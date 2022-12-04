ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoid the dust-collectors! Expert tips for finding hidden treasures at yard and estate sales

By Jen Glantz
 3 days ago

  • It's possible to discover valuable items at local yard sales, but having a strategy and tools is important.
  • One expert advised arriving early, and using a black light and loupe to examine potential finds.
  • Developing expertise in a specific area and sticking to a budget is also recommended.

As you're doing your holiday shopping this season, you may stumble upon a local yard or estate sale that piques your interest — and spot something more valuable than you realize.

There are many stories about bargain items bought at garage sales that turn out to be valuable. Differentiating between trash and treasure isn't easy, but experts say there are tricks to navigating sales to help you strike gold.

Bring the essentials

Vincent Zurzolo , COO of Metropolis Collectibles and the auction house ComicConnect, advised arriving at local sales as early as possible as the best items go fast.

"Get there an hour before the sale says it's starting, or go the day before and knock on the person's door and ask if you can look through everything to prepare for the sale or to buy early," Zurzolo said.

He added that shoppers should come prepared with cash, since most sales require cash payments rather than credit cards.

Reyne Hirsch , a former appraiser for "Antiques Roadshow" and the owner of an art gallery, recommends bringing two items: a black light and a loupe.

"Black lights can be used for spotting fake artwork," Hirsch said.

She recommended taking paintings into a dark room and hovering the black light over the signature. If the signature appears to pop off the canvas, it was added at a later time and the painting is not an original piece of art.

Signatures and markings on fine silver or jewelry can be very small and hard to read, so a loupe magnifying device can help, said Hirsch.

"If you can see that an item was manufactured in a certain location or country, marked as silver, has a maker's mark, or indicates the quality of gold, the item might be worth more," Hirsch said. "These are things you can't always see with the naked eye."

Making sure it's the real deal

Hirsch said there are a couple of things to look for when identifying fakes.

For clothing, furniture, or handbags, check labels to ensure that an item is not only from the apparent designer, but that the label is consistent with a company's brand during a specified period.

She also said shoppers should buy pricey items from a seller with a good reputation or know the return policy, especially at resale or antique stores.

Another trick is to see if something is handmade rather than made by a machine, Hirsch said, or if something is in its original condition vs. restored. She recommended using a black light again, to see if furniture has been repainted or touched up, which can diminish value.

Using a smartphone or collector's book can help determine the price and value of items you find, she added. Turning to Google, or resale sites like eBay, can also assist with pricing.

When browsing handbags, if an item has a high price tag, Hirsch advised searching for stains, repairs, and fabric damage. Any of those can lower resale value and the item should only be purchased if it's something you want to use yourself.

Look closely at vintage Christmas ornaments

Hirsch said vintage Christmas ornaments are commonly found at local sales and are potentially valuable collector items. To buy these and flip them for money, she said, condition is important.

"Make sure the hooks at the top aren't missing and the silver caps are still attached to the ornament," said Hirsch. "Also, look inside to see the coating to make sure the silver hasn't faded over the years, since those are less valuable."

Vintage Christmas ornaments in the original packaging have added value of 10-20%, she said.

Figure out an approach and stick to a budget

If you're completely new to hunting for treasures, Zurzolo advised having a set strategy.

He recommended developing expertise in one type of item or category, like comic books, stamps, or baseball cards. Spend time learning the market to determine what's valuable and pricing, he said.

Learn via Google about key time periods in certain categories and pick a specialty site, like 1stdibs or Artsy , where dealers from all over the world sell merchandise, advised Hirsch.

Another important factor is budget. Zurzolo said it's key to know how much you want to spend to avoid piling up items and overspending. He also suggested having a plan and deadlines for determining which items to keep and which to resell.

Zurzolo recommended selling finds on platforms like eBay, Craigslist, or even Etsy.

