation from Jersey Mike’s Subs

COLUMBIA FALLS, ME – On Dec. 1, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced Jersey Mike’s Subs, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,300 locations nationwide, has made a $300,000 donation and issued a challenge to help raise funds to sponsor veterans’ wreaths for placement at Arlington National Cemetery.

Through this generous donation, Jersey Mike’s has once again stepped up to help WAA reach its goal of placing a live balsam remembrance wreath at the headstone of every one of the nation's veterans buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Now through Wednesday, Dec. 14, every $15 wreath sponsorship made at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes will be matched by the company, up to $300,000.

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s has supported WAA’s mission with contributions totaling more than $3 million dollars. Last year, across the country more than 2.4 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths were placed in honor of veterans, including on all the markers of those buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Jersey Mike’s franchisees across the country support the year-long mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach, through a variety of programs.

For more information about participating at Arlington on National Wreaths Across America Day – this year, Saturday, Dec. 17 – visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ARLING.