Auburn isn’t hiding its ambition for college football glory. One might say the school’s controversial new coach is even wearing it on his chest when he visits recruits. How much is college football changing by the day? Consider Auburn’s Hugh Freeze, the Tigers’ week-old coach. Back in 2017, he resigned at Ole Miss after a lengthy investigation by the NCAA. Among other things, Freeze was forced out at Ole Miss because the NCAA linked him to boosters paying recruits. Now at Auburn, Freeze is advertising Auburn’s booster-funded war chest, On To Victory, and wearing shirts emblazoned with the group’s logo while making recruiting pitches to high school players.

AUBURN, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO