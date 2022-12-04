ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Klubnik, No. 10 Clemson rout No. 24 UNC 39-10 for ACC title

By STEVE REED
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QSgS_0jWw67St00

CHARLOTTE — The Clemson Tigers are back in a familiar spot — atop the Atlantic Coast Conference.

And they may have found a quarterback to keep them there.

Freshman Cade Klubnik came off the bench to complete 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to lead No. 10 Clemson to the ACC championship with a 39-10 victory over No. 24 North Carolina on Saturday night.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins broke up two passes in the end zone, blocked a field goal and returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown as the Tigers won their seventh ACC title in eight seasons.

Clemson (11-2, No. 9 CFP) won six straight ACC championships from 2015 to 2020 before failing to reach the title game last season. But coach Dabo Swinney’s Tigers rebounded in a big way, going 9-0 against ACC foes.

“You got a glimpse of our future at Clemson,” Swinney said about Klubnik. “I’m excited to see him continue to build on it and gain momentum going into next year.”

Swinney said Klubnik will start in the upcoming Orange Bowl.

With Clemson down 7-0, Swinney benched two-year starter DJ Uiagalelei after the Tigers failed to pick up a first down on their first two possessions, Swinney turned to Klubnik, a 5-star recruit from Austin, Texas. He responded by leading the Tigers to four straight scores and a 24-10 lead at halftime. Clemson stretched it to 39-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

Swinney said he informed Klubnik on Sunday that he planned to put him in the game in the third series regardless of what happened.

That surprised North Carolina coach Mack Brown, who said he didn’t expect Clemson to switch QBs mid-game and it threw his team off. UNC had planned to stack the box and make Uiagalelei beat them through the air.

“Cade had played very little all year and when he went into play against Notre Dame he threw an interception, so we totally thought we would see DJ because they hadn’t changed all year,” Brown said.

“They told me to prepare every week like you are going to play and that has been my mindset,” Klubnik said. “I have learned so much and this week I was able to dial it in.”

But it wasn’t the first time Swinney called Klubnik’s number.

He benched Uiagalelei in the second half against Syracuse and Klubnik responded by leading the Tigers to a come-from-behind 27-21 victory. Swinney also turned to Klubnik against Notre Dame, although the results were the opposite with the freshman throwing a Pick 6 in a 35-14 loss.

Klubnik had completed 11 of 22 passes for 98 yards coming into the game.

But Swinney has never been shy about replacing veteran QBs with less experienced players in key situations. He did it in 2014, sitting Cole Stoudt for Deshaun Watson, and again in 2018 replacing Kelly Bryant with Trevor Lawrence.

ACC player of the year Drake Maye was limited to 268 yards passing and turned the ball over three times for North Carolina (9-4, No. 23 CFP), which was seeking its first ACC championship since 1980 when Lawrence Taylor was wreaking havoc on quarterbacks.

Maye got things started on the right foot for the Tar Heels, capping an 11-play, 78-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead on UNC’s first possession.

But the Tar Heels repeatedly sputtered on offense inside the red zone after that, the biggest blow coming when Maye misfired near the goal line and Wiggins — who had struggled in Clemson’s 51-45 win over Wake Forest — returned his errant pass for a touchdown to give Clemson a 32-10 lead with 5:05 left in the third quarter.

“He threw it right to me,” Wiggins said. “I was thinking, ‘ain’t nobody catching me. I’ve got to get to the end zone.’ I felt like today was my day.”

Said Maye: “We were moving the ball all night and we’d get to the red zone and we’d have a stall and a stop in the road. It starts with me. I’ve got to make better decisions.”

THE TAKEAWAY

North Carolina: Maye garnered plenty of Heisman Trophy talk during the season, but the offense has stalled resulting in a three-game losing streak. But as long as Maye doesn’t transfer — and there are no indications he will given his family history at North Carolina — the Tar Heels have a good chance to get back to the ACC title game next season.

Clemson: The Tigers have set a high bar by winning national championships, so as much as they will enjoy getting back atop the ACC mountain there will be plenty of talk over whether Swinney cost his team a chance at a spot in the College Football Playoff by not turning to Klubnik at quarterback earlier in the season. It seems Uiagalelei might be a logical transfer portal candidate. “He has a bright future as a football player,” Swinney said. “These guys love DJ and I do too.”

Clemson will play in the Orange Bowl, while North Carolina awaits a bowl bid.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Really neat’: Local high school football stars to face off in ACC Championship)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fun7f_0jWw67St00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

USC QB Caleb Williams leads group of 4 Heisman Trophy finalists

The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists were revealed Monday night with four players still in the running for college football’s most prestigious award. The finalists are all quarterbacks: Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams. Those four are invited to New York City for Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony where the winner will be revealed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
power98fm.com

North Carolina Town Opens Largest Skate Park

As parents, a lot of people say that there isn’t a lot for these kids to do other than play video games or be lazy by staying in the house and doing nothing. Well, the town of Mooresville had something to say about that as they officially opened a new $2.8 million skatepark facility on Saturday, December 3rd.
MOORESVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte’s Best Restaurants For Special Occasions And Holidays

It’s no secret among my family and friends that I love finding quality restaurants to try. One of the things I love about Charlotte is there’s never a lack of cool places to go for a celebration. The restaurant scene in Charlotte and the surrounding areas is really impressive. That inspired me to put together a list of Charlotte’s Best Restaurants to visit for special occasions. And, with family coming to visit for the holidays, we need somewhere special to take everybody. We usually plan a couple of special nights out when family comes to town. We always save the super nice meal out for Christmas Eve.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Don’t expect a home price collapse in Charlotte, experts say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Home prices may be due for a “collapse” in other parts of the country, but not in Charlotte, real estate experts tell Axios. What’s happening: Instead, look for price increases to slow down a bit, and for the market to stabilize, says Daniel Cottingham, CEO and broker in charge at Cottingham Chalk.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Charlotte

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Charlotte and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger restaurants in Charlotte that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

First test train arrives at Charlotte's Gateway Station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very first "test train" arrived at the platform for Charlotte's new Gateway Station Tuesday. The milestone marks the completion of the project's first phase of construction. Once Charlotte's new passenger train station is complete, it will provide Amtrak passengers direct access to Uptown Charlotte, the CityLYNX Gold Line, bus routes, and other local transit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Chefs gather at Fiore in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE – The American Culinary Federation Chefs (ACF) of Charlotte recently held a pop-up holiday social and wine education class at Fiore in Ballantyne. To kick off the holiday season, chefs from around the area were treated to Fiore’s sommelier and cocktail master, John D’Alexander, who presented an educational class on old world vs new world wines along with wine and cocktail tastings.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

November brought new restaurants, bars across Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Several restaurants and watering holes have recently opened across the Charlotte area, just in time for the holiday season. In the SouthPark area, Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse debuted its sixth location in early November, taking over a roughly 12,000-square-foot space formerly home to TacoMac. Farther south, in Fort Mill, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill cracked into the Carolinas with a 2,000-square-foot restaurant, the first of what could be up to five locations in the Charlotte market for its local franchisee.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
119K+
Followers
139K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy