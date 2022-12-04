TxDOT Know Before You Go for the week of Dec. 4, 2022

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

On Monday, Dec. 5, the traffic signal lights will be in the “up position” and flashing red in every direction at the intersection of Washington Street and FM 1151 (Claude Highway). The current configuration has signals flashing yellow north to south and flashing red east to west. Weather permitting, the signals will be fully operational on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Message boards will be in place to inform area drivers.

Watch for various lane closures in both directions on FM 2381 in Potter County for patching repairs.

The right lane of BI-40 will be closed at US 60 for patching repairs.

Traffic switch / detour

Beginning at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, TxDOT’s contractor will move traffic to the new southbound State Loop (SL) 335 frontage road.

The detour will take traffic from old Soncy Road to the new Soncy Road, just north of BI-40 to SL 335 southbound to the north until they are past the bridge north of SW 9th Avenue.

The intersection of SW 9th Avenue and the new SL 335 will be open east and west, with two-way traffic all the way through the detour.

This will be in place while their contractor builds the northbound SL 335 frontage road.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

