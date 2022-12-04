ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2023 Could Be an Explosive Year for Real Estate Investing. Here's Why.

By Liz Brumer-Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

2022 wasn't a fantastic year for investors across the board. The stock market fell 16% year over year, with several dips into bear market territory. Real estate didn't fare much better. The median home price reached its highest point in history, then came down quickly as home buying shuddered in a high-inflation, high-interest-rate environment.

The high prices, high cost of borrowing, high competition, and tremendous economic volatility mean a lot of real estate investors have stayed on the sidelines over the last few years, waiting for better buying opportunities. The good news is that 2023 could be the year real estate investing explodes once again. Here's why.

Why 2023 could be a great year for buying

Red-hot real estate markets are great for those who already own investment properties because they benefit from rising values and higher demand. But it's not the easiest time to acquire new properties. High competition means you're battling multiple offers that often exceed your desired purchase price. It also means you're likely paying more for the property.

Price isn't the only factor that impacts the profitability of a real estate investment. Demand, cash flow, and cost of borrowing are also important factors that directly determine an investment's return. But the price is a big piece of the equation. Prices are still positive, but many experts and analysts predict a negative trajectory for 2023.

Goldman Sachs is predicting home price growth could stumble to 0% in 2023. Other analysts are more optimistic, saying demand and prices could continue to grow as long as rates don't keep climbing.

We're already seeing a notable decrease in demand and, thus, less competition in the marketplace. There's also been a major uptick in inventory, helping ease the rate of home price growth, a trend that will likely continue in the new year. 2023 has all the signs for a decelerating housing market that may or may not be accompanied by a recession. Meaning it could be a tremendous buying opportunity to purchase rental homes at a discount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4jde_0jWw6hxg00

Image source: Getty Images.

A few things to consider, though

Prices may be more affordable in the coming year, but rising interest rates will still be an issue. The Federal Reserve has taken a hawkish stance on the continued hike of the federal funds rate in 2023. The federal funds rate doesn't determine mortgage rates, but it does impact them.

At the start of December, mortgage rates were around 7% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage on an investment property. That could easily climb another two to three percentage points in the coming year if the Fed continues to hike rates to cool inflation. Higher interest rates translate into a higher monthly mortgage payment, which eats into the cash flow of the property.

Rental demand is also falling. This means investors should be extra cautious when running their numbers on an investment property in the coming year because the rental rate you secure in 2023 could be a lot lower than market rents today.

But those factors shouldn't stop you from investing. Rental vacancies and home-buying demand were at one of their lowest points in history during the Great Recession . Yet the years following were among the best times in history to purchase real estate property. We're still a long way off from seeing a major housing correction as we saw from 2008 to 2012.

The key is to focus on cash flow and risk mitigation as you're buying. Those who purchased the property with the long term in mind have been rewarded handsomely over a 10- to 20-year period, and it's likely 2023 could bring similar opportunities.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Business Insider

What credit score do you need to buy a car?

What are the different credit score tiers you can fall into?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
261K+
Followers
116K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy