ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo area business news and developments for Dec. 4, 2022

By Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11LDJy_0jWw7eLi00

Brown & Fortunato, P.C. announces new attorneys

Brown & Fortunato has announced that attorneys Kianna Sitarski and Joe Shamp have been admitted to the State Bar of Texas.

Sitarski joined Brown & Fortunato as a member of the Health Care Group. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Amarillo Area Bar Association, and the Amarillo Area Young Lawyers Association. Sitarski's practice includes assisting pharmacies, hospitals, physicians, durable medical equipment companies, and other health care providers on a variety of matters that impact the health care industry. She also assists health care providers in pending investigations by the Department of Justice and other regulators.

In 2019, Sitarski earned a Bachelor of Science in Cellular and Molecular Biology and a minor in Business from Texas A&M University. She graduated cum laude from Texas A&M University School of Law in 2022.

Shamp joined Brown & Fortunato as a member of the firm’s Corporate Group. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Amarillo Area Bar Association, and the Amarillo Area Young Lawyers Association. Shamp advises clients in complex contract review, mergers, joint ventures, acquisitions, and corporate restructuring.

In 2018, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Economics from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He graduated cum laude from Tulane University School of Law in 2022 where he was a Veteran Member of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Moot Court Team. Shamp also graduated with a Master of Business Administration from Tulane University in 2022.

Northwest Texas Healthcare System receives accreditation for Emergency Department Geriatric Care

Northwest Texas Healthcare System, Freestanding Emergency Department at Town Square, has received the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Bronze Level accreditation for Geriatric Care.

According to ACEP, populations around the World are living longer now than ever before and in the US it is estimated that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day, a news release says. This demographic shift brings challenges to healthcare systems as older adults visit emergency departments (EDs) at comparatively higher rates than non-seniors, often present with multiple chronic conditions, are at increased risk of polypharmacy, and suffer from complex social and physical challenges.

Seniors make contact with the health care system at many points – perhaps none as frequently or as importantly as the emergency department. The concept of a geriatric emergency department has developed in the past decade as hospitals recognize that one size ED care does not fit all. Older people in the ED have presentations, needs, dispositions, and outcomes that are quite specific to them.

“Northwest is proud of this achievement that recognizes the care for older adults in the ED who need resources specific to them. We are committed to providing the highest standard of care,” stated Andrea Deloach, NWTHS Director of Freestanding Emergency Departments.

WT-branded license plates now available for Texas drivers

CANYON — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering WT-branded plates for in-state passenger vehicles. The plates, which can be ordered at any tax assessor office in the state or through MyPlates.com, feature WT’s “spirit” logo, the official branding adopted in 2020.

“We’re thankful that the Texas DMV has added this option for our faithful Buffs,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “Not only will they be able to share their pride in their University wherever they travel, the WT brand will continue to grow all around the state.”

Plates ordered online will be delivered to the purchaser’s county tax assessor office for pickup. Plates are $30 per year. They also may be personalized with up to six characters for $70 per year.

CareView Communications expands partnership with Amarillo VA Health Care System

LEWISVILLE — CareView Communications, Inc., an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, has announced the expansion of Amarillo VA Health Care System’s Community Living Center, Amarillo, under its partnership with Decisive Point Consulting Group. Decisive Point Consulting Group contracts directly with VA hospitals to use a variety of CareView products to enhance the services being provided to veterans.

The CareView Patient Safety System utilizes video cameras in the patient’s room combined with sophisticated virtual motion detection software to indicate the likelihood of a patient fall before it happens. This agreement expands the use of CareView to the inpatient Medical/Surgical unit. The Community Living Center has greatly reduced the number of falls over the last year and expects to reduce falls even more by expanding its centralized monitoring to the inpatient acute care unit.

Sandra McRee, CareView’s Chief Operating Officer, stated in a news release, “We are pleased to continue working with Amarillo VA and know that we will continue to see results in the reduction of patient falls and increased patient safety. It is a tremendous honor to provide this capability to our nation’s veterans who, along with their families, have sacrificed so much for our country.”

More information about the company and its products and services is available on the company’s website at www.care-view.com.

Gale and TSLAC provide Texans access to 19,000 free online courses for personalized learning

To support workforce development and lifelong learning, the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) is collaborating with Gale, part of Cengage Group, to provide public libraries across Texas with access to Gale Presents: Udemy via TexShare.

