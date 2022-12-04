Haynes column: 'The Chosen' shows first disciples as human beings with worries, joys

On a movie theater screen Nov. 18, a group of 12 men formed a circle and prayed. Dressed in first-century clothing, their arms around each other’s shoulders, they appeared eager and apprehensive at the same time.

With dramatic night lighting and moving music, they asked God to be with them as they started their first assignment without their leader. They were to go in pairs to communities throughout the region, telling the residents that the kingdom of God was near. And they were to heal people’s ailments and command impure spirits to go away – things they had seen their teacher do but that they had no idea he would give them the power to accomplish themselves.

It was the closing scene of “The Chosen: Season 3, Episodes 1 and 2,” premiering in theaters across the country in anticipation of the regular streaming presentation of Season 3 of the first multiseason series depicting the ministry of Jesus of Nazareth.

Headlines after that first weekend of the theatrical release included the words, “surprised,” “shocked” and “stunned” regarding the box office ranking of “The Chosen.” It opened in the No. 3 spot behind only No. 1 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and No. 2 “The Menu,” both heavily financed Hollywood productions. Then it moved up to No. 2 with a take of $11.8 million, ahead of “The Menu” at $11.3 million and behind “Black Panther” at $82.9 million. “Black Panther” was shown on 4,396 screens, according to boxofficemojo.com, and “The Menu” was on 3,228 screens. “The Chosen” was on only 2,021 screens.

Of course, “The Chosen” primarily is a streaming production, filmed in Utah and increasingly near Midlothian, Texas, and financed by crowdfunding, sales of merchandise and theater tickets so that it can be offered free on its streaming app. It’s a sort of intruder into the entertainment field – maybe like Jesus himself was perceived by religious leaders 2,000 years ago.

It has grabbed the attention of Christians of many stripes as well as others who might not be inclined to enter a church. It has generated some controversy, including from those who think nothing about Jesus should be presented unless it’s word-for-word from the Bible.

Dallas Jenkins, its creator and director, has explained clearly that “The Chosen” isn’t the Bible but that it does not contradict scripture. One of its purposes is to show Christ’s first disciples as human beings with worries, joys and extended families and friends. The storylines for Mary Magdalene, Matthew and Peter, for example, speculate on what might have been going on in their lives as Jesus chose them and as they came to believe and follow him.

Episode 2 of Season 3 shows Jesus encouraging James, son of Alphaeus, who has a physical ailment and wonders how he will be able to heal people when Jesus hasn’t healed him. That conversation isn’t in the Bible, but as Jenkins says, it is a creative, plausible supposition that fits into the biblical narrative. Christ probably didn’t have that exact talk with James in real life, but the scene reminds us that the disciples were real people who would have had serious discussions with their rabbi and savior. And Jenkins cites many examples of viewers turning to the Bible to read the scriptural context of the “Chosen” stories.

The prayer circle that the 12 form after receiving instructions from Jesus to go out “two by two” and tell people about him is an entirely likely occurrence that follows the New Testament accounts, and “The Chosen” makes it an emotional time for the men who have become brothers.

I remember a sermon many years ago by the late Roy Wheeler, who was the senior minister of Paramount Terrace (now Hillside) Christian Church. He described a football game where the home team’s 11 offensive starters were huddled in the middle of the field with the opponents’ defense waiting for them to break the huddle and run a play.

But in Wheeler’s scenario, the home team stays in the circle, talking about the X’s and O’s of the next play. While the defense waits, the offense doesn’t move. The obvious comparison is to the church, where often we worship on Sunday, attend Sunday school lessons and encourage each other – but don’t go out into the world to spread the Good News of salvation through Jesus Christ.

In “The Chosen,” the disciples are preparing for their next offensive play, and I assume we’ll see them in action in subsequent episodes. We know that in scripture, they did follow Jesus’ lead in reaching people with healing and word of the coming kingdom of God.

God changed the world through them. Many believers hope he will continue that revolution through “The Chosen” and through other methods. And all of us need to break the huddle and run the play.

Mike Haynes taught journalism at Amarillo College from 1991 to 2016 and has written for the Faith section since 1997. He can be reached at haynescolumn@gmail.com. Go to www.haynescolumn.blogspot.com for other recent columns.