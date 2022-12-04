Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Wichita Eagle
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Answers Tough Questions on Loss
HENDERSON, Nev.-The mood around the Las Vegas Raiders changed after an embarrassing and disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. The 2022 Silver and Black have surrendered four leads of 13+ points, but before Thursday, each loss was followed by frustration and determination. But after the loss,...
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action
Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
Wichita Eagle
Brock Purdy has a Chance to be Heroic and Controversial for the 49ers
Things can never align for the San Francisco 49ers. Losing Trey Lance at the beginning of the season was a sting, but the season wasn't over for them with Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup. The 49ers have been on a heater riding a five-game winning streak with the offense playing sufficient and the defense suffocating the opposition.
Wichita Eagle
Week 14 Against the 49ers Might not be the Last Time Tom Brady Plays in Levi’s Stadium
Tom Brady faces the 49ers for the first time since 2016. Surprisingly, it is only the second time that Brady has been the visitor against his childhood team. It didn't have to be that way. In the 2020 offseason, it was noted that Brady desired to sign with the 49ers who had just come off of a Super Bowl appearance.
Wichita Eagle
5 Things to Watch: Steelers Welcome New Faces to Ravens Rivalry
The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed home with their first winning streak of the season after wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons. The Baltimore Ravens won in dramatic fashion at the buzzer last weekend against the Denver Broncos. The faces change, but this remains one of the very best rivalries in all of sports, and Week 14 should offer plenty of drama and excitement.
2022 NFL Week 14 predictions: Picks against spread for every game
The Giants and Jets are in similar situations in Week 14 as Brian Daboll and Robert Saleh try to steer their Magical Mystery Tour buses through some dangerous curves on the road to the playoffs. Both teams take on the heavyweights of their respective divisions and favorites from their conferences to reach and win Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia Eagles (-7) over NEW YORK GIANTS Last week, the Giants achieved the rare feat of overcoming a double-digit deficit and blowing a last-minute lead in what turned out to be a 20-20 home tie with the Commanders. That result kept Big Blue (7-4-1) ahead...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Upgrade Injured Stars for Ravens Game
PITTSBURGH - - The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news in their latest injury report. Three key players from both sides of the ball carry no injury designation heading into the weekend. Linebackers Malik Reed and T.J. Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are all expected to play after battling...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Kobie Turner, Interior Defensive Linemen, Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Beware of the Blitz: Wink Martindale, Giants Will Be Coming After Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA - Sometimes reputations can be overblown but in the case of Don “Wink” Martindale, the notoriety is the real deal. No one in 2022 calls blitz more than the New York Giants' defensive coordinator. To that end, SI.com’s Eagles Today asked one of Philadelphia’s offensive coaches if...
Wichita Eagle
Rams vs. Raiders Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders spent 13 seasons calling Los Angeles home before moving back to Oakland and then, eventually, to greener pastures in the desert. While they called L.A. home, they created quite a fanbase, a fanbase that still cheers for the silver and black so many years later. After all, it's the Raiders, not the Rams, that brought the city of L.A. its first Super Bowl victory.
Wichita Eagle
Rams WR TuTu Atwell vs. Raiders: ‘Awesome to Watch’
It wasn't long ago that Los Angeles Rams receiver TuTu Atwell was still searching for his first career catch nearly a quarter of the way through his second professional season. Taken in round two of the 2021 NFL Draft, Atwell was expected to provide instant big-play potential with his explosive...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Austin Aune, Quarterback, North Texas Mean Green
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Falcons Sign Titans Ex QB to Active Roster; What’s Next?. By Daniel Flick Sports Illustrated Atlanta Falcons News, Analysis and More.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Jarrett Kingston, Interior Offensive Linemen, Washington State Cougars
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Titans activate 2, put starting LB David Long Jr. on IR. The Tennessee Titans activated wide receiver Racey McMath and defensive back Josh Thompson off injured reserve for their game against Jacksonville, but put starting inside linebacker David Long Jr. on that list with an injured hamstring.
Wichita Eagle
Aidan Hutchinson Plans to Trash Talk T.J. Hockenson Sunday
Add Aidan Hutchinson to the list of Lions players that would like to get revenge against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. In the first matchup between the two teams this season (Sept. 25), Detroit blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, and allowed Minnesota to come from behind to win, 28-24.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Rookie Review: DeAngelo Malone’s Stock Up?
The Atlanta Falcons needed a step up in the pass rush department this past offseason, and targeted outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone to help do that, selecting the Western Kentucky product No. 82 overall. Considering Malone's college production - 59 tackles for loss and 32.5 sacks in 61 career games -...
Wichita Eagle
Ben McAdoo’s Plan if Foreman Can’t Go, Geno’s Success, Offense Showing Confidence + More
"He's a worker. He's a show-up early guy, stay-late guy. He took some young players in the locker room under his wing, so there's definitely some leadership there. He's an aggressive player. He's a confident player, and that's earned. He has a good knowledge of defenses. He just has that confidence and that swagger. And when you go through tough times in this league as every quarterback goes through, sometimes that can fluctuate, it can go up and down. Not with him. He's a very confident player, has a tremendous skillset, sees the game well."
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks vs. Panthers Week 14: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Seattle Seahawks host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Lumen Field to kick off a stretch of four of the next five games at home. The Seahawks are fresh off a 27-23 road win over the injury-depleted Rams on Sunday. Wideout DK Metcalf caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Geno Smith with just 36 seconds to play, completing the Seahawks' late rally for the team's seventh win of the season.
Wichita Eagle
Thunder Take Bulky Forward in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
In the latest iteration of his 2023 NBA Mock Draft, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman has the Thunder selecting Jarace Walker with the 11th overall pick. Wasserman says the 6-foot-8, 240-pound prospect “has been able to spark NBA imaginations” due to his “live-dribble flashes”, “overwhelming defensive pressure” and early returns with regard to his 3-point shooting ability.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reflects On Matt Ryan’s New Landing Spot
Former Los Angeles Lakers three-point specialist small forward Matt Ryan has found his next NBA destination after a brief stint in L.A. to start the year. Ryan, 25, has inked a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the club announced recently in a press release. Such an arrangement essentially stipulates that he will be splitting his time between Minnesota proper and its NBA G League affiliate club elsewhere in the Midwest, the Iowa Wolves.
Comments / 0