Available at participating public libraries, the Gale Presents: Udemy online learning platform provides public library cardholders access to more than 19,000 continuously updated, on-demand video courses across a variety of categories such as business, technology, design and personal enrichment. Courses are taught by highly-regarded instructors and offer a customized educational experience for those who are looking to learn new technologies and skills to stay relevant in an ever-changing workforce.

Texas residents can access Gale Presents: Udemy through participating public libraries. For more information and to access Gale resources, Texans can visit the TexShare and TexQuest websites.

Wreaths Across America announces major donation from Jersey Mike’s Subs

COLUMBIA FALLS, ME – On Dec. 1, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced Jersey Mike’s Subs, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,300 locations nationwide, has made a $300,000 donation and issued a challenge to help raise funds to sponsor veterans’ wreaths for placement at Arlington National Cemetery.

Through this generous donation, Jersey Mike’s has once again stepped up to help WAA reach its goal of placing a live balsam remembrance wreath at the headstone of every one of the nation's veterans buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Now through Wednesday, Dec. 14, every $15 wreath sponsorship made at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes will be matched by the company, up to $300,000.

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s has supported WAA’s mission with contributions totaling more than $3 million dollars. Last year, across the country more than 2.4 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths were placed in honor of veterans, including on all the markers of those buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Jersey Mike’s franchisees across the country support the year-long mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach, through a variety of programs.

For more information about participating at Arlington on National Wreaths Across America Day – this year, Saturday, Dec. 17 – visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ARLING.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTalk 940 AM

These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems

Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Randall High School Band Director uses counseling degree to help students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall High School’s Band Director uses counseling degree to enhance her ability to be a resource to students. “I decided to go back to school and get my master’s in counseling. I had so many students that would come to me with a variety of issues and different needs that I didn’t feel like I was able to meet,” says Ginger Denney, Director of Bands at Randall High School.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo AIG offices to lay off more than 400 employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a letter from the Texas Workforce Commission provided to MyHighPlains.com, officials from the Amarillo offices of the American General Life Insurance Company, or AIG, have announced that it will “restructure various business functions” at its Amarillo offices. According to the letter, officials said that AIG will be conducting “employee separations” […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

AIG provides layoff notice, cutting 461 Amarillo workers from job

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Affiliate of Insurance Giant (AIG) gave the Texas Workforce Commission notice on a number of Amarillo employees who will be losing their jobs. According to the notice, 461 workers will lose their jobs. In the letter, American General Life Insurance said, it will be restructuring...
AMARILLO, TX
WOLF

Texas man planned to blow up high school then skip town, documents say

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Texas man planned to blow up a high school and then skip town, according to federal court documents. On Monday, Erfan Salmanzadeh, a 33-year-old naturalized citizen born in Iran, pleaded guilty Monday to "use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction." According...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Famous Artist That Painted This Mural In Amarillo

If you've ever been to the J. Marvin Jones building downtown, you might have noticed the large mural near the ceiling that circles the entire office. Depicting a time period spanning from the 1500s to the early 1900s, the mural pays homage to the pioneers of the American Southwest. The wall depicts scenes such as Texas settlers fighting with natives in the area, or settlers in the 1800s working on their farms and ranches.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Unique Lost Pet Roaming the Streets of Amarillo

When you live in somewhat of a farming area, you never know what you might find roaming the street. We also live in an area where a lot of our pets get lost and we are unable to find them. We are lucky enough to have a lot of lost pet pages on social media where we can go and post. However, I just happened to be scrolling through social media and a lost pet post popped up and it was not something I had not expected to see.
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Pampa City Manager enters Grant Agreement with the Pampa Emergency Services Unit

The Pampa City Commissioners recently had their meeting. Amongst the items on the agenda discussed, item number four had the most discussion. 4. Consider authorizing the City Manager to enter into a Grant Agreement with the Pampa Emergency Services Unit, for financial assistance from Phillips 66 to purchase radio equipment and lightbars. The $40,000 grant, provided by Phillips 66, will be used to finance equipment for the Pampa Emergency Services Unit. Shane Stokes, the Pampa City Manager, will be accepting the grant on PESU’s behalf. Presentation of the grant will happen on December 2nd at 10 a.m. in the City Commission Chambers.
PAMPA, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy