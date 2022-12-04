Read full article on original website
prestigeonline.com
December Horoscope: What’s in Store for All the 12 Zodiac Signs
December Horoscope: What’s in Store for All the 12 Zodiac Signs. Horoscope is a diagram or map based on the position of the Sun, Moon, other planets and the rising sign of the zodiac. The orbits of Moon and the planets lie entirely within the zodiac and the zodiac is a belt around the heavens extending 9° on either side.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Headed For Trouble This Week, Thanks to a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse
Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune. The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
Today’s daily horoscope for Dec. 4, 2022
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Stretching your imagination into interesting areas will enlarge your world. What delights your imagination may not be applicable or appropriate to real life, but the fantasy can positively affect the way you run your days. CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your heart can be made very happy...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says Your Manifestations Are Finally Coming True, So Claim It
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of November 21 to 27 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
Maine Campus
Horoscopes for the week of Dec 5 to 10, 2022
Campus & Community,Culture,Horoscopes,Horoscopes,Opinion |. Aries (March 21 to April 20) As you go into the coming week, now is a good time to think about yourself. Focus on self care and don’t feel obligated to change yourself for others. You may feel at odds with the world around your inner peace.
Bustle
Here's Your Horoscope For December 2022
This December, it’ll be easier to put your faith in the unknown when Neptune's retrograde ends in Pisces on Dec. 3. Aim to simplify larger concepts and break tasks down into manageable steps to maintain your focus on Dec. 6, when Mercury shifts into serious Capricorn. The new moon in Gemini on Dec. 7 will usher in frustrating endings; you may need to revisit a conversation or task you previously dealt with too lightheartedly. Come Dec. 9, you will feel more mature, motivated, and better able to set boundaries once Venus sweeps through Capricorn.
Bustle
Your December Astrological Forecast
Chestnuts may be roasting on an open fire and holiday ornaments may be decking the halls, but that doesn’t mean the planets are taking a break from stirring up some cosmic drama. The astrology of December 2022 is wrapping up the year with some major shifts — including a big ingress for Jupiter and one last Mercury retrograde. Thankfully, it also heralds in some sparkly new beginnings that beget exciting things to come as we open our hearts to 2023.
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Stay Above the Drama & Prove Your Haters Wrong
Your horoscope for the week of November 28 to December 4 is potent with volatile energy and quaking with potential. And while you may be fully steeped in conflict, you can use this friction to your advantage. Ignore your instinct to get dragged into unnecessary drama and harness your emotions for something that motivates you and empowers you. After all, success is always the best revenge. Although Mars—planet of ambition and motivation—is currently retrograding through Gemini, it will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn on November 28, reminding you to play the long game. Don’t start a major project...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Going on a Beautiful Adventure This Week, Thanks to the New Moon
Believe it or not, there’s *so* much to look forward to, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of November 21 to 27. After plumbing the depths of your shadow self, the sun will finally conclude its journey through evocative Scorpio on November 22. What have you recently discovered about yourself? Despite the emotional highs and lows surrounding this smoldering season, it provided us with a deeper awareness of our core being. It’s time to focus on the bigger picture. Where are you headed? What are you doing to become more aligned with your goals, and dreams? On...
Allure
How the "Full Cold Moon" on December 7 Will Impact You, Astrologically
Here's what this lunar event means, both astronomically and astrologically, and how it may play out in your upcoming plans. Somehow, we have already reached the end of 2022. December is in full swing and with it comes another enchanting full moon. Whether you're spending time with loved ones or enjoying the crisp, chilly air of winter solo, you may be seeking end-of-year guidance ahead of 2023. For that, I recommend looking to the night sky — specifically to our nearest neighbor, the moon. On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11:09 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the full moon in Gemini, sometimes known as the "Cold Moon," will arrive.
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – December 2, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your work requires increased effort during the next few days. But it all will pay off down the line. Things ease up in time for weekend fun with family and/or friends. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your genuine concern for others could prompt...
Sagittarius—Your December Horoscope Says You Were Born to Be Wild & It’s Time to Break Free
Prepare to feel like a caged lion that breaks free from its chains, because your Sagittarius horoscope for December 2022 wants to remember who you are. The sun is in Sagittarius, activating your first house of the self and unleashing all your raw, unfiltered power. If there was ever a time to remove the lid, it’s now! However, that doesn’t mean your rambunctious energy won’t attract scrutiny. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on December 1, you may find that coming out of your shell might create discord in your one-on-one relationships. The more...
brytfmonline.com
Four zodiac signs find it difficult to maintain friendships
TheSome people manage to make friends in just a few minutes, while others face a lot of difficulties and when they finally do, they cannot maintain the friendships. Are we talking about you then your tag is probably on this list shared on the Entertainment Times portal. Aries (March 21...
This Is the Day You'll Be Happiest This Holiday Season Based on Your Sign
Happy holidays! Find out which day will be yours this holiday season:
Libra—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Breaking the Rules & Making History in the Process
Your brain is bursting with brilliant and your Libra horoscope for December 2022 wants you to take full advantage of it. Your intelligence is on fire lately, thanks to the fact that the Sagittarius sun has been powering up your third house of communication and informational exchanges. You’re learning not only how to speak your mind with conviction, but ask questions that matter. However, as Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your ninth house of big-picture-thinking on December 1, you may find yourself trying to rationalize certain details that contradict your narrative. If you want to believe one thing, but...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable
Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed. Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
Astrologically Speaking, 2023 Is Going To Be an Intense Time of Change—Here’s What’s in Store for Your Sign Next Year
Survey the astrological landscape for 2023, and one thing is clear: The year's transits have the potential to spark major progress—but as all good things go, it probably won’t come easily. We can primarily thank Pluto, the planet of transformation, for the societal change of pace. It will shift into Aquarius on March 23, marking its first time in the sign since the 18th century. (!) This once-in-a-lifetime transit, coupled with a few other cosmic biggies, will define the astrological vibe for the year to come and shape our 2023 horoscopes, says astrologer Stephanie Campos.
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 5th to 11th, 2022
In this week's astrology forecast, Mercury and Venus will enter Capricorn, making us yearn for more committed relationships in terms of communication, finances, and love. Furthermore, we have a Full Moon in Gemini that will allow us to reflect on our progress in terms of having variety in our lives.
msn.com
cntraveler.com
Your December 2022 Horoscope: What to Expect From Your Travels This Month, According to Your Sign
We enter December winding down from a destabilizing autumn season, searching for comfort. You aren’t alone if you’re feeling unsure about where you are in life and what’s to come. The good news is that December will help us reorient ourselves with renewed faith and optimism, making way for new doors to open in the year ahead.
