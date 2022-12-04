Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Second Tribute Band Concert Series To Begin in Palm Springs Downtown Park
(CNS) – The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce will begin its second series of free tribute band concerts Wednesday at the Palm Springs Downtown Park. The concert series will be hosted on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the park, located at the intersection of Museum Drive and Belardo Road. The series ends in April 2023.
Last day of the 30th International Tamale Festival with music, food, and rides.
The Indio International Tamale Festival is on its fourth day of the festival. You will find many vendors at Miles Avenue Park in Indio from 12:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. The address is 82524 Miles Ave. Indio, CA 92201 This event is FREE to attend and open to everyone. Musical acts and performances are open The post Last day of the 30th International Tamale Festival with music, food, and rides. appeared first on KESQ.
Indian Wells Winterfest brings ice skating for a holiday celebration
The Indian Wells Golf Resort is hosting its first annual Winterfest event where people can see holiday lights, ice skate, and participate in other activities. The golf resort has light-up holiday displays across the golf course. There is an ice skating rink that will be on display until January 1, 2023. To ice skate, you The post Indian Wells Winterfest brings ice skating for a holiday celebration appeared first on KESQ.
d23.com
JUST ANNOUNCED: Disney Announces Restoration and Recreation of the Interior of Walt Disney’s Plane to Its 1960s Design
Today the Palm Springs Air Museum celebrated Walt Disney’s birthday with a VIP party and the opening of a new exhibit to accompany Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I airplane. Rarely exhibited items from the interior of the aircraft—also known affectionately as “The Mouse”—are now on display for visitors to the Palm Springs Air Museum. Items include a customized instrument panel originally located near Walt’s favorite onboard seat that allowed him to monitor flight conditions; a telephone handset that gave Walt a direct line of communication to the pilot in the cockpit; a flight bag featuring an image of Mickey Mouse sitting on the tail of the iconic plane; and more. These items are on long-term loan from the Walt Disney Archives to the museum.
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s 45-Foot Tree is lit for the holiday season
In the spirit of the Holiday Season. Palm Springs Aerial Tramway lit a 45-foot tree with over 4,000 LED lights. The Tramway representatives say that the tree is so tall that it can be seen throughout the Coachella Valley. UFC Hall-of-Famer Cub Swanson served as the 2022 celebrity tree lighter for the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The post Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s 45-Foot Tree is lit for the holiday season appeared first on KESQ.
viatravelers.com
15 Best Tours in Palm Springs, California
Palm Springs is a mid-size city in the Coachella Valley of California known for its desert hot springs, golf courses, mid-century modern architecture, vintage boutiques, and the San Jacinto Mountains. Located in Southern California, Palm Springs is only forty miles from the famous Joshua Tree National Park desert landscape, making it a popular travel destination for adventure seekers! In addition, there is so much history and culture in the greater Palm Springs area, as it’s the home of the ancient Native American Cahuilla tribes, so many visitors come to learn the area’s history.
Local flavors and merchants could soon greet travelers at Palm Springs International Airport
Note: The original version of this article stated that the council voted 4-0 to ask for some adjustments and bring back the airport proposal. The proposal actually passed during the meeting. Visitors to Palm Springs International Airport could soon see more retail and food options that are familiar to Coachella Valley locals. The Palm Springs The post Local flavors and merchants could soon greet travelers at Palm Springs International Airport appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Businesses React To Christmas Crowds
The City of Palm Springs marked the beginning of the Christmas season, with its annual tree lighting at Ruth Hardy Park, followed by the annual Festival of Lights Parade tomorrow night. “Well, we initially get good business from downtown Palm Springs… so we staff very well, we reserve the front...
‘Hacks,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ and ‘9-1-1’ Location Pros Get Their Props at COLA
From staging a postapocalyptic scene with real animals in the heart of Hollywood to creating a desert utopia in Palm Springs, the productions nominated for the California On Location Awards (COLA) all have one thing in common: They were filmed in the Golden State. (Several nominees are recipients of California’s Film and TV Tax Credit Program.) COLA chair Sabrina Jurisich says of this year’s show, which honors the best location pros in the industry and will take place Dec. 4 at the Hilton in Universal City: “As we are returning to an in-person show for the first time since 2019,...
recordgazette.net
Tree lighting ceremony for that small-town feel
The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District (BCVRP) helped open up the Christmas season by hosting the 29th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Cherry Valley Grange Monday evening, Nov. 28. Several dozen people gathered in the chilly evening for hot chocolate, cookies and the continuation of a decades-long...
NBC Los Angeles
Corona Couple's Secret to Happy Marriage: Laugh Everyday
Chris and Ruben Reyes of Corona have a Bright Spot to celebrate this week. The high school sweethearts, who met at Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles, are marking their 50th wedding anniversary. After graduating from high school in 1971, they tied the knot in the following year. “They are...
thepalmspringspost.com
‘Upscale and chic’ pickleball club planned for Palm Springs could be first in a nationwide chain
Pickleball players rejoice — your options in Palm Springs are about to expand with what could be the first in a national chain of private clubs aimed at providing an exclusive experience for players of the increasingly popular sport. An ownership group led by local entrepreneur Lauri Kibby said...
12/6 KVCR Midday News: Auction for Offshore Wind Farms, Menifee Freeway Overpass Project, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Today marks the first-ever U.S. auction to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms off the West Coast. Despite a mild 2022 fire season in California, caution is still key even in December. Californians are picking...
knewsradio.com
Stucco Survives Tight Situation; Resting Comfortably
Photo of Riverside County Animal Control Officer, with Stucco the cat rin a cage, after cat was rescued in Coachella Dec 2nd 2022 Photo from Riverside County Animal Services Dept. Stucco the cat is doing okay. He was rescued after falling down a hollow column at the end of a...
Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs
A stray dog was put down after police said it bit a woman several times in Palm Springs Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the 1200 block of E Palm Canyon Drive at around Noon. A 55-year-old Desert Hot Springs woman who works in the area was attacked by a stray dog on the property, The post Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Joshua Tree’s Insta-Famous Monument House is Open to the Public for the First Time Ever
Known for its colorful and geometric exterior, the Insta-famous Monument House in Joshua Tree, Calif. is now available to the public for rent. The home was originally designed by Josh Schweitzer as a private retreat for the owner’s friends and family, so tourists have only been able to admire the remarkable architecture from afar. Now, anyone can stay a night—or two—inside the iconic home.
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
FIND Food Bank now enrolling for Senior Feeding Program
FIND Food Bank is trying to ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season, especially seniors who may have a hard time getting food in their fridges. Slots are open for seniors interested in receiving food from the food bank as part of the Senior Feeding Program. The program has 35 distribution sites across the The post FIND Food Bank now enrolling for Senior Feeding Program appeared first on KESQ.
Stray pig found wandering the streets of Indio
It's a little pig in a big city! A stray pig was found wandering the streets of Indio Monday afternoon. Police said they got reports of the pig seen in the area of Monroe Street and Miles Avenue. Officer Cardenas and Officer Escalante found the pig, Kiwi, and helped get it to a safe place. The post Stray pig found wandering the streets of Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Want a desert experience that’s not Joshua Tree? Here are 3
This is not about Joshua Tree, California. That’s not to say the trendy desert town isn’t worth visiting — it absolutely is!. But its skyrocketing popularity carries with it an unpleasant side. “We don’t want it to become Tulum,” one Joshua Tree tourist told my colleague Christopher Reynolds earlier this year, referring to the Mexican beach town overwhelmed by upscale tourists.
