5-star status: Penn State commit receives bump in recruiting ranking
Penn State fans will be happy to hear that one of its recruits got bumped up from a 4-star to a 5-star recruit. 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. OT J’ven Williams was recently upgraded to a 5-star on the 247Sports composite rankings. Williams played high school ball at Wyomissing in Reading,...
Penn State NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker: 4 Lions Enter On Day One
College football’s postseason NCAA Transfer Portal window opened Monday. You can track all of the comings and goings into and out of the Penn State program right here. With every move involving James Franklin’s squad, we will update this story. The most recent news will be posted at the top of the piece. Players will fall into three different categories: those who are on the way in; those who are on the way out; and — if applicable — those who are staying put.
Penn State Wrestling’s Evolving Popularity Sparking Growth Within The Sport
After starting off the season 3-0 with another win over No. 22 Lehigh on Sunday, Penn State wrestling is off to a ridiculously strong start. Despite the start with relatively local teams in the first three duals, the Nittany Lions will now face their first west coast rival of the season in Oregon State.
Penn State Football: Another major target enters the transfer portal
Penn State football will look to add to its 2023 roster this week with the transfer portal opening. Monday is a big day for Penn State Football, and the rest of college football, as the transfer portal will officially open. While Penn State’s staff still has to focus on signing...
Murray Continues Her Training And Makes The Commitment To Play For Penn State For Next Season
SCRANTON, Pa. — Moriah Murray is working her way back into shape at Riverfront Sports in Scranton. The 4-time 1st team All-State selection from Dunmore wrapped up her high-school basketball career back in March with a (95-5) record, 1,595 career points and a school record 279 (3's). Then it...
PSU Takes Care of Lehigh Despite Another Dean Loss
The good news for Penn State was they won six out of 10 bouts in a 24-12 victory over Lehigh on Sunday afternoon. The bad news was top-ranked 197-pounder Max Dean fell for the second time in three days, this time to former Nittany Lion Michael Beard, 11-9. The match went back and forth with Dean taking a 7-6 lead after two periods. Beard grabbed a couple takedowns in the third period for the win. It was just Dean’s third loss as a Nittany Lion.
How often are Penn State’s private planes flying during a budget crunch?
The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Your Beaver Stadium Clean-Up Horror Stories
With Penn State football’s regular season now over, we left the days of tailgating and cheering on the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium behind us until next fall. That also means for some students, the nightmare of cleaning up Beaver Stadium has ~finally~ come to an end. A few...
'I was like, what?' Local student receives full scholarship to Ivy League college
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Christmas came early for a Richland Township high school student last week. Sierra Rodgers got the news of a lifetime when she found out she's been accepted to Dartmouth College and will be getting a full ride to the Ivy League institution. The news...
Next meeting for Nittany Mall Casino scheduled
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – A proposed Nittany Mall Casino has been the center of a debate in State College for the past few months. The State College community has been awaiting news of the next step in terms of approving or denying the proposed casino’s applications. Now the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will have […]
University student allegedly caught prowling
State College, Pa. — A Penn State student who worked as a security officer on campus used his position to spy on his ex-girlfriend, police say. Blayze Robert Jo Fisher, 21, was working as a Student Auxiliary Officer for the university in November when a fellow student officer allegedly saw him snooping outside a dorm room on Nov. 3. Fisher treportedly old the other student he was listening at the door to determine if anyone else was inside the room with his former girlfriend. ...
State College Area proposed 2023-2024 calendar will coincide with Grange Fair again
The proposed calendar will have Monday and Friday off for Grange Fair and include days off for two additional religious holidays.
South Atherton Street has reopened after crash, State College police say
It was closed for more than three hours.
New emergency department now open at Penn Highlands Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new state-of-the-art Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department (ED) is now open and treating patients. The $6 million Emergency Department modernization is designed to efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the Greater Clearfield and Moshannon Valley regions. The more than 18,000 patients who visit the hospital’s ED annually will find […]
State College Police arrest, charge individual with multiple counts of aggravated assault after vehicle chase
The State College Police Department arrested a State College resident, Letra Renninger, after “intentionally” driving a vehicle into the wrong lane of traffic and striking three vehicles at the intersection of South Atherton Street and South Allen Street on Tuesday morning, according to a release. After striking the...
Altoona Area School Board responds after faculty member escorted out of school
One guardian gave public comment at the Altoona Area School Board's monthly meeting Monday evening, regarding personal conduct issues of a faculty member who was escorted from the school.
Driver that caused multi-vehicle crash in State College charged, police report
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a closure on one of State College’s busiest roads was charged. Four vehicles and a tractor-trailer were involved in the accident Tuesday that had left South Atherton Street closed for hours, according to State College Police Department. Police said that 28-year-old […]
Cambria, Clearfield representative announces office locations
(WTAJ) – State Representative-elect Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is announcing his district office locations as he prepares to serve his freshman term in office, which officially began on Thursday, Dec. 1. “The news coming out from the state Capitol is what generates a majority of the attention,” Kephart said. “But some of the most significant and […]
School bus crashes in Mifflin County
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus slid off an icy road and crashed Tuesday morning in Mifflin County. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Parchwood Drive near Ferguson Valley Road. There were three students on the bus when the crash happened. Mifflin County School District Superintendent Vance...
Driver charged with assault after multi-vehicle crash that closed South Atherton Street
The State College resident intentionally drove into oncoming traffic, police say.
