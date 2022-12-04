Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Brazil score following incredible passing move against South Korea at Qatar 2022
Richarlison finished off a slick move that will surely go down as one of the great moments at the World Cp 2022
Two England players miss training ahead of France clash
Gareth Southgate was only able to call on 22 players for Wednesday's training session ahead of England vs France.
Transfer news: Bellingham's lead suitors; Man Utd ready Oblak bid
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Jude Bellingham, Endrick, Jan Oblak, Denzel Dumfries & Youri Tielemans.
Man Utd's next four Premier League fixtures compared to Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea
Assessing Man Utd's Premier League fixtures after Christmas in comparison to some of their rivals.
When will Barcelona's Spanish players return from the World Cup?
Following Spain's exit from the World Cup, Barcelona have planned for when their eight Spanish players will return to the club.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Why are South Korea star Son Heung-min and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea.
Chelsea star returns to training after missing World Cup through injury
Reece James is back in Chelsea training after missing the World Cup with a knee injury.
Spain knocked out of World Cup by Morocco after dramatic penalty shootout
Spain have knocked out of World Cup by Morocco at the round of 16 stage.
Jordan Henderson hails England star as a 'one-off'
Jordan Henderson has described an England star as a 'one-off'.
Netherlands predicted lineup vs Argentina - World Cup quarter-final
The Netherlands' predicted starting XI for their World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.
Why Man Utd need to sign Memphis Depay instead of Cody Gakpo
Cody Gakpo would improve Man Utd, but he isn't the player they need most right now.
Goncalo Ramos: The clubs who came closest to signing Portugal's World Cup hero
Portugal star Goncalo Ramos was the subject of heavy interest from a number of clubs from across Europe.
Raheem Sterling misses England's clash with Senegal due to 'family matter'
Raheem Sterling is confirmed to miss England's World Cup match against Senegal due to a 'family matter'.
Best goalkeeper performances in World Cup penalty shootouts
The best goalkeeper performances World Cup penalty shootouts, including Yassine Bounou, Dominik Livakovic, Tim Krul and more.
Harry Kane discusses relationship with England's young stars
Harry Kane has praised the performances of England's 'fearless' young stars at the World Cup.
Twitter reacts to Spain's World Cup elimination to Morocco on penalties
How social media reacted to Morocco knocking Spain out of the 2022 World Cup.
Luis Enrique hits out at Spain criticism following World Cup exit
Luis Enrique has played down criticisms of his Spain team following their loss to Morocco.
Morocco vs Portugal - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Morocco's World Cup quarter-final against Portugal, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Kylian Mbappe absent from France training ahead of England World Cup clash
Kylian Mbappe was not present for France's main training session at their Qatari base on Tuesday.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0