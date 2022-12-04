Garden Guy column: Gifts for gardeners

Having been a gardener for many years, I have all the tools and other garden paraphernalia I need. Oh, there is an occasional new something I get, but that is increasingly rare. When I give gifts, I always want my gifts to be wanted, appreciated, and long-lasting. Thus, I will make some suggestions regarding gift giving to a gardener.

Many gardeners, as well as non-gardeners, enjoy plants. These gifts do not have to be limited to the “traditional” poinsettias, Christmas cactuses, Amaryllis, Cyclamen, and Norfolk Island pines, but can also include other plants that can be cared for successfully indoors. Some suggestions are Gardenias, orchids, rosemary trees, miniature roses, citrus trees, and others. Some of these can be purchased locally at garden centers, nurseries, or flower shops while others may have to be ordered. All can provide months and even years of enjoyment. Some can be planted out in the garden later after being used as houseplants.

Be careful when it comes to tools. There is no shortage of gardening tools and gadgets available. I suggest several things to consider if buying tools for someone. Cheap tools are just that and are a waste of money. They will not last, may be hard to use, and will cause frustration.

Good tools, properly cared for, may last the gardener forever. My favorite trowel is one my mother bought in the ‘50s. If you saw it, you would think it might only be a few years old. It is one of the two most used tools I own.

Better hand tools these days are ergonomically designed for easy and comfortable use. If one gardens a lot, this is very important to decrease fatigue and to help avoid repetitive stress injury. Good tools are both expensive and come in a wide variety. If your gift recipient is very serious about gardening, you might want to consider a gift card. The tools that one uses to do anything become very personal for those who are serious about their work, and everyone has their favorite tool for a given job. A gift card will help ensure that the proper tool is purchased.

While there are many good gardening magazines, those who take plants and gardens more seriously, whether gardeners or not, might enjoy a subscription to one of several gardening magazines that I find are often a bit more in-depth than some. Three such magazines are The American Gardener, the magazine that comes with a membership in The American Horticultural Society (ahsgardening.org); Horticulture (hortmag.com); and Fine Gardening (finegardening.com). A bonus of joining the American Horticulture Society is that the membership gives free admission to 340 of the finest public gardens and arboreta in North America.

There are many gadgets, specialty items, garden ornaments, statuary, and more to consider. Think about the gardener’s special interests and collections and fit the gift to the recipient. If thoughtfully purchased, most of these items will be around to be used and enjoyed for years to come.