Local author publishes book on mental health
LIMA — Local author Michael Schoenhofer has published his second book, “Let this be a lesson to you: Thoughts about inner peace.”. Schoenhofer led the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties for 19 years. His latest book, a collection of Schoenhofer’s blog posts, was published through a grant from the MHRSB to benefit local mental health efforts.
‘Wonderful Life’ musical to take Encore stage
LIMA — Most people who celebrate Christmas know the story of George Bailey, the main character of the 1946 movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.”. But beginning Friday with a show at 8 p.m., Lima audiences will get a chance to experience Keith Ferguson and Bruce Greer’s musical adaptation at Encore Theatre.
Bells, Brass & Bows to return to VMCCC
LIMA —A popular holiday show is set to make its return to Veterans Memorial Civic Center and all parties involved seem to be excited. “Bells, Brass & Bows,” the Lima Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday performance will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and will feature a diverse array of arrangements performed by the orchestra and the Lima Symphony Chorus.
Adopt A Stocking: Mother raising grandchildren in need of refrigerator
LIMA — For years one local mother raised and provided for her children. In July of last year, life took a turn. Her adult daughter was incarcerated and she gained custody of her two young grandchildren in addition to raising her youngest three children. Tamar fell into hardship after...
Youth group hosts shoe drive fundraiser
VAN WERT— First United Methodist Church Youth Group is now receiving shoe donations for a mission trip fundraiser until Jan. 7. The Funds2Orgs organization will provide a check based on the weight of the shoes collected to the youth group. The funding will help students raise money for their mission trip to the Dominican Republic.
Adopt a Stocking: Wanting a normal Christmas for daughter
LIMA — Daniel and Sarah just want their daughter, Addi, 7, to feel like things are normal this Christmas. This would be despite the fact they both lost their jobs due to the pandemic and have been forced to split up and care for her at Daniel’s parent’s house.
Students make sleigh
VAN WERT — Carpentry students at Vantage Career Center used their skills to spread holiday magic and cheer for the annual Christmas at Fountain Park event held in Van Wert. The idea of adding a sleigh to the already merry and bright scene at Fountain Park originated from the Christmas committee.
20 Things To Do In Lima Ohio
Founded in 1831, the seat of power in Allen County, Lima in Ohio was named after Peru’s capital city. Ohio’s Lima has a population of less than 40,000, making it one of the state’s smaller cities, however, its history as a locomotive and tank manufacturing hub and proximity to Findlay means that there’s more than meets the eye in this small West-Central Ohio city.
Children's Hometown Holiday weekend wraps up with Breakfast with Santa
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - The Children’s Hometown Holiday wrapped up the weekend full of activities with their annual Breakfast with Santa. The Wapakoneta Knights of Columbus has been hosting the free breakfast for around five years and they serve between 600 and 700 people. Kids were able to sit and talk to Santa and get their pictures taken with one of the characters that were walking around. Plus, they could also take part in a coloring contest or get their face painted themselves. Members of the Knights of Columbus are glad they could help event organizer Elaine Poppe make some holiday memories for some local kids.
Reminisce: William Rusler was ‘the Sage of Shawnee’
When a stray chimney spark started a fire on the roof of a Shawnee Township home in late April 1912, the Lima Times-Democrat marveled that “within ten minutes after the alarm had been given there were automobiles, motorcycles, buggies, etc., completely blockading the road in front of C.A. Rusler’s home, everybody eager to help put out the fire.”
Officers across County deliver Christmas
LIMA — On Saturday afternoon, you may have heard sirens and seen flashing lights as many officers and firefighters made their way around town. Fortunately, it was no emergency, but a time of giving back. Local first responders held their annual Shop With A Cop event. Several families were...
Listen to the Lima Land Hoops & History Podcast with Matt Childers
Matt Childers chats with current Spencerville coach Kevin Sensabaugh and former Van Wert coach Mark Bagley about the high school basketball scene, past and present. Sponsored by Bryan Weimerskirch State Farm Insurance in Delphos. SPONSORED BY.
Letter: Mack belonged on list of high-flying athletes
I loved the article on “High Flying Hoopsters” in last Thursday’s The Lima News!. Please don’t forget Pat Mack, Elida Class of 1973. He was all-city, all-Western Buckeye League, all-Northwestern Ohio and third-team all-state Ohio and the highest scorer for the Lima championship. He’s Elida great Pat Mack!
Give shelter animals ho-ho-hope for the holidays: Humane Society needs donations, volunteers
ALLEN COUNTY — Puppies, kittens, and more — oh my. The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society of Allen County is currently home to 50 dogs and 250 cats. With the great surplus of animals comes great responsibility. Stray animals are in need of not only shelter but care...
Thank you for helping make the Truckload of Toys a success
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - We want to thank everyone that stopped by the Allentown Rd. Walmart and donated to Truckload of Toys. Because of your donations, we collected hundreds of toys that are going to help the Salvation Army give some area kids a better Christmas. But if you would like to still donate to the Toys for Tots campaign, the drop-off boxes around the area will be picked up the week of December 12th. Last year, the Salvation Army gave presents to 1,500 children, and with everyone's help, we can make sure everyone has presents under the tree this year. So, thanks again to Walmart and Kewpee Hamburgers for the coupons to help make our day a success.
City Christmas and Hometown Parade draws huge crowd
The Bellefontaine City Christmas and annual Hometown Christmas Parade brought a big crowd to downtown Bellefontaine Friday. Families strolled through downtown Bellefontaine and enjoyed several activities on the city streets. The event was put on by the Downtown Business Partnership’s First Fridays and the Bellefontaine Grace Church. Before and...
Letter: Trying to help woman who helped his mother
On Dec. 4, a healthcare worker died in a car crash on I-75, as reported by the Toledo Blade and other media. Brandy Houghtalling was 34 years old and a mother of three children. Brandy was my mother’s caregiver. Many of us will reach older age and become vulnerable. We’ll...
Lima man will stand trial for 2019 threats against school, priest
LIMA — Lima resident Robert Miller, who in 2019 was ruled incompetent to stand trial for allegedly threatening to blow Pandora-Gilboa Elementary School and a Catholic priest to “kingdom come” will stand trial early next year. Miller has been a patient at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital...
Auglaize County awarded funding for demolition
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Buildings that were once full of life and purpose are now being demolished to build something new. On Dec. 6, Governor Mike DeWine awarded more than 42 counties through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program to help with blighted properties. The Auglaize County Commissioners...
Hardin Agriculture Hall honors inductees
HARDIN COUNTY — The Hardin County Agriculture Hall of Fame has announced the 2022 honorees to be inducted at the nineteenth annual Agriculture Hall of Fame recognition banquet. The 2022 inductees include: Gerald E. Althauser, J. Roger Crates, William Griffith, Dr. William Martin Miller, and Thomas E. Wilcox, Sr....
