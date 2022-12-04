Read full article on original website
Charlene shelton
2d ago
Toby you need to take as much time with your family as you need❤️👍 Cancer takes time to heal and GOD is in Control 🙏🙏 Prayers for your healing and your family. May God BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY 🙏
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.
Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
msn.com
You May Have Colon Cancer and Not Know It. Here are the Signs.
Slide 1 of 6: Colon cancer is quite common, being found in one in roughly 25 people during their lifetime. It is the second most common cause of cancer deaths currently in the United States. Today we know that colon cancer is being diagnosed in an even younger population, and ~10% of new cases occur in patients under the age of 50. Recently, screening guidelines have changed, suggesting that colorectal cancer screening should begin at age 45 in patients without a family history. Read on to discover the symptoms.
Inside Country Singer Toby Keith’s Battle For His Life Against Stomach Cancer
Toby Keith, who has always been at the forefront of cancer advocacy, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021. The musician established Ally’s House in 2004, a nonprofit that aids children with cancer and their families in his native Oklahoma. Two years later, Keith founded the Toby Keith Foundation to give more support, including free housing for kids who had cancer.
Popculture
TV Host Jonnie Irwin Reveals 'Devastating' Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Jonnie Irwin, the host of several U.K. property shows, revealed that he has terminal lung cancer, which has spread to his brain. Irwin, 48, wanted to fight his illness privately, but decided to speak out in an interview with Hello! Magazine. Irwin and his wife Jessica, 40, have three children, son Rex, 3, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.
Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
Legendary Rock Star Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
Legendary guitarist Andy Taylor, a founding member of the band Duran Duran, has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, according to the New York Post. Taylor says there is no cure.
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
studyfinds.org
Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
A mother called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after looking at him
A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat"Photo byirishmirror. A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after seeing him for the first time. The condition of the baby was so unusual that his own mother thought he looked like a "piece of uncooked meat".
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
Everything Jeff Bridges Has Said About His Battle With Lymphoma: ‘COVID Made My Cancer Look Like Nothing’
After being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Jeff Bridges has been candid about the ups and downs with his health. In October 2020, Bridges took to social media to break down his diagnosis. “As the Dude would say.. New S—T has come to light,” the actor tweeted while channeling his The Big Lebowski character. “I have […]
Benzinga
Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
The first ever human-chimpanzee who can speak English like a human was in Florida.
The first ever human chimpanzee who can speak English was in Florida.Photo byChris F/ Pexels. As we all know, our world is full of unusual and amazing animals, one of which is the chimpanzee, so today, we will discuss the fascinating story of a chimpanzee who can speak like a human.
Popculture
Ashton Kutcher Does First Interview With Twin Brother Michael, Discusses His Heart Transplant
Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother are sitting down for their first joint inerview. In the newly released trailer for Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old That 70s Show alum has an emotional chat with his twin brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant. In the trailer, Kutcher, sitting next to his twin, wipes away a tear as he holds his brother's hand and discusses their health struggles. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor says of his terrifying battle with a rare life-threatening disease. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"
The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World
In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
KFDM-TV
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying
Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
