Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

Suspect arrested in connection with November robbery of Fifth Third Bank, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has arrested a suspect connected with the robbery of Fifth Third Bank. According to a news release, on Wednesday, No. 23, officers responded to Fifth Third Bank on Beach Boulevard in response to a bank robbery. During the course of the incident, the suspect entered the bank and approached the teller desk. He slipped the teller a note demanding money, claiming that he was armed. Although no weapon was seen, the teller complied out of fear and gave the suspect money.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man in his 60s found dead at industrial complex in Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A white male in his 60s was found dead at an industrial complex near downtown Jacksonville, police said Sunday night. He was an employee at the business and was discovered by a coworker who came to check on a work project, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He had at least one gunshot wound and a full autopsy will be conducted.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO needs your help identifying Regency robbery suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place at a business in the Regency Square Boulevard area near Miller’s Ale House and Home Depot on Sunday, November 27. JSO says the suspect entered the business and demanded money while brandishing a black semi-automatic handgun. The department adds that the suspect left the area on a “BMX style bicycle.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Suspect arrested in Woodstock area murder on October 11, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in the October 11 murder of a Jacksonville man. A young man in his early to mid-20s was found with gunshot wounds at the 2900 block block of W. 3rd Street. He was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of his injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

