2023 Lincoln Corsair Added To CR’s Recommended Vehicles
As a whole, Ford Motor Company had a mixed showing on the most recent Consumer Reports reliability survey, with The Blue Oval posting a mediocre 18th-place result. Meanwhile, the Ford Bronco was stripped of its recommendation from the publication, as was the Ford Mustang Mach-E, due to reported quality issues with both models. However, Lincoln fared well, placing 10th overall, and the 2023 Lincoln Corsair has been added to the publication’s list of recommended vehicles.
No Ford Bronco Discount Offers Available In December 2022
There are no Ford Bronco discount offers in December 2022. This is far from surprising, given that it has been the case due to a high-demand, low-supply scenario since the SUV’s launch. Ford Bronco Discounts. For the sake of context, we’ve provided a summary of Ford Bronco discount offers...
2024 Lincoln Aviator Refresh Now Undergoing Testing
The current-gen Lincoln Aviator debuted for the 2020 model year alongside its platform-mate, the Ford Explorer, and has received a few updates in the years since. However, bigger things are on the horizon – including the launch of an all-electric version of the luxurious crossover – as well as a forthcoming refresh for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority reported back in June. Now, Ford Authority has exclusively learned that FoMoCo is already testing the refreshed model, and we have some details on the 2024 Lincoln Aviator refresh as well.
Lincoln Corsair Among Top 10 Most Reliable Vehicles
With the release of Consumer Reports‘ most recent owner survey, Ford has enjoyed mixed results in a variety of areas. On the bright side, the 2023 Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair were added to the consumer organization’s list of recommended vehicles, though the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Mustang Mach-E both lost their recommended status over quality concerns. In terms of brands, Ford ranked a mere 18th among 24 entities, dropping four places from last year, while Lincoln ranked 10th – an improvement of 14 spots. Now, the good news continues, as the Lincoln Corsair has been named as one of the top 10 most reliable vehicles by Consumer Reports, too.
2024 Ford Mustang GT With Bronze Pack: Real World Photos
Following its debut in mid-September, Ford Authority has spotted a number of 2024 Ford Mustang variants driving around, including an EcoBoost base model, an EcoBoost convertible, an EcoBoost equipped with the optional Performance Pack, a gray GT coupe, a yellow GT coupe, a silver GT coupe equipped with the Performance Pack, a GT coupe painted Oxford White, and the higher-performance Dark Horse. Now, Ford Authority has obtained photos of yet another 2024 Ford Mustang GT, this time finished in Oxford White and equipped with the Bronze Design Series Appearance Package.
Ford Of Britain Launches New Heritage And Innovation Center
Ford has been in the process of preserving and digitizing its historical documents for years, and the fruits of that labor can now be enjoyed by Blue Oval fans everywhere via the automaker’s recently launched Heritage Vault. Unfortunately, FoMoCo is in a bit of a legal battle over its wealth of historical Australian documents thanks to a law that prevents those items from being taken out of the country, but the Ford of Europe Heritage Collection is still going strong. Now, Ford of Britain is getting in on the game with the launch of the brand new Heritage and Innovation Center, too.
Final Batch Of 2005 Ford GT Chassis Stock To Be Fully Built
Decades after the Ford GT40 made history multiple times over in the world of motorsports, the 2005 Ford GT marked the return of the beloved sports car, drawing heavy influence from the original in a more modern package. The newer GT has gone on to become a highly-coveted model – one that regularly sells for big money at auction, thanks to its rarity and all-around inherent specialness. However, there were still 30 2005 Ford GT chassis that have been in storage since they were built all those years ago, though the team at GT1 has purchased those units and will soon transform them into something even more special than the original.
Ford Pro Launches Inflation Reduction Act Information Site
While it has some concerns related to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 in terms of where raw materials can be sourced from, Ford has otherwise largely praised the new bill, which CEO Jim Farley says will represent a great opportunity for the company and its partners. However, Ford Pro commercial customers also have the potential to reap big benefits from the IRA, as those entities can claim the $7,500 tax credit it imposes next year with no restrictions on battery sourcing or manufacturing – a notable development as EV demand remains higher among commercial customers than retail ones. Thus, perhaps it should come as no surprise to learn that Ford Pro has launched an Inflation Reduction Act information site with lots of details on how the new bill benefits those customers.
Ford F-150 Raptor Off-Road Academy Opens In Southwest China
Back in 2017 – following the debut of the second-generation Ford F-150 Raptor – FoMoCo launched the Raptor Assault driving school, which teaches owners all about the rugged pickup’s many features, then lets them use that newfound knowledge while traversing various types of terrain in the deserts of Utah. As interest in off-roading continues to grow, The Blue Oval also added the Bronco Off-Roadeo to its slate of offerings, as well as a special experience just for the Ford Bronco Raptor and is also considering similar experiences for Australian customers. Now, following the launch of the all-new third-generation F-150 Raptor in China – which differs a bit from the U.S. version and is sold directly to customers – the automaker is also giving owners there the chance to attend the new Ford F-150 Raptor Off-Road Academy.
