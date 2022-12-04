ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Lone Star Ballet presents the timeless tale of 'The Nutcracker'

By Brianna Maestas, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKAar_0jWw7WEm00

Lone Star Ballet is inviting the community to celebrate its 51st production of "The Nutcracker" ballet, to be held in the Amarillo Civic Center autitorium Dec. 9-11.

The annual performance is sure to ignite your Christmas spirit with the timeless tale of a young girl exploring the magical land of her dreams. Loosely based on the original E.T.A. Hoffmann fantasy story "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King," the story is about a girl, named Clara, who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and accompanies her as she travels through the Land of Snow and the Land of Sweets while war wages against the evil Mouse King.

"This is just a classic story. It doesn't change, but it's still magical, the tale of a young girl traveling in her dreams," said Roxann Seaton, LSB mistress. "It includes a bit of a love story between her and the Nutcracker. It's just something everyone can relate to or enjoy in some way or another, whether its wanting to travel through your dreams, or finding happiness in the little things. I think that is what makes the story a classic tale and why people come back every year."

As many area individuals attend the ballet each year as a sort of Christmas tradition, many of the cast members have also grown with the production and consider "The Nutcracker" a fundamental part in their ballet career, including graduating high school senior Amaryn Cowen, who is portraying the Snow Queen in this year's performance.

"I've been dancing since I was 2, and with 'The Nutcracker,' I got to work my way up in the roles and showcase how I have progressed over the years. So with this being my potential final year, this is the cherry on top of my ice cream sundae," Cowen said.

Cowen stated that she had been performing as a part of the production for 12 years. She even starred in the leading role as Clara when she was in the eighth grade, along with several other characters throughout the years.

"'The Nutcracker' is an experience like no other. It's different than a traditional ballet, even though it is considered a traditional ballet," Cowen added. "There are so many different moving parts, and the costumes are all over the place and beautiful. It's a lot of fun. There is so much going on, on stage at all times, that viewers are constantly engaged, and it's so visually magical. You are going on the journey as well. It's not just you watching Clara go through this journey; you go with her. Whether you have seen it before or not, it's magical. I think that's also why so many come back."

Abagail TeBeest, portraying Clara, comes back for a second year in the leading role. TeBeest shared that it was actually her viewing "The Nutcracker" as a child that inspired her to pursue ballet.

"We all loved to dance. This is our passion, and I'm excited to show that, to show the audience my passion in such a timeless story. I'm excited for us to give all we have to the audience," TeBeest said. "With this being the 51st year and my playing a leading role, it makes me feel like I'm a part of something more, a part of history, and those before me, (and) a part of the future too. Maybe there will be a little girl in the crowd that will see me dancing and pursue ballet too, continuing the inspiration."

To purchase your tickets to attend this year's production of Lone Star Ballet's "The Nutcracker," go online to https://lonestarballet.org/performances-tickets/ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Famous Artist That Painted This Mural In Amarillo

If you've ever been to the J. Marvin Jones building downtown, you might have noticed the large mural near the ceiling that circles the entire office. Depicting a time period spanning from the 1500s to the early 1900s, the mural pays homage to the pioneers of the American Southwest. The wall depicts scenes such as Texas settlers fighting with natives in the area, or settlers in the 1800s working on their farms and ranches.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

High Tea Tradition Starting in Hereford

An ornate old fashioned display unit displaying various colorful china tea cups within a kitchen. The Historic E.B House in Hereford is starting a new Christmas tradition with Holiday High Teas. The tradition has begun and will continue through December on the 9th, 10th, 16th, and 17th at 10:30 am...
HEREFORD, TX
Mix 94.1

Unique Lost Pet Roaming the Streets of Amarillo

When you live in somewhat of a farming area, you never know what you might find roaming the street. We also live in an area where a lot of our pets get lost and we are unable to find them. We are lucky enough to have a lot of lost pet pages on social media where we can go and post. However, I just happened to be scrolling through social media and a lost pet post popped up and it was not something I had not expected to see.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems

Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Randall High School Band Director uses counseling degree to help students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall High School’s Band Director uses counseling degree to enhance her ability to be a resource to students. “I decided to go back to school and get my master’s in counseling. I had so many students that would come to me with a variety of issues and different needs that I didn’t feel like I was able to meet,” says Ginger Denney, Director of Bands at Randall High School.
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Treat Yourself this Holiday at The Bronzing Barn

Put the stress of daily life and the holidays behind you and treat yourself to a day of luxury at the Bronzing Barn. Founded in February of this year, Misti McFall has incorporated many services in the Bronzing Barn such as tanning, waxing, manicures, pedicures, eyelash extensions, foot detoxes, and teeth whitening. McFall was born and raised in Collin County where she had various hobbies growing up like raising livestock and participating in the Rodeo. Since she was young, McFall has always had aspirations of opening up her own boutique. Prior to running her own business, McFall worked in the medical field for 16 years. She reflected fondly upon her desire to make her dreams come true.
PAMPA, TX
101.9 The Bull

Popular Amarillo Bakery Going Out Of Business

One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Above normal temps, and maybe rain?

A weak front is stalled about halfway through the area this morning, leading to cooler temperatures up north, and warmer down south. The front will retreat this afternoon, leading to highs in the 60s for most of the area with increasing cloud cover as we go through the day. Winds will be light, around 5-15 out of the southwest. For Wednesday, we could start to see the possibility of showers moving in for a good portion of the area in the afternoon, favoring the southeastern counties. We could see some showers stretch further up north to Amarillo, but we’ll have to wait and see.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Three Arrested for Solicitation Of A Minor In Amarillo

Amarillo has seen its share of crime. We unofficially hit 29 homicides in Amarillo in 2022. This doesn’t include separate crimes including robberies, shootings, etc. It seems to be that crime is growing by leaps and bounds in our great city. It's quite possible it is because the population of our city is growing.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire

Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Owens Corning Blaze

Fire crews from both Randall County and Amarillo responded to a fire at the Owens Corning plant Sunday afternoon. The crews were called out to the blaze in the south furnace area just before at 1;30 p.m. Seven Randall County units and 7 AFD units responded to the blaze. No...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy