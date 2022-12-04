Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Related
Ex-Georgia QB has message for Nick Saban
Nick Saban spent some time on Saturday campaigning for Alabama to be included in the College Football Playoff, but his pitch did not make a difference. One former rival player is pleased about that. Saban joined FOX for an interview during halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan...
Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders' Top Player, Makes Decision On His Future
It's been a busy week for Deion Sanders. The former multi-sport star not only cemented his role as the Colorado Buffaloes' new coach, but landed Winston Watkins Jr. as a top recruit. And if a social media clip making the rounds from this weekend is any indication, Sanders isn't done bringing ...
Deion Sanders tells Colorado players to hit portal: ‘I’m bringing my luggage with me, and it’s Louis’
Deion Sanders told Colorado players to hit the portal because he was bringing his own guys. “We got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my own luggage with me,” Sanders told the Buffaloes in a meeting with players released on social media Sunday. “And it’s Louis, OK?”
3 Potential Landing Spots Emerge For Clemson Transfer D.J. Uiagalelei
It's transfer portal season in college football, and some big names are already on the move. The first NCAA transfer window opened Monday, allowing players to enter their names into the transfer portal. As of this writing, more than 300 players have already done so. One of the biggest names in the ...
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney makes extremely strong statement about the Tennessee Vols ahead of Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl on December 30. On Sunday afternoon, Dabo Swinney spoke with reporters on a conference call and he handed Tennessee the biggest compliment that a team can receive. Swinney said during the media opportunity that Tennessee...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offer coveted player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 season. One player they’re already pursuing is Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Alabama native officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Thomas...
Former five-star OL Tommy Brockermeyer transferring from Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former five-star offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer is leaving the Alabama football team. On Monday evening, the news came down that the Forth Worth (Tex.) All Saints Episcopal product is entering the transfer portal and will look to continue his playing career elsewhere. The news of Brockermeyer’s...
Deion Sanders Reportedly Hiring Head Coach To Be His Offensive Coordinator
Deion Sanders has officially landed in the FBS, as he was introduced as the new head coach at Colorado on Sunday. "Coach Prime" quickly made it clear that he plans to bring several high-profile players with him to the job, including his son, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders. But first, ...
Bryce Young not among four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s bid to become the second-ever two-time Heisman Trophy winner ended Monday evening when he was not among four finalists named for the award. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams are the finalists and will be invited to Saturday’s ceremony in New York City.
Report: Deion Sanders hiring former Florida State head coach, assistant to Colorado staff
Sanders is wasting no time putting together a staff for the Buffaloes.
Football World Praying For Longtime Head Coach On Tuesday
A former college football head coach needs your prayers right now. Mark Richt, who coached Georgia for 15 years before coaching Miami for three seasons, is set to take a drug that will help with Parkinson's Disease for the first time. "I am asking for your prayers this morning. I...
For Alabama, the road to another championship gets no easier from here on out
Nick Saban’s appearance at halftime of the Big Ten championship game Saturday night had all the pomp and circumstance of a breaking-news presidential address, with breathless promotion beforehand, deferential platitudes from Fox commentators, and a solemn atmosphere looming over it all as Saban made a last-minute campaign pitch for his Crimson Tide to join the College Football Playoff.
Joseph Goodman: Auburn can catch Alabama, Georgia faster than expected
Auburn isn’t hiding its ambition for college football glory. One might say the school’s controversial new coach is even wearing it on his chest when he visits recruits. How much is college football changing by the day? Consider Auburn’s Hugh Freeze, the Tigers’ week-old coach. Back in 2017, he resigned at Ole Miss after a lengthy investigation by the NCAA. Among other things, Freeze was forced out at Ole Miss because the NCAA linked him to boosters paying recruits. Now at Auburn, Freeze is advertising Auburn’s booster-funded war chest, On To Victory, and wearing shirts emblazoned with the group’s logo while making recruiting pitches to high school players.
thesource.com
Student Defaces Deion Sanders Mural At Jackson State University
Deion Sanders came to Jackson State University three years ago to change the trajectory of their football team for the better. Since he became head coach, he did just that, turning them into an undefeated team while at the same time shining a light on other HBCU football teams and athletics.
Swinney is Not in the Business of Begging Players to Remain at Clemson
The portal combined with the start of players "opting out" of bowl games to begin their preparation for the NFL Draft has made navigating rosters a significant challenge for coaches across the nation.
What Does Alabama Basketball Need to Do to Upset No. 1 Houston? Three-and-Out
Alabama basketball as an upcoming road test at Houston, and the panel what some of the keys to potential success will be for the Crimson Tide.
Report: Notable College Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal Again
West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels appears to be on the move again. After transferring from Georgia to the Mountaineers a season ago, Daniels is reportedly looking to enter the transfer portal for a second consecutive year. Per ESPN college football analyst Pete Thamel, Daniels will ...
Alabama to face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl
Alabama football suffered two losses in the 2022 regular season, which proved to be enough to keep the Crimson Tide out of the top four in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Nick Saban and his team just missed the cut as they were ranked No. 5. Now, Alabama’s focus...
NBC Sports
Coastal Carolina hires NC State’s Beck to replace Chadwell
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina has hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to replace Jamey Chadwell, who left to coach Liberty. Joe Moglia, Coastal Carolina’s athletic chairman and executive director for football, announced the move Sunday, the same day Chadwell was named the Flames’ head coach.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
208K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0