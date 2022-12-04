Read full article on original website
Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
numberfire.com
Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL
According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
Ravens reuniting with veteran QB amid Lamar Jackson injury
Lamar Jackson’s injury has the Baltimore Ravens circling back to an ex. Priority Sports’ Kenny Zuckerman revealed Monday that his client, veteran quarterback Brett Hundley, has signed to the Ravens’ practice squad. The news comes after Jackson, Baltimore’s starter at the QB position, was knocked out of...
Recruit Says Deion Sanders Pulled His Scholarship Offer
Back in June, three-star edge rusher Carson Mott announced his commitment to Colorado. At that time, Karl Dorrell was the head coach of the Buffaloes. Colorado made a huge splash this December, hiring Deion Sanders as its newest coach. He's expected to give the program a much-needed makeover. With that...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Steelers Will Avoid Lamar Jackson This Week
Lamar Jackson's knee injury is expected to keep him out against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.
Yardbarker
Broncos Player Grades for Week 13's Loss to Ravens
MVP(s) Dulcich had an excellent bounce-back game. He was hard for the Ravens' defense to keep covered, catching six of seven targets. Dulcich did enough work as a receiver to make up for some issues as a blocker. Defense: Alex Singleton | LB | Grade: 78.2. Singleton has recently stepped...
Huntley rallies Ravens past Broncos after Jackson injured
Tyler Huntley capped a 91-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining, and the Baltimore Ravens overcame Lamar Jackson’s injury to edge the Denver Broncos 10-9 on Sunday.
Rob Gronkowski Almost Joined WWE Until Tom Brady Spoiled the Plans
Can you imagine former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski inside the WWE ring? Well, it almost happened. Then Tom Brady... The post Rob Gronkowski Almost Joined WWE Until Tom Brady Spoiled the Plans appeared first on Outsider.
Chris Paul (heel) expected to play as Suns take on Celtics
After suffering a heel injury Nov. 7, Chris Paul is expected to play Wednesday night as the Suns host the Celtics.
Steelers currently 3-point favorites over Ravens
The latest line at the BetMGM sportsbook has the Pittsburgh Steelers sitting at 2.5-point home favorites over the Baltimore Ravens. This line has been as high as three since coming out and we suspect it will continue to fluctuate in the coming days. In terms of the spread, the biggest...
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Baker Mayfield to Rams, Lamar Jackson likely out, OBJ may not be ready
Wednesday morning's fantasy football news wrap: Baker Mayfield is now a Ram, Tyler Huntley likely to start for the Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr. may not be ready to play before the NFL playoffs and Seattle's running back situation still unclear for Week 14
