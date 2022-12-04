ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Georgia QB has message for Nick Saban

Nick Saban spent some time on Saturday campaigning for Alabama to be included in the College Football Playoff, but his pitch did not make a difference. One former rival player is pleased about that. Saban joined FOX for an interview during halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offer coveted player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 season. One player they’re already pursuing is Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Alabama native officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Thomas...
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

Former five-star OL Tommy Brockermeyer transferring from Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former five-star offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer is leaving the Alabama football team. On Monday evening, the news came down that the Forth Worth (Tex.) All Saints Episcopal product is entering the transfer portal and will look to continue his playing career elsewhere. The news of Brockermeyer’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Bryce Young not among four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s bid to become the second-ever two-time Heisman Trophy winner ended Monday evening when he was not among four finalists named for the award. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams are the finalists and will be invited to Saturday’s ceremony in New York City.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

For Alabama, the road to another championship gets no easier from here on out

Nick Saban’s appearance at halftime of the Big Ten championship game Saturday night had all the pomp and circumstance of a breaking-news presidential address, with breathless promotion beforehand, deferential platitudes from Fox commentators, and a solemn atmosphere looming over it all as Saban made a last-minute campaign pitch for his Crimson Tide to join the College Football Playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Auburn can catch Alabama, Georgia faster than expected

Auburn isn’t hiding its ambition for college football glory. One might say the school’s controversial new coach is even wearing it on his chest when he visits recruits. How much is college football changing by the day? Consider Auburn’s Hugh Freeze, the Tigers’ week-old coach. Back in 2017, he resigned at Ole Miss after a lengthy investigation by the NCAA. Among other things, Freeze was forced out at Ole Miss because the NCAA linked him to boosters paying recruits. Now at Auburn, Freeze is advertising Auburn’s booster-funded war chest, On To Victory, and wearing shirts emblazoned with the group’s logo while making recruiting pitches to high school players.
AUBURN, AL
thesource.com

Student Defaces Deion Sanders Mural At Jackson State University

Deion Sanders came to Jackson State University three years ago to change the trajectory of their football team for the better. Since he became head coach, he did just that, turning them into an undefeated team while at the same time shining a light on other HBCU football teams and athletics.
JACKSON, MS
NBC Sports

Coastal Carolina hires NC State’s Beck to replace Chadwell

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina has hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to replace Jamey Chadwell, who left to coach Liberty. Joe Moglia, Coastal Carolina’s athletic chairman and executive director for football, announced the move Sunday, the same day Chadwell was named the Flames’ head coach.
CONWAY, SC
