Middleburg man arrested after threatening to kill law enforcement, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Deputies: Orange Park man resisted arrest after high-speed chase along Madison Avenue, faces 5 felony chargesZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island motorcyclist pronounced dead after accident on I-295, Florida Highway Patrol saysZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Middleburg RideOut Elementary student featured on The Kelly Clarkson showZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
State Rep. Sam Garrison asks public to attend Clay County hearing on state, local issuesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Football coach remembers 13-year-old player killed in drive-by shooting over the weekend in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michael Holmes says he will never forget the first time he met Prince Holland. They were at a gas station in Jacksonville. Holmes says Holland was leaving the store, and he overheard him talking to his friends. “He said oh snap I can’t leave the store...
JSO investigating after man shot in Carver Manor neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Highfill, at around 5:17 p.m. a man in his early 20′s was shot once in the upper body at 7000 Lincoln Cir. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he has been listed with non-life...
Suspect arrested in connection with November robbery of Fifth Third Bank, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has arrested a suspect connected with the robbery of Fifth Third Bank. According to a news release, on Wednesday, No. 23, officers responded to Fifth Third Bank on Beach Boulevard in response to a bank robbery. During the course of the incident, the suspect entered the bank and approached the teller desk. He slipped the teller a note demanding money, claiming that he was armed. Although no weapon was seen, the teller complied out of fear and gave the suspect money.
Woman shot ‘during a physical altercation amongst family members,’ Kingsland police say
KINGSLAND, Ga. — A woman was shot Tuesday morning “during a physical altercation amongst family members,” according to a news release from the Kingsland Police Department. Police responded to the Grove Park Apartments just before 8 a.m. to reports of a domestic disturbance. While officers were on...
MAD DADS looking for answers after 13-year-old killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy and injured 4 others, including a football coach Saturday night. According to JSO, the group was coming back from football tryouts at the Legends Center and Gymnasium when their SUV was...
Longboat Observer
Woman won't return home from jail until ex-boyfriend leaves the house
Dispute: A woman arriving back in town after her arrest in Jacksonville called for police assistance after she arrived home to find her ex-boyfriend at the location. The man told police he has been at the residence for two days with their child and the woman’s other child. The...
North Carolina man finds U-Haul stolen in Jacksonville ransacked, missing catalytic converter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Austin Bembridge woke up Sunday morning in Jacksonville a little over five hours from his final destination. U-Haul keys in hand, he went to his hotel's parking lot, where his heart sunk. "Every step I made I could see more a parking space; another parking space...
LISTEN: Sheriff updates investigation into deadly shooting following teen football practice
Jacksonville, Fl — Saying only a few people know what really happened, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters says detectives are making progress on a weekend drive-by shooting that left a 13-year-old boy dead. Speaking live on Jacksonville’s Morning News Monday, Waters was asked if Saturday’s shooting was targeted.
Middleburg man arrested after threatening to kill law enforcement, deputies say
A Middleburg man was arrested Sunday after threatening to kill law enforcement and misusing 9-1-1, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bluegrass Avenue in reference to a 9-1-1 hangup call for service made at approximately 2:51 a.m. Sunday, the arrest report said.
Man robs business in Regency, uses ‘BMX style’ bike to escape, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed a business in the Regency area and then rode away on a BMX bike. JSO said the armed robbery happened on Sunday, Nov. 27 in the 9500 block of Regency Square Boulevard. >>> STREAM...
First Coast News
Man in his 60s found dead at industrial complex in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A white male in his 60s was found dead at an industrial complex near downtown Jacksonville, police said Sunday night. He was an employee at the business and was discovered by a coworker who came to check on a work project, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He had at least one gunshot wound and a full autopsy will be conducted.
JSO needs your help identifying Regency robbery suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place at a business in the Regency Square Boulevard area near Miller’s Ale House and Home Depot on Sunday, November 27. JSO says the suspect entered the business and demanded money while brandishing a black semi-automatic handgun. The department adds that the suspect left the area on a “BMX style bicycle.”
'We will not tire:' Leaders vow to find person responsible for killing 13-year-old boy in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and Mayor Lenny Curry addressed the public Monday following a violent weekend involving a 13-year-old boy who was shot to death. "Jacksonville, we will not, will not, tolerate violence for one more day," said Waters, who was also joined by members of...
First Coast News
Police: Deadly shooting reported at apartment complex near UF Health in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting inside an apartment at University Plaza near UF Health Jacksonville, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call just after noon Sunday. The caller said they fired inside an apartment, according to police. When police arrived they...
JSO: Man in mid-60s killed in shooting in Tallyrand area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one dead in a shooting in the Tallyrand area at 1301 Wigmore Street. JSO reports that at 6:30 Officers received a call for a shooting. When arriving at the scene Officers discovered a man in his mid-60s dead after suffering from a gunshot wound.
First Coast News
Suspect arrested in Woodstock area murder on October 11, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in the October 11 murder of a Jacksonville man. A young man in his early to mid-20s was found with gunshot wounds at the 2900 block block of W. 3rd Street. He was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of his injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
First Coast News
U-Haul stolen, ransacked, found without catalytic converter in Jacksonville
Austin Bembridge's U-Haul was stolen from a Jacksonville hotel parking lot over the weekend. He recovered it Monday ransacked with valuable items gone.
Bullet hole found in Mayor Lenny Curry’s office window at Jacksonville City Hall
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned that a bullet hole was found in the fourth floor window of Mayor Lenny Curry’s office at Jacksonville City Hall. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating, the City of Jacksonville said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. According...
Murder charges dropped against Jacksonville man whose girlfriend was found in Marco Lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a San Marco lake did not commit the crime, according to a court filing in the case. Instead, the filing says, she was killed by a man she'd just shot in the abdomen. On...
Video: Florida Police Officer Unable To Swim Jumps Into Pond To Save Drowning Baby
A police officer from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Me’Atia Sanderson, jumped in a pond to save a drowning baby in Jacksonville, Florida despite being unable to swim, according to WTSP News. A graphic video of Officer Sanderson jumping into a retention pond on June 9 to save the...
