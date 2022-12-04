ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Leaders, committee assignments finalized for 67th Legislature

By By Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEhOS_0jWw6kbr00

CHEYENNE – Members of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives selected their respective leaders and finalized committee assignments for the 67th Wyoming Legislature following party caucuses Nov. 19 and 20.

Members of leadership will be formally confirmed, and newly elected legislators will be sworn in on Jan. 10, beginning at noon, as provided by the Wyoming Constitution. That is the day the scheduled 37-day general session begins.

In the Senate, Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, was nominated for president of the Senate; Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, was elected Majority Floor Leader; and Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, was elected vice president. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, was elected Minority Floor Leader, and Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, was elected Minority Whip.

In the House of Representatives, Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, was nominated for Speaker of the House; Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, was elected Majority Floor Leader; Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, was elected Speaker Pro Tempore; and Rep. Cyrus Western, Big Horn, was elected Majority Whip. Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, was elected Minority Floor Leader; Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, was elected Minority Whip; and Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, was elected Minority Caucus Chairman.

n

The following Senate committee assignments have been made for the 2023-24 biennium:

Judiciary: Bill Landen, chairman; Cale Case; Ed Cooper; Dan Furphy; and Wendy Schuler

Appropriations: Dave Kinskey, chairman; Jim Anderson; Mike Gierau; Tara Nethercott; and Tim Salazar

Revenue: Bo Biteman, chairman; Tim French; Bob Ide; Troy McKeown; and Stephan Pappas

Education: Charles Scott, chairman; Bo Biteman; Evie Brennan; Chris Rothfuss; and Cheri Steinmetz

Agriculture: Cheri Steinmetz, chairman; Tim French; Larry Hicks; Bob Ide; and John Kolb

Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources: Wendy Schuler, chairman; Fred Baldwin; Affie Ellis; Mike Gierau; and Stacy Jones

Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions: Cale Case, chairman; Eric Barlow; Brian Boner; Bill Landen; and Charles Scott

Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs: Brian Boner, chairman; Evie Brennan; Dan Furphy; John Kolb; and Stephan Pappas

Minerals, Business and Economic Development: Dan Dockstader, chairman; Ed Cooper; Affie Ellis; Stacy Jones; and Chris Rothfuss

Labor, Health and Social Services: Fred Baldwin, chairman; Eric Barlow; Anthony Bouchard; Dan Dockstader; and Lynn Hutchings

-n-

The following House committee assignments have been made for the 2023-24 biennium:

Judiciary: Art Washut, chairman; Barry Crago; Ken Chestek; Jeremy Haroldson; Mark Jennings; Tony Niemiec; Ember Oakley; Karlee Provenza; and Rachel Rodriguez-Williams

Appropriations: Bob Nicholas, chairman; Bill Henderson; Lloyd Larsen; Trey Sherwood; Clark Stith; Tom Walters; and Dave Zwonitzer

Revenue: Steve Harshman, chairman; John Bear; Andrew Byron; Tony Locke; David Northrup; Ember Oakley; Liz Storer; Tomi Strock; and Dan Zwonitzer

Education: David Northrup, chairman; Lane Allred; Ocean Andrew; Ryan Berger; Landon Brown; Ken Clouston; Martha Lawley; Jerry Obermueller; and Karlee Provenza

Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources: John Eklund, chairman; Bill Allemand; Lane Allred; Dalton Banks; Jon Conrad; Barry Crago; Bob Davis; Allen Slagle; and John Winter

Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources: Sandy Newsome, chairman; Abby Angelos; Donald Burkhart; Andrew Byron; J.T. Larson; Daniel Singh; Liz Storer; Cyrus Western; and John Winter

Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions: Jared Olsen, chairman; Forrest Chadwick; Jeremy Haroldson; Steve Harshman; Christopher Knapp; Sandy Newsome; Pepper Ottman; Cody Wylie; and Mike Yin

Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs: Landon Brown, chairman; Ryan Berger; Tony Niemiec; Jerry Obermueller; Kevin O’Hearn; Ken Pendergraft; Scott Smith; Clarence Styvar; and Cody Wylie

Minerals, Business and Economic Development: Donald Burkhart, chairman; Dalton Banks; Jon Conrad; Scott Heiner; Christopher Knapp; J.T. Larson; Martha Lawley; Reuben Tarver; and Cyrus Western

Labor, Health and Social Services: Dan Zwonitzer, chairman; Forrest Chadwick; Ken Clouston; Ben Hornok; Kevin O’Hearn; Sarah Penn; Tamara Trujillo; Jeanette Ward; and Mike Yin

Around 100 additional assignments for select committees, task forces and miscellaneous committees will be made available in March, following the legislative session, according to a news release from the Legislative Service Office.

For more information about the upcoming session, which is scheduled to end March 3, visit wyoleg.gov . As they are filed, bills to be considered during the session can be found at https://wyoleg.gov/Legislation/2023 .

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Actually, Only One Committee Chair Signed Sen. Driskill’s Pre-Resignation Letter

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After telling Cowboy State Daily he requested Wyoming state lawmakers he appointed to serve as chairs of top legislative committees to sign a pact that included a pre-written resignation letter should someone fall out of line during the upcoming session of the Legislature, state Sen. Ogden Driskill confirms only one actually signed it.
oilcity.news

Wyoming bill seeks to prohibit all marriages involving minors under age 16

CASPER, Wyo. — Four Wyoming legislators are sponsoring a bill that would raise the minimum marriage age to 16 years old. Under existing Wyoming law, marriages can involve someone under age 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license. House Bill 07 would eliminate that exception, prohibiting and voiding all marriages involving someone under age 16. Marriages entered into after July 1, 2023, involving people under age 16 would be void without a decree of divorce if the bill were to become law.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bouchard Won’t Sign “Good Behavior Or Be Kicked Off Committee” Letter

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Senate President-elect Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, has had all 10 of his joint standing committee chairmen sign pre-written letters of resignation to him. “I don’t believe there’s ever going to be a need to use them,” Driskill said. “People call...
cowboystatedaily.com

Sig Sauer Suckfest? Not So Fast, Wyoming Gun Enthusiasts Say

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although 20 self-described gunshot victims have filed a lawsuit against gun maker Sig Sauer claiming defective pistols caused their injuries, some Wyoming gun enthusiasts say they haven’t lost trust in the brand. “I’ve never had any problem with Sig, and...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Today is National Miner’s Day, DEQ Thanks Wyoming Miners

Today is National Miner's Day. National Miner’s Day marks the anniversary of the worst mining accident in history on this day, 1907, in Monogah, West Virginia. After at least 362 West Virginia coal miners died in a catastrophic explosion, Congress proclaimed the day be observed each year on December 6th.
WYOMING STATE
sdpb.org

Noem calls for Black Hills Forest Plan redo

Gov. Kristi Noem is joining Wyoming’s governor in calling for the Black Hills National Forest to redo a draft of its upcoming forest plan revision. Current draft assessments call for reductions in timber sales. Timber industry advocates said the proposed reductions in timber sales would prove disastrous for the...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: The Best Darned Library In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It had all the markings of a slam-dunk. A no-brainer. A stick-a-fork-in-the-competition deal. Last week I read a story in Cowboy State Daily by Wendy Corr about a couple basing their decision where to retire in Wyoming on the quality of the local library.
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

South Dakota, Wyoming governors call for re-do of Black Hills forest data

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has joined her counterpart in Wyoming to ask the U.S. Forest Service to redo forest condition reports that the governors call inadequate, as part of a long-running feud over current and future logging levels in the Black Hills. Noem and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon made the request in a letter […] The post South Dakota, Wyoming governors call for re-do of Black Hills forest data appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Remote Workers Coming To Wyoming For The Outdoors, Quality Of Life

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jay Drew moved to Cheyenne for the outdoor lifestyle but kept his job in Phoenix, Arizona, with a major logistics company. Ted LaRocca, whose job is based in New Orleans, meanwhile likes the schools, skiing and the fact that some of his bandmates live in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Botulism Death Appears To Be Isolated, Source Remains Elusive

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Jackson man’s death from botulism appears to be an isolated incident, although the exact source of the contamination that sickened him hasn’t been determined, says a spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health. Hans Russell, 56, died Wednesday...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 COUNTRY

36 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Wyoming

TRIGGER WARNING! - Some people will find this list offensive. We don't care, and that's the point. Reasons number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5: THE WIND. The wind in Wyoming literally drove some of the early settlers insane. Just keep that in mind if you are close to going over the edge. It will give you that final push.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy